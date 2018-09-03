Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

It ended up being the deciding goal of the match, but when it comes to awards night, this could well be Guernsey FC's goal of the season as well.

GFC were 1-0 up for most of the match but came under intense pressure towards the end of the game as Ramsgate looked for an equalizer.

After winning the ball back in the middle of the pitch, the ball was passed into 17-year-old Charlton Gauvain, who chipped the keeper from the halfway line.

It ended up being a crucial goal, with Ramsgate pulling back a late goal, leaving the Green Lions as 2-1 winners.

Speaking to GFC TV, manager Tony Vance said: "You could see as soon as he hit it that he hit it so cleanly it was going to go in - that's the cheek and quality that he's got."

"Generally the last three games he's been very good - he's a talent, he's only 17, and when he's on it he can be excellent.

"Great goal, close the 'Goal of the Season' competition now."