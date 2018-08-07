Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Battle of Flowers traffic information
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
With the Battle of Flowers just two days away, here is some of the key traffic information.
Some floats will begin moving from the west of the island as early as 05:00. There will be some coming along the Airport Road and going down Beaumont Hill heading to Millbrook playing fields.
More floats will begin moving from about 06:00 with delays possible around Bel Royal, Gloucester Street and routes leading to Victoria Avenue.
At about 09.15 road closures will start to be implemented on Victoria Avenue.
There will be a closure at the Rue Du Galet end of Victoria Avenue, and traffic will be diverted going eastbound up Rue Du Galet. There will also be diversions at Bel Royal.
The Spur Road at First Tower will be closed to all traffic going onto Victoria Avenue, eastbound traffic will go on the Inner Road. Traffic coming out of the Underpass will be moved into one lane near Gloucester Street and Victoria Avenue will be closed to all Westbound traffic.
Traffic going Northbound can proceed up Kensington Place and Westbound Traffic will be diverted to the Inner Road.
Gloucester Street will have three lanes, an emergency lane and the other two for traffic going Westbound and Eastbound, there will be no parking in Gloucester Street. Roads should open by 18:30.
Recycling blaze a 'timely reminder' says fire chief
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
Guernsey's chief fire officer has thanked all those who helped to extinguish a "challenging" fire at a recycling plant.
Jon Le Page said "other sectors of the States" helped, "as well as local businesses and members of the public, all assisted in bringing this fire to a safe and swift conclusion".
Investigations are now under way to establish the cause of the fire.
Call to change rules on over-55s housing
Freddie Miller
Broadcast Journalist BBC Radio Jersey
A politician is calling for a re-think, after the Jersey Homes Trust said it's had to turn house-hunters away from one of its developments because they're not old enough.
The planning department decided the social housing properties at the old Jersey College for Girls site - which is now called College Gardens - would only be offered to people over the age of 55.
Homes trust chairman Michael Van Neste says he's had to say no to people who otherwise tick all the boxes.
With more than 1,000 people on the States' housing waiting list, Senator Sarah Ferguson says officials should reconsider the age limit.
Four 'Genuine Jersey' companies given top award
BBC Radio Jersey
The world's biggest food and drink awards have awarded four Jersey businesses gold stars.
There were more than 12,000 entries for the Great Taste Awards - which are known as the "Oscars" of the food world.
Just over a third of them have been awarded the top rating and among them are local companies Wild Health, Sue's Fudge, Jersey Sea Salt and the Chilli Kitchen.
Recycling site fire: 'Not a poster boy'
John Fernandez
BBC Radio Guernsey
He's probably in the most viewed local photo of the year, but Guernsey fire service crew commander Paul Bishop denies he's a "poster boy".
Captured by photographer Martin Gray and featured in the local media, the image of the fire at Guernsey Recycling, in St Sampson on Friday, has been widely shared.
Mr Bishop said: "It was a large fire, that was a good photo, but there were a lot of guys on the ground working extremely hard. It was a massive team effort, we all worked very hard - it was a long day."
He said he had been getting "a lot of stick, [but] it's quite good fun".
Boat fire 'looked a lot worse than it was'
John Fernandez
BBC Radio Guernsey
After Guernsey's fire service spent Friday dealing with a huge blaze, firefighters were also greeted by a "large black plume of smoke" when responding to a boat fire four days later.
The shout involved a boat on private property on the Rue Sauvage, St Sampson.
Crew commander Paul Bishop said: "We brought the blaze under control within five minutes and we spent the time here, the next half hour, damping down.
"It did look like quite a large fire but obviously, with the fibreglass and things like that, it just looked a lot worse than it was."
He added: "A couple of gentlemen were recycling the boat using disc cutters and we think a stray spark caused the blaze."
Midway point for youngest English Channel bid swimmer
John Fernandez
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey woman Rosie Williams is currently midway through her Channel swim.
If successful, the 26-year-old will become the youngest Channel Islander to complete the crossing.
She set off at 04:50 and is being supported from her guard boat by her friend...
Cruise ship sails in for Battle of Flowers day
BBC Radio Jersey
More than 120 British, American and Australian passengers will be on a cruise ship coming to Jersey in time for the Battle of Flowers on Thursday.
It's thought to be the first time the arrival of a cruise ship will coincide with the annual floral parade, according to battle organisers.
Jackie Donald from the Battle of Flowers Association said she hoped more international ships would come in the future.
Waste water station fully functioning after refurb
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
Works to improve a waste water pumping station are nearing completion.
