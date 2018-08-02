Channel Islands Live: 01 August

Summary
- Jersey Finance backs report from 'under investigation' think tank
- Police investigate after flowers taken from grave site
- No hospital site review 'unless incomplete evidence found'
- Guernsey working with UK health department on drug plan
- Puffin protections extended into August
- Updates for Wednesday 1 August 2018
Shifted sands reveal Roman 'village'
A 'substantial' Roman population may have existed in Alderney before previously thought, experts say.Read more
Weather: A dry night before a fine Thursday
BBC Weather
Plenty of late evening sunshine on Tuesday, leading into a dry night with lengthy clear spells. Light southwest to west winds will persist.
Minimum temperature: 12 to 15C (54 to 59F).
Another fine start to the day is expected on Thursday. Through the day, conditions will remain dry with further lengthy spells of warm, afternoon sunshine. Winds remaining light.
Maximum temperature: 20 to 23C (68 to 73F).
Jersey:
Guernsey:
Soap Box Challenge cancelled
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Some bad news for Soap Box fans and participants - this year's event in Guernsey has been cancelled.
The Guernsey Motor Festival said on Facebook there have been "a number of entry cancellations" as well as "potential entries unfulfilled".
The post said: "We thank those who have taken the time to enter this year's event, and propose that they keep their soapboxes in safe storage for a relaunched and more spectacular event in 2019."
Dairy to cover extra feed costs after dry summer
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Jersey Dairy may contribute to or cover the cost of any feed that needs to be imported into the island, and if it does it's unlikely to push milk prices up.
An independent consultant is in Jersey assessing how much cow feed may be needed after a shortage of green grass because of the recent heatwave.
Eamonn Fenlon from the dairy said the company is making enough money from exporting products such as ice cream to offset the costs - but said it'll depend on how much feed is needed.
Charity commission: 'Reports must be balanced'
Rob England
BBC News Online
A think tank given money by Jersey Finance to help publish a report on offshore finance centres is facing an investigation from the Charity Commission, which says all educational charities must produce information "in a balanced and neutral way".
The Director of the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) Mark Littlewood, was secretly recorded by Greenpeace saying it was "in the influencing game", and telling potential US donors it could get access to UK government ministers.
A Jersey Finance spokeswoman said it engaged the IEA at the end of 2017 and was not aware of any investigations, adding it did not disclose financial arrangements "as a matter of policy".
The organisation helped to finance and provided data for an IEA report entitled Offshore Bet: The benefits of capital mobility, which found offshore finance centres play "an important economic function".
As an educational charity the IEA is bound by UK charity law, and is now facing an "open regulatory compliance case" from the Charity Commission.
A commission spokeswoman said: "Educational charities can play an important role in informing the public. The law is clear however that they must do so in a balanced and neutral way.
"There are clear rules for charities regarding political activity that form a key part of both charity law and public expectations."
Scrutiny to discuss mental health review with HSC
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Guernsey's scrutiny committee will talk to the island's health committee about the possibility of a review of mental health services in the island.
It comes after the chief executive of Guernsey Mind called for a review, so the quality of the island's mental health care in the island can be compared to other jurisdictions.
After a meeting of the Scrutiny Management Committee, the President, Deputy Chris Green, said they would "meet shortly with the president of the Health and Social Care Committee to discuss these issues further and to better understand the current situation".
Visit Jersey looking to Scandinavia to boost tourism
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's tourism industry is hoping "wellness resorts" and Scandinavian visitors could be the key to developing tourism in the island.
Tourism leaders in Jersey have long been searching for new attractions that could tempt new visitors, especially outside the summer months.
Keith Beecham, from Visit Jersey, said wellness centres, which focus on pampering guests with relaxing treatments such as spas and massage, are growing in popularity.
The idea is to help people deal with the stresses of everyday life - and it's thought Jersey could benefit.
The Hotel de France announced this week that it's to re-market itself as a wellness centre - and there are already other similar sites in Jersey.
Mr Beecham said the island could market itself as a destination for people wanting a relaxing experience.
And some of those visitors could come from Scandinavia - as Visit Jersey is looking to Northern Europe to expand its catchment area for tourists.
Guernsey working with UK health department on drug plan
John Fernandez
BBC Guernsey
Guernsey is working with the UK's health department on plans for a potential "hard Brexit" and what it could mean for local drug stores, according to the island's chief pharmacist.
One of Europe's biggest drug makers said it has been stockpiling products in case of a no-deal Brexit.
The French firm Sanofi currently manufactures products in the UK and sends them to the continent for quality control.
