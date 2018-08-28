Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  Updates on Tuesday 28 August 2018

States sign waste contract

Chris Quevatre

BBC News Online

The States of Guernsey say they chose the cheapest and most environmentally friendly bid to export the island's waste.

A contract has now been been signed with a company called Geminor to take all of Guernsey's black bag waste from October, but it's unclear how much the deal is costing the government.

Geminor UK will ship between 20,000 and 25,000 tonnes of processed waste to Sweden every year.

Mont Cuet
BBC

With the local landfill site Mont Cuet nearing capacity, the States said Geminor's proposal was the cheapest and, despite the longer travel distance, it also scored highest on the environmental assessment.

The explanation given is that the Jonkoping plant is larger than the one in Jersey and more energy efficient.

Although both produce electricity, the Swedish facility apparently captures heat from the process as well, and uses it to provide heating for local homes and businesses.