Guernsey Water said the station at the Richmond end of Vazon was now back in full operation.
The refurbishment started in November 2017 and involved installing chemical resistant liners to five chambers, installing a third pump, and replacing power and control panels.
Officials 'have to act over camper van parking'
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
Parish officials will have to act to enforce rules after reports of loud music, litter, swearing and rowdy behaviour near Jersey's beaches, the constable of St Brelade has warned.
Mike Jackson said there had been complaints about the behaviour of some camper van owners parked in St Ouen's Bay, and there were also problems at Ouaisne at the weekend.
He said owners had to pay attention to the strict rules governing what camper van users could and could not do.
Rue Sauvage fire: Boat ablaze
Guernsey's emergency services have contained a "large fire" which was reported in St Sampson.
They said the blaze involved a boat on private property on the Rue Sauvage.
The fire service remains on site, but the main road and nearby roads have reopened.
'Large fire' reported in St Sampson
Guernsey's emergency services are asking people to avoid the Rue Sauvage as fire and police are dealing with a "large fire".
A spokesman said emergency vehicles were likely to block the road, so they have asked people to avoid the area.
He added the "severity" of the fire was "unknown" as yet.
Homes trust 'frustrated' over lack of tenants
BBC Radio Jersey
The chairman of the Jersey Homes Trust is "frustrated and disappointed" they haven't been able to rent some of the social housing at the former Jersey College for Girls site in St Helier.
There are more than 1,000 people on a States housing waiting list, but the trust has only been able to rent about half of the 40 properties.
The Planning Department decided they should only be for over-55s.
Michael van Neste said people were put off because not all the properties had parking and the building was on a hill.
Met Office issues island wind warning
BBC Weather
'Up to a year' for quarry impact assessment
BBC Radio Guernsey
It could take a year to establish whether two quarries in the Vale are suitable for the disposal of the island's inert waste, according to the lead civil servant for waste in Guernsey.
An environmental impact assessment will be carried out on both L'Epine and Guillotin quarries to conclude whether the areas are viable.
Richard Evans said a solution would be needed fairly quickly but the assessments would take about a year and then the report would have to go to the States for review.
Local residents and deputies have voiced concerns over the move, with Deputy Matt Fallaize labelling the investigations "a waste of time and money."
Up to 40 jobs at risk at Specsavers in Guernsey
BBC Radio Guernsey
Up to 40 workers are at risk of redundancy at Specsavers' Guernsey warehouse as the company changes the way it provides frames to customers, a spokesman has confirmed.
Joint company CEO John Perkins said a new supply model would have an impact on the number of jobs in the company's Guernsey warehouse.
Specsavers said it would speak with staff before any final decision was made but the changes would not see the closure of the warehouse completely.
The most – and least – punctual airlines
Jersey Evening Post
An airline which operates direct flights between Jersey and two German cities was the seventh-worst airline for delays in Britain last year, according to data compiled by the Civil Aviation Authority.
Landlord closes kitchen over 'staff shortages'
BBC Radio Jersey
A Jersey pub owner has closed his kitchen because he says he can't find any locally qualified staff.
Sean Murphy, from the Lamplighter, said he also did not have any licences to employee people from outside the island.
Mr Murphy put a sign up outside the pub in St Helier saying that, due to the lack of qualified chefs and hospitality staff in the island, the kitchen would be closed until the situation changed.
Economic Development Minister Lyndon Farnham said he was aware of the concerns people had about licencing, and was working to address shortages of staff in the hospitality industry.
There are currently 145 jobs listed as available in hospitality on the Jobs in Jersey page of the States of Jersey website.
Weather: A risk of some thundery showers
BBC Weather
There will be plenty of sunshine on Tuesday morning and it should stay dry with a gentle breeze.
The afternoon will see potential for some thundery showers, possibly heavy later.
Maximum temperature: 18 to 21C (64 to 70F).
Jersey:
Guernsey:
Fire service 'pushed to capacity' over recycling blaze
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
A fire in Guernsey on Friday pushed the fire service to the limits of its capability, according to Chief Fire Officer Jon Le Page.
The "substantial blaze" ripped through a recycling centre on Bulwer Avenue.
Mr Le Page said officers worked very hard in challenging conditions to "stop the serious fire spreading off-site."
Scrap cars, plastics and metals were involved in the fire and police urged people to remain indoors.
The owner of the centre, Alan Crowe, said a lithium battery which may have caused the fire could have been mixed in with other recycling.
Mr Le Page said investigations would likely take a month and it was unlikely any more information would be available before then.