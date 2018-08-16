Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

England rugby international Danny Cipriani will appear at Jersey Magistrates Court at 10:00 after being charged by police following an incident at a Jersey nightclub.

Cipriani was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday morning on Mulcaster Street in St Helier.

Getty Images Cipriani joined Gloucester from Wasps in the summer

The BBC understands he was not out on a rugby club social. Police say he was charged with common assault, larceny - theft of personal property - assault on police, resisting arrest and being disorderly on a licences premises.

The 30-year-old has been remanded in custody until a court hearing later.

Cipriani is a fly half at Gloucester after moving there from fellow Premiership club Wasps in the summer.

He has also played 16 times for England since his international debut in 2008.

The Gloucester team were on the island for a training session against Jersey Reds Rugby Club.

Gloucester Rugby say they are "aware" of the incident involving Cipriani, and said they would be issuing "no further comment at this time" but would make a "further announcement in due course".