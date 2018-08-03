Channel Islands Live: 02 August

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Police hunt Jersey hemp plant thief
  2. Businessman unsure of Guernsey's Brexit role
  3. French speaking former teacher given special award
  4. Environmentalists choughed at record breeding season
  5. Updates for Thursday 2 August 2018

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Beekeeper on the hunt for Asian hornets

Beekeeper 'hunts down' Asian hornets in Jersey by sight
The invasive species are the predators of all pollinators, including honeybees, dragonflies and wasps.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Early mist to burn off for more sun

BBC Weather

Plenty of evening sunshine, leading into a dry and partly cloudy night some lengthy clear spells.

A few patches of mist may form towards dawn on Friday.

Minimum Temperature: 13 to 16C (55 to 61F).

Weather
BBC

Early mist patches will again rapidly disperse.

Thereafter another fine and dry day is anticipated, with further lengthy spells of warm sunshine and light winds.

Maximum Temperature: 21 to 25C (70 to 77F).

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Yacht with fouled propeller towed to safety

Luke Webb

BBC Radio Guernsey

The Alderney lifeboat rescued a 32ft yacht that was drifting after its propeller was fouled three miles west of the island.

The rescue took just under two hours to complete and there were no reported casualties.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Tax campaign group calls for think tank transparency

BBC Radio Jersey

A group that campaigns against tax evasion and tax avoidance in offshore finance centres is calling for think tanks to be more transparent about where there funding comes from.

It comes after Jersey Finance admitted it paid towards a report supporting international finance centres.

The report into the benefits of offshore centres was published by the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) at the end of 2017.

John Christensen from the Tax Justice Network thinks the organisation's recent report failed to consider serious criticism of tax jurisdictions.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Jersey Zoo shop approved after flood of support

Ryan Morrison

BBC News Online

A new charity shop is to be built at Jersey Zoo in Trinity despite the States planning department recommending the application be turned down.

The charity asked for permission to build a single-storey shop to help raise money for their conservation work around the world.

The planning department recommended the application be refused, as it would go against the island plan, which advises against new developments in the green zone.

Despite the department's objections, there were more than 100 letters of support for the plans both from people, and from other zoos and conservation organisations around the world.

Deputy Russell Labey, the panel chairman, says the whole world needs Durrell, and this development will help secure the zoo's future, and the survival of this planet's species and so they approved the application.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Warning in Guernsey over unmarked fishing gear

BBC Radio Guernsey

Guernsey Sea Fisheries is warning the public after pieces of unmarked fishing gear have been found around the island.

Senior Sea Fisheries Officer Michael Phillips, says "fouled gear" could also lead to accidents.

He said: "What we're trying to do is prevent a situation where somebody has an accident because of foul gear. Our job, as well as enforcing fisheries regulations, is to promote the fisheries within the bailiwick."

View more on facebook

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Darts 'is dying' in Guernsey says association

Hayden Atkins

Reporter, BBC Radio Guernsey

The president of the Guernsey Darts Association says the sport is "dying" in the island due to pubs closing and a lack of promotion.

The Western Individual Darts League has finished for the summer.

But the association's Caroline La Touche says it is trying to encourage more players to take up the sport when the league starts again in September.

Darts trophies
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Police hunt Jersey hemp plant thief

Ryan Morrison

BBC News Online

Police are hunting a hemp plant thief who stole it from a field in Jersey.

Hemp oil can be used for cooking, while the plant's fibres can be used to make cloth and rope.

Jersey Hemp, the only company with a licence to grow the plant in the island, said it took the car registration number and sent it to the police.

Hemp
States of Jersey

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Waitrose to remove disposable cups from island stores

Ryan Morrison

BBC News Online

Disposable coffee cups are being removed from Waitrose branches in the Channel Islands as part of a national move by the company.

Waitrose announced in April it would start removing disposable cups as part of a wider move to reduce plastic and packaging.

The island stores will see the cups, for MyWaitrose customers, removed by the end of August. The company says the coffee machines will remain but customers need to bring their own cups.

Disposable cups
Waitrose

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Gender balanced panel sworn in for Visite Royale

Ryan Morrison

BBC News Online

A panel of six men and six women has been sworn in for St Helier to carry out the annual hedge monitoring process.

The Visite Royale is carried out by a panel of Voyeurs, made up of members of the Jersey Royal Court including lawyers and jurats. They walk around the island roads checking hedges and trees.

It is the end of the Branchage, where landowners have to cut hedges and trees back to ensure they don't get in the way of pavements and roads.

