Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Summary

  1. Four-car crash on Victoria Avenue on Wednesday
  2. Guernsey ambulance calls in 2018 up 17% on previous year
  3. Battle floats delay journey to arena due to the rain
  4. Updates on Thursday 9 August 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Victoria Avenue now open until 11:00

Twitter

Victoria Avenue will not close until 11:00 after the departure time for floats was delayed due to heavy rain.

It was due to close from 09:30 until 19:00 to allow floats to arrive from across the island, but this was delayed with many floats not leaving until after 09:00.

Four-car crash on Victoria Avenue on Wednesday

BBC Radio Jersey

There was a four-car crash on Victoria Avenue during Wednesday evening's rush hour.

It happened between First Tower and the Ford Garage at about 17:15.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

The cars involved were a silver Mercedes, a red Seat, a green Vauxhall and a silver Honda.

Grand Marche 'back to normal' after burst pipe

Twitter

Battle floats delay journey to arena due to the rain

BBC Radio Jersey

The majority of Battle of Flowers floats have remained in their sheds rather than make the usual 05:00 journey to Victoria Avenue.

Due to the heavy rain parade organisers told float builders to hold off until after 09:00 before making the slow journey to the arena.

Some of the floats have already set off including the St Brelade parish float.

Alternative bus stops during the Battle parade

Twitter

Ambulance calls in 2018 up 17% on previous year

BBC Radio Guernsey

The number of emergency call outs for the St John's Ambulance Service in Guernsey was up 17% in the first few months of 2018 compared the same period in 2017, a service spokesman has revealed.

Ambulance
BBC

The highest percentage of call outs were from people falling in their home. The spokesman said they work with the health department to reduce the number of falls.

We are treating and discharging more patients at home. However this does mean that it takes on average twice as long to treat and discharge a patient compared with transferring them to the Emergency Department."

Ambulance spokesman

CI weather: Bright and breezy after the rain clears

BBC Weather

Rather cloudy at first with some rain at times.The cloud and rain will gradually clear east though, allowing for a a bright and breezy afternoon, with the risk of a shower. Maximum temperature: 16 to 19°C (61 to 66°F).

Jersey

Jersey
BBC

Guernsey

Guernsey
BBC

