Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates on Thursday 23 August 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

BreakingEngland's Cipriani not sanctioned by RFU

Danny Cipriani

Chris Jones

BBC Radio 5 live rugby union reporter

England and Gloucester fly-half Danny Cipriani will face no punishment from the Rugby Football Union after a nightclub incident in Jersey.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Planning application submitted for new road crossing

Chris Quevatre

BBC News Online

Plans for a new crossing have been submitted to planning by Guernsey's environment committee.

The crossing is planned for the junction of Grandes Maisons Road and Bulwer Avenue and will allow both pedestrians and cyclists to cross.

This would only be the island's second Toucan crossing if it's approved - the first one is at Admiral Park.

What do you think of the plans?

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Cloudy with patchy rain but brighter later

Alex Osborne

BBC Weather

Cloudy throughout the day with some patchy light rain. There will be some sunny spells later.

Tonight looks set to be dry with clear periods.

Maximum temperature: 15 to 18C (59 to 64F).

Alex Osborne
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top