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Warning over summer bonfires in Guernsey

Facebook

View more on facebook

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

French speaking former teacher given special award

Ryan Morrison

BBC News Online

A Jerseyman who was a founding member of a group aimed at encouraging French speaking in Jersey has been honoured by the Assemblée Parlementaire de la Francophonie.

Bob Le Sueur MBE
BBC

The assembly was launched to bring together French-speaking parliamentarians from across the world and has representatives from Jersey taking part.

Bob Le Sueur MBE has been recognised as part of the Ordre de la Pléiade for his work promoting the French language in the island.

Mr Le Sueur was awarded an MBE in 2013 for his contribution to Jersey’s community and was well known by islanders after he assisted and hid Russian prisoners during the occupation.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Somerset and Jersey share carnival inspiration

BBC Radio Jersey

A volunteer for a carnival in the UK says organisers are inspired by Jersey's Battle of Flowers.

Battle of Flowers
BBC

Each years organisers from the carnivals in Somerset visit Jersey's annual parade.

Andy Bennett, who volunteers with the Somerset Carnivals body, which then works with the individual carnivals in the county, says there's an exchange of ideas between the two events.

He said although Jersey's carnival has flowers and Somerset's have lights the experiences shared by festival volunteers was similar.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Jersey Post worked with relatives over Armistice stamps

BBC Radio Jersey

Jersey Post has worked with relatives of those who served in World War One to make sure the colours on a new step of stamps were as accurate as possible.

The old black and white photographs were restored, before an expert added colour to them.

Jerseyman, Private Charles William Moody, features on the 50p stamp. His grandson, Victor Tucker said he was very moved when he saw the results.

Stamps
BBC

It's absolutely fabulous, obviously we've only seen the photographs of him as a young man in sepia and to suddenly see it in colour, it's like coming to life. It's a lovely memento of a very sad time. He came back, a lot of his friends didn't.

Victor TuckerGrandson

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Shifted sands reveal Roman 'village'

dig

A 'substantial' Roman population may have existed in Alderney before previously thought, experts say.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Crash blocks Rouge Rue junction

Chris Quevatre

BBC News Online

Two vehicles have crashed at the junction of the Rouge Rue and Mont Arrive in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

Emergency services are on the scene and asking motorists to avoid the area.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Environmentalists choughed at record breeding season

Ryan Morrison

BBC News Online

It has been a "record-breaking" breeding season for choughs in Jersey, according to the charity that reintroduced them.

By the end of June the Birds on the Edge group found four active nests with a total of 10 chicks.

In 2015, the first chough chick was born in the island for about 100 years.

The species was reintroduced as part of a move by Birds on the Edge with the help of Paradise Park in Cornwall.

Chough
Liz Corry

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hotelier calls for more winter events in Jersey

BBC Radio Jersey

A Jersey hotelier says encouraging big events in the winter months may increase visitor numbers in the off-season and boost the industry.

Stephen Clipp, who runs The Inn and is a member of the Hospitality Association, says anything that can be done to help attract more people in the winter is a good thing.

He says attracting more people to the island in the winter months will allow hotels to reinvest in themselves and help the island get to the one million visitor target by 2030.

The Inn
Google

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Businessman unsure of Guernsey's Brexit role

BBC Radio Guernsey

A businessman says he is unsure Guernsey has the power to hold leverage with the UK and EU in the Brexit process.

The States of Guernsey wants Bailiwick businesses to take part in a survey to find out what the potential impact of Brexit might be on local companies.

Paul Ingrouille, manager of Guernsey Clematis, says he's going to take part in the survey but feels it will be difficult for Guernsey to have a meaningful say.

The States says the survey results will help inform discussions between the island and the UK over any future economic frameworks.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Piquet House could be used by family court

BBC Radio Jersey

A former military police station in the Royal Square could be used by Jersey's family court service.

Piquet House
BBC

Infrastructure Minister, Deputy Kevin Lewis has agreed to support a request from the Bailiff's Office for Piquet House.

If the bid is accepted, Piquet House would be adapted and there would be annual funding for maintenance. Details of the sums involved have not been made public.

The plan is the latest chapter in efforts to find a use for the States-owned building. One scheme was for the Royal British Legion to move there, another was for an honorary police museum.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

CI weather: Dry, fine and increasingly warm

BBC Weather

Any early patches of shallow mist will rapidly lift this morning to leave a fine, dry and warm day with some lengthy spells of sunshine and light winds. Maximum temperature: 20 to 23°C (68 to 73°F).

Jersey

Jersey
BBC

Guernsey

Guernsey
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top