Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A cloudy start this morning with the chance of a few spots of rain. However, the cloud will break up to give spells of sunshine later this morning and through the afternoon. Maximum temperature: 17 to 20C (63 to 68F). Jersey: Guernsey:
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Cloudy with sunshine later
BBC Weather
A cloudy start this morning with the chance of a few spots of rain.
However, the cloud will break up to give spells of sunshine later this morning and through the afternoon.
Maximum temperature: 17 to 20C (63 to 68F).
Jersey:
Guernsey: