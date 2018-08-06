Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey
Summary
- Prison population rise 'a sign of wider problems' in Guernsey
- Campfire warning after vegetation blaze
- States of Jersey petition site has 'soft launch'
- Updates on Monday 6 August 2018
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Prison population rise 'a sign of wider problems'
BBC Radio Guernsey
A Guernsey deputy says a rise in the island's prison population is a sign of wider problems with the criminal justice system.
President of Guernsey's Home Affairs Committee, Deputy Mary Lowe, revealed in a recent States debate that the island's prison was at risk of filling up due to an increase in prisoners on longer term sentences.
Figures from the States of Guernsey Prison Service show the average prison population for July was the highest since 2012 with 101 prisoners. In July 2017 it was 87 and was 94 in 2016.
Deputy Emilie Yerby said the number of prisoners is increasing and the trend doesn't seem to be stopping.
Deputy Lowe said she agreed with the concerns raised but couldn't rush any changes. She said she hoped to be able to cherry pick some ideas and bring something in by the end of 2019.
Mental health ‘first aid’ course launched
Guernsey Press
The mental health needs of Guernsey’s unknown number of servicemen and ex-servicemen must be addressed with greater precision, reports the Guernsey Press.
States of Jersey petition site has 'soft launch'
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
A new government run petitions website has had a "soft launch" by the States of Jersey.
It means it has gone live without any major publicity.
The site will allow islanders to submit or sign petitions on a range of issues with the promise of a government response.
If a petition gets 1,000 signatures a minister will respond and if it gets more than 5,000 signatures it will be considered for debate in the States Assembly.
The website is based on the House of Commons petitions site where 10,000 signatures are needed for a government response and 100,000 for a debate in Parliament.
The first petition on the Jersey site calls for compensation for asbestos victims.
Soap box challenge off due to lack of entries
Guernsey Press
The Guernsey Soap Box Challenge has been called off this year due to cancelled and unfilled entries.
Jersey policeman to become interim deputy chief
Jersey Evening Post
A Jersey born police officer is due to be appointed interim deputy chief officer of Jersey’s police force.
CI weather: Dry and mostly sunny
BBC Weather
It will be dry and predominantly sunny with perhaps just a few patches of low cloud for a time during the morning.
Very warm again with just a light to moderate breeze. Maximum temperature: 23 to 26°C (73 to 79°F).
Jersey
Guernsey
Campfire warning after grass blaze
Rob England
BBC News Online
An unattended campfire is thought to have caused a grass fire in Jersey.
Ten firefighters tackled the blaze on Trinity Hill at 14:50 on Saturday.
The fire scorched a 50m by 50m area.
On Sunday investigators said the campfire was the "most likely" cause.
A spokesman for Jersey Fire and Rescue Service said: "We would urge all members of the public to be particularly vigilant when lighting fires of any kind, disposing of used barbecues and discarding cigarette butts."