Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Care inquiry website taken down over data breach risk
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
A website with all of the material gathered as part of the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry has been taken offline over concerns it has broken the island's data protection laws.
The inquiry, led by UK judge Frances Oldham QC, included the testimonies of hundreds of witnesses of abuse in the island's care system.
Jersey data controller, Mark Egan, said they had taken down the website to ensure there were no breaches and that confidential information wasn't being made available publicly.
The website and its data was being catalogued by the Jersey Archive, which found "inconsistencies in the way data was redacted" which could lead to a data protection breach, according to Mr Egan.
He said: "Jersey Archive will republish the contents of the website in stages over the next few months."
The Optimists Club take the Prix D'Honneur
BBC Radio Jersey
The Optimists Club's tribute to the heroes of World War One has won the top prize at this year's Jersey Battle of Flowers.
The float called Flanders Fields won the Prix D'Honneur followed by the Parish of St Clement with its float - Into The Woods.
We tried to get it right, we did a lot of homework on the planning of it and we just hope that we've done those people proud. I've never known anything like it and to gain the top award with it, it's the icing on top of the cake."
Record film festival crowd for The Greatest Showman
The Optimists Club take the Prix D'Honneur
BBC Radio Jersey
The Optimists Club's tribute to the heroes of World War One has won the top prize at this year's Jersey Battle of Flowers.
The float called Flanders Fields won the Prix D'Honneur followed by the Parish of St Clement with its float - Into The Woods.
Record film festival crowd for The Greatest Showman
Jersey Evening Post
A record number of people attended the Jersey Film Festival.
CI weather: Sunny spells and heavy showers
BBC Weather
A few showers around first thing, but most areas will start dry. Thereafter, a breezy day with sunny spells and heavy showers that will be thundery at times and may merge into longer spells of rain. Maximum temperature: 16 to 19°C (61 to 66°F).
Jersey Battle of Flowers: In pictures
BBC Radio Jersey