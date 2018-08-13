Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A group which represents Britain's Jewish community has voiced concern because Jersey's government has not adopted an internationally agreed definition of anti-Semitism.

The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), has drawn up a definition of anti-Semitism which is used around the world, and includes 11 examples of what it is.

Initially, the States said the island's existing anti-discrimination laws were "robust and effective", but the Board of Deputies of British Jews called for a rethink.

Later a States spokesman said the matter of adopting the IHRA definition had "not yet been considered" by the Council of Ministers.

Recently, Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn published a new code of conduct on anti-Semitism which some said did not sign up in full to the IHRA's definition - a claim denied by party officials.

The States of Jersey says a public consultation on a new hate crime law will be held later this year and during the process ministers will decide if Jersey will sign up to the international definition or not.