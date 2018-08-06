Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A Guernsey deputy says a rise in the island's prison population is a sign of wider problems with the criminal justice system.

President of Guernsey's Home Affairs Committee, Deputy Mary Lowe, revealed in a recent States debate that the island's prison was at risk of filling up due to an increase in prisoners on longer term sentences.

Figures from the States of Guernsey Prison Service show the average prison population for July was the highest since 2012 with 101 prisoners. In July 2017 it was 87 and was 94 in 2016.

Deputy Emilie Yerby said the number of prisoners is increasing and the trend doesn't seem to be stopping.

Deputy Lowe said she agreed with the concerns raised but couldn't rush any changes. She said she hoped to be able to cherry pick some ideas and bring something in by the end of 2019.

