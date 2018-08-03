Channel Islands Live: 02 August

A new charity shop is to be built at Jersey Zoo in Trinity despite the States planning department recommending the application be turned down.

The charity asked for permission to build a single-storey shop to help raise money for their conservation work around the world.

The planning department recommended the application be refused, as it would go against the island plan, which advises against new developments in the green zone.

Despite the department's objections, there were more than 100 letters of support for the plans both from people, and from other zoos and conservation organisations around the world.

Deputy Russell Labey, the panel chairman, says the whole world needs Durrell, and this development will help secure the zoo's future, and the survival of this planet's species and so they approved the application.