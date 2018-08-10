Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A website with all of the material gathered as part of the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry has been taken offline over concerns it has broken the island's data protection laws.

The inquiry, led by UK judge Frances Oldham QC, included the testimonies of hundreds of witnesses of abuse in the island's care system.

IJCI

Jersey data controller, Mark Egan, said they had taken down the website to ensure there were no breaches and that confidential information wasn't being made available publicly.

The website and its data was being catalogued by the Jersey Archive, which found "inconsistencies in the way data was redacted" which could lead to a data protection breach, according to Mr Egan.

He said: "Jersey Archive will republish the contents of the website in stages over the next few months."