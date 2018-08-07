Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Minister aware of Jersey hospitality staff concerns as pub closes kitchen
  2. Up to 40 jobs at risk at Specsavers in Guernsey
  3. Guernsey fire service was 'pushed to capacity' in recycling blaze
  4. 'Up to a year' for Vale quarry impact assessment
  5. Updates on Tuesday 7 August 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Battle of Flowers traffic information

Johnny O'Shea

BBC News Online

With the Battle of Flowers just two days away, here is some of the key traffic information.

Some floats will begin moving from the west of the island as early as 05:00. There will be some coming along the Airport Road and going down Beaumont Hill heading to Millbrook playing fields.

More floats will begin moving from about 06:00 with delays possible around Bel Royal, Gloucester Street and routes leading to Victoria Avenue.

At about 09.15 road closures will start to be implemented on Victoria Avenue.

Float
BBC

There will be a closure at the Rue Du Galet end of Victoria Avenue, and traffic will be diverted going eastbound up Rue Du Galet. There will also be diversions at Bel Royal.

The Spur Road at First Tower will be closed to all traffic going onto Victoria Avenue, eastbound traffic will go on the Inner Road. Traffic coming out of the Underpass will be moved into one lane near Gloucester Street and Victoria Avenue will be closed to all Westbound traffic.

Traffic going Northbound can proceed up Kensington Place and Westbound Traffic will be diverted to the Inner Road.

Gloucester Street will have three lanes, an emergency lane and the other two for traffic going Westbound and Eastbound, there will be no parking in Gloucester Street. Roads should open by 18:30.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Recycling blaze a 'timely reminder' says fire chief

Johnny O'Shea

BBC News Online

Guernsey's chief fire officer has thanked all those who helped to extinguish a "challenging" fire at a recycling plant.

Jon Le Page said "other sectors of the States" helped, "as well as local businesses and members of the public, all assisted in bringing this fire to a safe and swift conclusion".

Investigations are now under way to establish the cause of the fire.

Fire
BBC

We routinely exercise with others within the States of Guernsey for major incidents such as this. Although they are very infrequent, this incident is a timely reminder of why we prepare ourselves in this way. Initial reports are that the multi-agency collaboration during this incident was executed extremely well and no doubt played a part in the successful outcome."

Jon Le PageGuernsey Chief Fire Officer

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Call to change rules on over-55s housing

Freddie Miller

Broadcast Journalist BBC Radio Jersey

A politician is calling for a re-think, after the Jersey Homes Trust said it's had to turn house-hunters away from one of its developments because they're not old enough.

The planning department decided the social housing properties at the old Jersey College for Girls site - which is now called College Gardens - would only be offered to people over the age of 55.

Homes trust chairman Michael Van Neste says he's had to say no to people who otherwise tick all the boxes.

With more than 1,000 people on the States' housing waiting list, Senator Sarah Ferguson says officials should reconsider the age limit.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Four 'Genuine Jersey' companies given top award

BBC Radio Jersey

The world's biggest food and drink awards have awarded four Jersey businesses gold stars.

There were more than 12,000 entries for the Great Taste Awards - which are known as the "Oscars" of the food world.

Just over a third of them have been awarded the top rating and among them are local companies Wild Health, Sue's Fudge, Jersey Sea Salt and the Chilli Kitchen.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Recycling site fire: 'Not a poster boy'

John Fernandez

BBC Radio Guernsey

He's probably in the most viewed local photo of the year, but Guernsey fire service crew commander Paul Bishop denies he's a "poster boy".

Captured by photographer Martin Gray and featured in the local media, the image of the fire at Guernsey Recycling, in St Sampson on Friday, has been widely shared.

View more on facebook

Mr Bishop said: "It was a large fire, that was a good photo, but there were a lot of guys on the ground working extremely hard. It was a massive team effort, we all worked very hard - it was a long day."

He said he had been getting "a lot of stick, [but] it's quite good fun".

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Boat fire 'looked a lot worse than it was'

John Fernandez

BBC Radio Guernsey

After Guernsey's fire service spent Friday dealing with a huge blaze, firefighters were also greeted by a "large black plume of smoke" when responding to a boat fire four days later.

The shout involved a boat on private property on the Rue Sauvage, St Sampson.

Smoke from boat fire
Diane de Garis

Crew commander Paul Bishop said: "We brought the blaze under control within five minutes and we spent the time here, the next half hour, damping down.

"It did look like quite a large fire but obviously, with the fibreglass and things like that, it just looked a lot worse than it was."

He added: "A couple of gentlemen were recycling the boat using disc cutters and we think a stray spark caused the blaze."

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Midway point for youngest English Channel bid swimmer

John Fernandez

BBC Radio Guernsey

Guernsey woman Rosie Williams is currently midway through her Channel swim.

If successful, the 26-year-old will become the youngest Channel Islander to complete the crossing.

She set off at 04:50 and is being supported from her guard boat by her friend...

Rosie Williams is midway in a bid to become the youngest Channel Islander to do the swim.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cruise ship sails in for Battle of Flowers day

BBC Radio Jersey

More than 120 British, American and Australian passengers will be on a cruise ship coming to Jersey in time for the Battle of Flowers on Thursday.

It's thought to be the first time the arrival of a cruise ship will coincide with the annual floral parade, according to battle organisers.

