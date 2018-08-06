Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Prison population rise 'a sign of wider problems' in Guernsey
  2. Campfire warning after vegetation blaze
  3. States of Jersey petition site has 'soft launch'
  4. Updates on Monday 6 August 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Prison population rise 'a sign of wider problems'

BBC Radio Guernsey

A Guernsey deputy says a rise in the island's prison population is a sign of wider problems with the criminal justice system.

Guernsey Prison
BBC

President of Guernsey's Home Affairs Committee, Deputy Mary Lowe, revealed in a recent States debate that the island's prison was at risk of filling up due to an increase in prisoners on longer term sentences.

Figures from the States of Guernsey Prison Service show the average prison population for July was the highest since 2012 with 101 prisoners. In July 2017 it was 87 and was 94 in 2016.

Deputy Emilie Yerby said the number of prisoners is increasing and the trend doesn't seem to be stopping.

Deputy Lowe said she agreed with the concerns raised but couldn't rush any changes. She said she hoped to be able to cherry pick some ideas and bring something in by the end of 2019.

Deputy Emilie Yerby
BBC

If that is the case, that we are putting more and more people in prison, then we have to look at the other side of the picture. What do we do to stop those people in the first place?

Deputy Emilie Yerby

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

States of Jersey petition site has 'soft launch'

Ryan Morrison

BBC News Online

A new government run petitions website has had a "soft launch" by the States of Jersey.

It means it has gone live without any major publicity.

The site will allow islanders to submit or sign petitions on a range of issues with the promise of a government response.

Petition site
BBC

If a petition gets 1,000 signatures a minister will respond and if it gets more than 5,000 signatures it will be considered for debate in the States Assembly.

The website is based on the House of Commons petitions site where 10,000 signatures are needed for a government response and 100,000 for a debate in Parliament.

The first petition on the Jersey site calls for compensation for asbestos victims.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

CI weather: Dry and mostly sunny

BBC Weather

It will be dry and predominantly sunny with perhaps just a few patches of low cloud for a time during the morning.

Very warm again with just a light to moderate breeze. Maximum temperature: 23 to 26°C (73 to 79°F).

Jersey

Jersey
BBC

Guernsey

Guernsey
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Campfire warning after grass blaze

Rob England

BBC News Online

An unattended campfire is thought to have caused a grass fire in Jersey.

Trinity Hill fire
Jersey Fire and Rescue Service

Ten firefighters tackled the blaze on Trinity Hill at 14:50 on Saturday.

The fire scorched a 50m by 50m area.

On Sunday investigators said the campfire was the "most likely" cause.

Trinity Hill fire
Jersey Fire and Rescue Service

A spokesman for Jersey Fire and Rescue Service said: "We would urge all members of the public to be particularly vigilant when lighting fires of any kind, disposing of used barbecues and discarding cigarette butts."

Trinity Hill fire
Jersey Fire and Rescue Service

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top