It has increased the supply it holds from four weeks to 14 weeks to guard against potential shortages.
Ed Freestone says the Committee for Health and Social Care's aim is to be included in the calculations and processes of the UK's contingency plans as they are developed.
New app gives guided tour of Guernsey
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
A local entrepreneur has launched an app to give guided tours around Guernsey.
CEO of Startup Guernsey, Jennifer Strachan, says the app will be interesting to "tourists and locals alike", and gives two self-guided tours of the island, with information and historical photos.
Mrs Strachan said she worked closely with Festung Guernsey, Submarine and Digimap to create the app, which is currently only available on the Apple App Store.
She said she came up with the idea while walking her dog on Clarence Battery and being asked questions by visitors.
Puffin protections extended into August
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
An island which is famous for being a puffin breeding ground will close for an extra week
Burhou, just off the north coast of Alderney, is normally closed until August during the nesting season.
However, that date has now been pushed back until 8 August to "accommodate for the late nature of the seabird breeding season this year".
Burhou has been closed for the breeding season every year since 1987, to try and protect the population from human disturbance.
A similar scheme takes place on Lihou in Guernsey, where an area on the eastern side of the island is roped off while various species of bird nest during the summer.
Guernsey lose to Sweden in world qualifiers
Tim Hunter
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey lost to Sweden by two wickets in their opening match of the ICC Under-19 World Cup Qualifiers.
Guernsey recovered from 22-5 to make 118-8 in their 31 overs of a rain-reduced game where Sweden eventually clinched victory with the last ball of the match.
Their next match against Italy takes place on Thursday and is a must win if they hope to progress to the next round of qualifying.
Watson to play Williams after first round win
Tim Hunter
BBC Guernsey
Heather Watson will play six-time Wimbledon winner Venus Williams in the second round of the Silicon Valley Classic.
Watson beat American Claire Liu 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in the first round.
The win over Liu means that Watson has reached a milestone of 100 wins in main-draw singles matches on the WTA Tour.
Meanwhile, Johanna Konta inflicted the worst defeat of Serena Williams' career with a thumping first-round victory over the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, winning 6-1, 6-0.
Jersey Finance backs report from 'under investigation' think tank
Rob England
BBC News Online
An organisation promoting Jersey's finance industry has admitted contributing money towards a report published by a think tank that looked favourably on offshore investment centres.
Amy Bryant, Deputy CEO of Jersey Finance - which receives funding from the States of Jersey - said it became involved with the report after the Institute for Economic Affairs (IEA) "issued a proposal open to anyone wanting to support their research".
The IEA is currently facing scrutiny from the Charity Commission after Greenpeace secretly recorded its director, Mark Littlewood, saying the organisation was involved "in the influencing game".
Mrs Bryant said: "Jersey Finance felt that the project would be helpful in advancing conversations around international finance centres and decided to support the project, partly financially and partly by providing access to relevant materials and data."
She added that Jersey Finance did not have "any editorial control" over the final report.
It is unclear how much money was contributed to the IEA by the States backed company, who "welcomed" the report in June.
The IEA told BBC Radio 4's Today Programme it makes "no apology for seeking to raise funds" as it defended telling potential US donors it could get access to UK government ministers.
Second sunniest July for Guernsey
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Jersey is always one step ahead on the weather.
While the noisy neighbours had their sunniest ever July this year, Guernsey had to make do with its second sunniest, and third warmest.
Guernsey had 340.5 hours of sunshine in July - 11 fewer than Jersey.
It's worth noting that Guernsey's records started 31 years earlier, and the record was in 1911.
Not that we're competitive or anything...
Jersey's sunniest July ever
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Last month was the sunniest July ever in Jersey.
There were 351.8 hours of sunshine, while the previous record was 340.8 hours.
That means that it was sunny 47% of the time, including the night time!
Scrutiny to discuss mental health review
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Guernsey's Scrutiny Management Committee will discuss commissioning an external review of mental health services later, according to its president.
It comes after the chief executive of Guernsey Mind called for a review, so the quality of the island's mental health care in the island can be compared to other jurisdictions.
Deputy Chris Green is expected to meet with his committee later where he said they would discuss the idea.
The Committee for Health and Social Care said it's currently examining the needs of groups of individuals rather than reviewing services in isolation, and has employed a new member of staff to work towards delivering the mental health and well-being plan.
Police investigate after flowers taken from grave site
BBC Radio Jersey
The father of a disabled Jersey woman who died last Christmas has been left devastated after silk wreaths were taken from her grave.
Police say they are investigating after the floral displays were taken from Grouville cemetery, where 33-year-old Kerina Hennequin is buried.
