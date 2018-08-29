Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Joel Dudley is retiring from rugby with immediate effect after a blood clot was discovered on his lung. The 26-year-old has made nearly 100 competitive appearances for Jersey Reds since joining in 2012, and is the club's longest-serving player. Head-coach Harvey Biljon said it's "devastating news for Joel and the club".
Dudley to retire after blood clot
BBC Radio Jersey
