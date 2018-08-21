Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

One person was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire at a flat in Guernsey, police have said . Firefighters were called to the top floor of a block of flats on Mill Street, St Peter Port, at about 19:15 on Monday. The cause of the blaze has not yet been revealed.
Person treated for smoke inhalation after flat fire
Rob England
BBC News Online
Weather: Misty and cloudy to start, brighter later
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
It will be dry with early patches of mist and low cloud slowly lifting and breaking to allow some sunshine to develop.
Maximum temperature: 16 to 19C (61 to 66F).