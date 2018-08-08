Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Jersey's ambulance service had more 999 calls in 2017 than at any other point in the past five years, the service's annual report has revealed.

In 2017, the service received 304 more calls in 2017 than in the previous year. That is 9,156 emergency calls in 2017, compared to 8,852 in 2016 and 8,402 in 2015.

The service said it was dealing with the increase in 999 calls by "providing alternative methods of care and avoiding the need to send double-crewed emergency ambulances" to every call-out.