The wreaths were specially made in the UK by her family. Her father, Christopher, said it was "despicable" if thieves had take them.
Deputy calls for land reclamation with inert waste
BBC Radio Guernsey
Inert waste should be used to reclaim land in St Peter Port, a Guernsey politician has said.
Deputy Barry Paint said creating a dock out into the Little Russel channel and filling it with inert waste would mean larger vessels would be able to berth in the harbour.
Two quarries in the Vale are being looked at to house construction and building waste, along with the extension of Longue Hogue south.
Current waste disposal facilities are expected to be full by 2022, according to the States.
The States Trading and Supervisory Board, which is running the project, said land reclamation at St Peter Port's harbour had not been ruled out as a "long-term solution", but could not be considered as an option before the current site at Longue Hougue was full.
No Red Arrows attributed to fall in air display numbers
BBC Radio Guernsey
The organiser of Guernsey's air display is hoping the return of the Red Arrows this year will boost crowd numbers.
Last year the aerobatics team could not attend the air display because it went on tour in early September.
Organiser Barry Neale said crowds were noticeably smaller.
The event has an RAF theme this year, marking 100 years since the force's formation.
Charity seeks mental health review for Guernsey
BBC Radio Guernsey
An external review is needed into mental health services across Guernsey, Alderney and Sark, according to a charity.
Emily Litten, executive director of Guernsey Mind, said having an external review would allow the island to compare its mental health services with the quality of those in other jurisdictions.
She said the charity currently had to rely on anecdotal evidence for comparisons, rather than facts.
The Committee for Health and Social Care said it was examining the needs of groups of individuals rather than reviewing individual services, and that it had employed a new member of staff to work towards delivering the government's Mental Health and Wellbeing Plan.
No hospital site review 'unless incomplete evidence found'
BBC Radio Jersey
The decision to build Jersey's new hospital will not be reviewed unless it was found to be based on "incomplete evidence" a politician has said.
A group is currently reviewing the overall plans for the new hospital, which is thought to have an estimated cost of about £466m.
Constable Chris Taylor, chair of the hospital project board, said work on the current site - which was approved by the States Assembly - should continue "unless clear evidence to the contrary" was revealed.
The States voted to build Jersey's new General Hospital on Kensington Place and its current site at Gloucester Street. They ruled out proposals for the People's Park, Overdale and the waterfront.
But recently States members said they wanted to look again at those other sites - and a planning inspector is to include them in a new public inquiry into the proposals.
The review is due to finish by October.
Blind swimmer to attempt open-water challenge for club
Guernsey Press
A Saumarez Park Manor resident who is completely blind has challenged herself to swim between Rousse Pier and Les Amarreurs to raise money for her swimming club.
Jersey Finance paid for report rubbishing 'tax evasion'
The Guardian
A report by the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) rubbishing the idea that offshore financial centres were “hotbeds of tax evasion” was paid for by the Jersey financial services sector.
St Ouen car fire: Two people and a dog escape blaze
Rob England
BBC News Online
Two people and their dog escaped from their car shortly before it went up in flames in Jersey on Tuesday.
It happened at about 13:00 on the Five Mile Road in St Ouen, near Kempt Tower.
A spokesman for Jersey Fire and Rescue Service said people behind the car noticed white smoke coming from the vehicle and alerted the driver to pull over.
All three made it to safety with no injuries.
Don’t suspend pupils for uniform infringement
Jersey Evening Post
Schoolchildren in Jersey should not be punished for minor breaches of uniform policy or other rules through ‘suspension or isolation’, as it would infringe on their right to education, the Children’s Commissioner has said.
Sunshine and light winds
BBC Weather
A fine start this morning with plenty of hazy sunshine and light winds. Through the day, the sunshine will likely turn less hazy. Feeling pleasantly warm in the afternoon sunshine.

Maximum temperature: 16 to 20C (60 to 68F).

Jersey:

Guernsey:
Maximum temperature: 16 to 20C (60 to 68F).
Jersey:
Guernsey:
Two injured in St Peter crash
BBC Radio Jersey
Two people were taken to hospital after being injured in a car crash in St Peter.
It happened on La Grande Route Des Augerez, at about 18:00 on Tuesday and involved two cars.
The driver of one of the cars, a woman, was trapped because the driver's side and front had been "significantly damaged". Crews used hydraulic tools to force a door open so she could be freed.
A spokesman for Jersey Fire and Rescue Service said the severity of the injuries to the people involved was not known.
Police are investigating the crash.
Warning over 'death threat' email scam