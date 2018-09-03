Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates on Monday 3 September 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Samarès affordable homes to go on sale by the end of 2018

Jersey Evening Post

The first new affordable homes for islanders to purchase as part of a 2,000-unit development programme are due to go on sale at the end of the year, the island’s social housing developer has said.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Football: 'Close the Goal of the Season competition now'

Chris Quevatre

BBC News Online

It ended up being the deciding goal of the match, but when it comes to awards night, this could well be Guernsey FC's goal of the season as well.

GFC were 1-0 up for most of the match but came under intense pressure towards the end of the game as Ramsgate looked for an equalizer.

After winning the ball back in the middle of the pitch, the ball was passed into 17-year-old Charlton Gauvain, who chipped the keeper from the halfway line.

It ended up being a crucial goal, with Ramsgate pulling back a late goal, leaving the Green Lions as 2-1 winners.

View more on twitter

Speaking to GFC TV, manager Tony Vance said: "You could see as soon as he hit it that he hit it so cleanly it was going to go in - that's the cheek and quality that he's got."

"Generally the last three games he's been very good - he's a talent, he's only 17, and when he's on it he can be excellent.

"Great goal, close the 'Goal of the Season' competition now."

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

CI weather: Warm with sunny periods

BBC Weather

Monday will be dry and fine with good periods of sunshine and just a few patches of cloud. Warm again.

Maximum temperature: 18 to 21C (64 to 70F).

Jersey:

Jersey
BBC

Guernsey:

Guernsey
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top