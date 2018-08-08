Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Summary
- Jersey ambulance had 'one of busiest years' in 2017 with 9,000 calls
- Fewer people 'coming to Guernsey for work'
- Guernsey 'should extend blue badge parking scheme to those with hidden disabilities'
- Updates on Wednesday 8 August 2018
Jersey ambulance had 'one of busiest years' in 2017
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's ambulance service had more 999 calls in 2017 than at any other point in the past five years, the service's annual report has revealed.
In 2017, the service received 304 more calls in 2017 than in the previous year. That is 9,156 emergency calls in 2017, compared to 8,852 in 2016 and 8,402 in 2015.
The service said it was dealing with the increase in 999 calls by "providing alternative methods of care and avoiding the need to send double-crewed emergency ambulances" to every call-out.
Minister to quiz planning chairman over zoo decision
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's planning minister has asked the chairman of the Planning Committee, Deputy Russell Labey, to meet him and explain why Jersey Zoo was given permission for a new shop in the green-zone.
The conservation charity has been granted an exception to the island plan after more than 100 people - including Senators Ian Gorst and Lyndon Farnham - sent in letters of support for the application.
Deputy John Young has ruled out overturning the decision despite having the power to do so.
He said he wanted the next island plan to include tighter rules around building on protected land.
Guernsey 'should extend blue badge parking scheme'
BBC Radio Guernsey
Changes that will allow people with hidden disabilities to get a blue parking badge in Britain should be introduced in Guernsey, according to the Autistic Society.
From 2019, people in England with hidden disabilities such as autism, Alzheimer's and mental health issues will be entitled to an extended parking permit. Similar changes have come into effect in Scotland and Wales.
Catherine Hall, from the Autism Society, said something similar would benefit people in Guernsey.
Jersey said it had been offering blue badges to people with hidden disabilities for some time.
Midway point for youngest English Channel bid swimmer
John Fernandez
BBC Radio Guernsey
Rosie Williams is currently midway through her Channel swim.
If successful, the 26-year-old will become the youngest Guernsey woman to complete the crossing.
She set off at 04:50 and is being supported from her guard boat by her friend...
Fewer 'coming to Guernsey for work'
BBC Radio Guernsey
Fewer people are coming over to Guernsey to work, according to the president of the Employment and Social Security Committee.
Deputy Michelle Le Clerc said issues outside Guernsey's control such as Brexit were having an impact on the island's workforce.
She said at one point there were about 2,000 Latvian people living in Guernsey, but had now reduced to between 1,000 and 1,500.
The comments follow the news the unemployment figures had fallen to fewer than 300, or about 0.5% of the island's population; but there are currently about 1,100 job vacancies listed in the island.
Attempt to cut up boat ends in spectacular fire
Guernsey Press
Sparks that came from breaking up a boat led to a fire on a glasshouse site in St Sampson’s.
Fort Regent gym closed for a day after asbestos scare
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
The Fort Regent gym will be closed to the public all day on Thursday following an asbestos scare on 3 August.
The toilets and changing areas at the government-owned sport and leisure facility were closed on 3 August after asbestos-related material was found but the gym remained open.
New changing areas were opened in the Queens Hall near the gym but the floor layout needs to be changed to make access easier so they are closing it all day on Thursday to complete the work.
A spokesman said the gym would be open and ready for use on Friday morning and trainers could provide alternative exercise suggestions for people who would miss a day's training.
Rosie Williams completes English Channel swim
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey woman Rosie Williams has completed a swim of the English Channel.
The 26-year-old is one of the youngest Channel Islanders to complete the crossing.
She set off from Dover at 04:50 on Tuesday morning. She completed the swim in 12 hours and 56 minutes.
Nazi camp survivor to be laid to rest
Frank Le Villio contracted tuberculosis in the camps and died in 1946, aged 21.Read more
States 'still hasn't signed off' student grant scheme
BBC Radio Jersey
With just weeks to go until the new university term begins, Jersey's government has still not signed off on plans for full tuition fee grants for local students.
In April, States members agreed students from households earning less than £110,000 a year would not have to pay to access higher education.
Assistant Education Minister Jeremy Macon said "technical issues" had caused delays. He added that he was hoping the order would be signed by the end of this week.
Finance officer Gary Tobin said about 600 students could benefit from the grant this year.
CI weather: Sunny spells and the odd shower
BBC Weather
There will be some sunny spells on Wednesday morning, but areas of cloud could produce the odd shower.
This afternoon will see plenty of dry and bright weather, but a shower still can not be ruled out. Moderate winds.
Maximum temperature: 16 to 19C (61 to 66F).
Jersey:
Guernsey: