Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Updates on Friday 10 August 2018

All times stated are UK

Care inquiry website taken down over data breach risk

Ryan Morrison

BBC News Online

A website with all of the material gathered as part of the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry has been taken offline over concerns it has broken the island's data protection laws.

The inquiry, led by UK judge Frances Oldham QC, included the testimonies of hundreds of witnesses of abuse in the island's care system.

Care inquiry
IJCI

Jersey data controller, Mark Egan, said they had taken down the website to ensure there were no breaches and that confidential information wasn't being made available publicly.

The website and its data was being catalogued by the Jersey Archive, which found "inconsistencies in the way data was redacted" which could lead to a data protection breach, according to Mr Egan.

He said: "Jersey Archive will republish the contents of the website in stages over the next few months."

The Optimists Club take the Prix D'Honneur

BBC Radio Jersey

The Optimists Club's tribute to the heroes of World War One has won the top prize at this year's Jersey Battle of Flowers.

The float called Flanders Fields won the Prix D'Honneur followed by the Parish of St Clement with its float - Into The Woods.

battle of flowers 2018
BBC
The Prix D'Honneur winner (left) and the runner up (right)

We tried to get it right, we did a lot of homework on the planning of it and we just hope that we've done those people proud. I've never known anything like it and to gain the top award with it, it's the icing on top of the cake."

Steve BouchardOptimists Club

CI weather: Sunny spells and heavy showers

BBC Weather

A few showers around first thing, but most areas will start dry. Thereafter, a breezy day with sunny spells and heavy showers that will be thundery at times and may merge into longer spells of rain. Maximum temperature: 16 to 19°C (61 to 66°F).

Jersey

Jersey
BBC

Guernsey

Guernsey
BBC

Jersey Battle of Flowers: In pictures

BBC Radio Jersey

Karma Chameleon
BBC
The Parish of St Clement's Into the Woods
Into the Woods
BBC
Gingerbread House from Parish of St Saviour
Viva Rock Vegas
BBC
Viva Rock Vegas with Adrian and Friends Juniors
The Willow Pattern
BBC
The Willow Pattern by the St Helier Battle of Flowers Association
Karma Chameleon
BBC
The Parish of St Lawrence's Karma Chameleon

