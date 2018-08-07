Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

With the Battle of Flowers just two days away, here is some of the key traffic information.

Some floats will begin moving from the west of the island as early as 05:00. There will be some coming along the Airport Road and going down Beaumont Hill heading to Millbrook playing fields.

More floats will begin moving from about 06:00 with delays possible around Bel Royal, Gloucester Street and routes leading to Victoria Avenue.

At about 09.15 road closures will start to be implemented on Victoria Avenue.

There will be a closure at the Rue Du Galet end of Victoria Avenue, and traffic will be diverted going eastbound up Rue Du Galet. There will also be diversions at Bel Royal.

The Spur Road at First Tower will be closed to all traffic going onto Victoria Avenue, eastbound traffic will go on the Inner Road. Traffic coming out of the Underpass will be moved into one lane near Gloucester Street and Victoria Avenue will be closed to all Westbound traffic.

Traffic going Northbound can proceed up Kensington Place and Westbound Traffic will be diverted to the Inner Road.

Gloucester Street will have three lanes, an emergency lane and the other two for traffic going Westbound and Eastbound, there will be no parking in Gloucester Street. Roads should open by 18:30.