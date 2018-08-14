Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Updates on Tuesday 14 August 2018

Dry and windy with sunny spells

BBC Weather

Today will be a dry day with sunny spells and patchy cloud across the Channel Islands with brisk westerly winds.

Maximum temperature: 17 to 20C (63 to 68F).

Jersey:

weather
BBC

Guernsey:

weather
BBC

Union recommends members to reject latest States pay offer

BBC Radio Jersey

A union representing civil servants in Jersey says morale is low among its members following the States of Jersey's pay offer deal for 2018 and 2019.

Prospect is recommending its members reject the latest pay offer from the States.

The two-year pay deal gives the most to manual workers and doctors, followed by nurses, midwives, teachers and the fire, police and prison services.

The civil servants are receiving the lowest pay increases.

Terry Renouf, Prospect union leader, said he suspects "a lot of good people" will leave.

"It's going to be more difficult to recruit people with the correct skills and mindset to actually come in and do the job."

States of Jersey logo
TWITTER

These pay offers seek to achieve the best deal possible, tackling entrenched equal pay issues and raising the incomes of the lowest-paid employee groups."

Charlie ParkerStates of Jersey Chief Executive

