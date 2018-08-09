Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Summary
- Four-car crash on Victoria Avenue on Wednesday
- Guernsey ambulance calls in 2018 up 17% on previous year
- Battle floats delay journey to arena due to the rain
- Updates on Thursday 9 August 2018
Victoria Avenue now open until 11:00
Victoria Avenue will not close until 11:00 after the departure time for floats was delayed due to heavy rain.
It was due to close from 09:30 until 19:00 to allow floats to arrive from across the island, but this was delayed with many floats not leaving until after 09:00.
Cobo build approved behind closed doors
Guernsey Press
A contentious planning application for a large site on the Cobo Coast Road has been approved behind closed doors, despite calls from the public and deputies for the decision to be made at an open planning meeting.
Four-car crash on Victoria Avenue on Wednesday
BBC Radio Jersey
There was a four-car crash on Victoria Avenue during Wednesday evening's rush hour.
It happened between First Tower and the Ford Garage at about 17:15.
Police are appealing for witnesses.
The cars involved were a silver Mercedes, a red Seat, a green Vauxhall and a silver Honda.
Grand Marche 'back to normal' after burst pipe
Battle floats delay journey to arena due to the rain
BBC Radio Jersey
The majority of Battle of Flowers floats have remained in their sheds rather than make the usual 05:00 journey to Victoria Avenue.
Due to the heavy rain parade organisers told float builders to hold off until after 09:00 before making the slow journey to the arena.
Some of the floats have already set off including the St Brelade parish float.
Alternative bus stops during the Battle parade
Ambulance calls in 2018 up 17% on previous year
BBC Radio Guernsey
The number of emergency call outs for the St John's Ambulance Service in Guernsey was up 17% in the first few months of 2018 compared the same period in 2017, a service spokesman has revealed.
The highest percentage of call outs were from people falling in their home. The spokesman said they work with the health department to reduce the number of falls.
Band set to do Battle for 20th time
Jersey Evening Post
Two decades since first taking part in the Battle of Flowers, members of the band Run for Cover are gearing up for their 20th performance in the event.
CI weather: Bright and breezy after the rain clears
BBC Weather
Rather cloudy at first with some rain at times.The cloud and rain will gradually clear east though, allowing for a a bright and breezy afternoon, with the risk of a shower. Maximum temperature: 16 to 19°C (61 to 66°F).
Jersey
Guernsey