Jackie Donald from the Battle of Flowers Association said she hoped more international ships would come in the future.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Waste water station fully functioning after refurb

Johnny O'Shea

BBC News Online

Works to improve a waste water pumping station are nearing completion.

Guernsey Water said the station at the Richmond end of Vazon was now back in full operation.

The refurbishment started in November 2017 and involved installing chemical resistant liners to five chambers, installing a third pump, and replacing power and control panels.

The refurbishment was necessary because of hydrogen sulphide within the sewage attacking the concrete structures and steel components - mainly the covers which have also been replaced. At the same time, we took the opportunity to enhance a ... motor control centre panel, which will help with blockage reduction and efficiency."

Mark WalkerCapital Delivery Manager, Guernsey Water
Waste pumping station
Guernsey Water

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Officials 'have to act over camper van parking'

Ryan Morrison

BBC News Online

Parish officials will have to act to enforce rules after reports of loud music, litter, swearing and rowdy behaviour near Jersey's beaches, the constable of St Brelade has warned.

Mike Jackson said there had been complaints about the behaviour of some camper van owners parked in St Ouen's Bay, and there were also problems at Ouaisne at the weekend.

He said owners had to pay attention to the strict rules governing what camper van users could and could not do.

Camper Van
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Rue Sauvage fire: Boat ablaze

Guernsey's emergency services have contained a "large fire" which was reported in St Sampson.

They said the blaze involved a boat on private property on the Rue Sauvage.

The fire service remains on site, but the main road and nearby roads have reopened.

Boat fire
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Large fire' reported in St Sampson

Guernsey's emergency services are asking people to avoid the Rue Sauvage as fire and police are dealing with a "large fire".

A spokesman said emergency vehicles were likely to block the road, so they have asked people to avoid the area.

He added the "severity" of the fire was "unknown" as yet.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Homes trust 'frustrated' over lack of tenants

BBC Radio Jersey

The chairman of the Jersey Homes Trust is "frustrated and disappointed" they haven't been able to rent some of the social housing at the former Jersey College for Girls site in St Helier.

There are more than 1,000 people on a States housing waiting list, but the trust has only been able to rent about half of the 40 properties.

The Planning Department decided they should only be for over-55s.

Michael van Neste said people were put off because not all the properties had parking and the building was on a hill.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Up to a year' for quarry impact assessment

BBC Radio Guernsey

It could take a year to establish whether two quarries in the Vale are suitable for the disposal of the island's inert waste, according to the lead civil servant for waste in Guernsey.

An environmental impact assessment will be carried out on both L'Epine and Guillotin quarries to conclude whether the areas are viable.

Richard Evans said a solution would be needed fairly quickly but the assessments would take about a year and then the report would have to go to the States for review.

Local residents and deputies have voiced concerns over the move, with Deputy Matt Fallaize labelling the investigations "a waste of time and money."

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Up to 40 jobs at risk at Specsavers in Guernsey

BBC Radio Guernsey

Up to 40 workers are at risk of redundancy at Specsavers' Guernsey warehouse as the company changes the way it provides frames to customers, a spokesman has confirmed.

Joint company CEO John Perkins said a new supply model would have an impact on the number of jobs in the company's Guernsey warehouse.

Specsavers said it would speak with staff before any final decision was made but the changes would not see the closure of the warehouse completely.

Specsavers
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

The most – and least – punctual airlines

Jersey Evening Post

An airline which operates direct flights between Jersey and two German cities was the seventh-worst airline for delays in Britain last year, according to data compiled by the Civil Aviation Authority.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Landlord closes kitchen over 'staff shortages'

BBC Radio Jersey

A Jersey pub owner has closed his kitchen because he says he can't find any locally qualified staff.

Sean Murphy, from the Lamplighter, said he also did not have any licences to employee people from outside the island.

View more on facebook

Mr Murphy put a sign up outside the pub in St Helier saying that, due to the lack of qualified chefs and hospitality staff in the island, the kitchen would be closed until the situation changed.

Economic Development Minister Lyndon Farnham said he was aware of the concerns people had about licencing, and was working to address shortages of staff in the hospitality industry.

There are currently 145 jobs listed as available in hospitality on the Jobs in Jersey page of the States of Jersey website.

I would like the States to address it. I know the island is at capacity [in employment and housing licences] but they seem to find room for the finance industry. They need to look at the hospitality trade. In the 60s, 70s and 80s, this island was buzzing. Finance isn't everything."

Sean MurphyLandlord

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: A risk of some thundery showers

BBC Weather

There will be plenty of sunshine on Tuesday morning and it should stay dry with a gentle breeze.

The afternoon will see potential for some thundery showers, possibly heavy later.

Maximum temperature: 18 to 21C (64 to 70F).

Jersey:

Jersey
BBC

Guernsey:

Guernsey
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Fire service 'pushed to capacity' over recycling blaze

Ryan Morrison

BBC News Online

A fire in Guernsey on Friday pushed the fire service to the limits of its capability, according to Chief Fire Officer Jon Le Page.

The "substantial blaze" ripped through a recycling centre on Bulwer Avenue.

Fire
Martin Grey

Mr Le Page said officers worked very hard in challenging conditions to "stop the serious fire spreading off-site."

Scrap cars, plastics and metals were involved in the fire and police urged people to remain indoors.

The owner of the centre, Alan Crowe, said a lithium battery which may have caused the fire could have been mixed in with other recycling.

Mr Le Page said investigations would likely take a month and it was unlikely any more information would be available before then.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top