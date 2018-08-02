Channel Islands Live: 01 August

A think tank given money by Jersey Finance to help publish a report on offshore finance centres is facing an investigation from the Charity Commission, which says all educational charities must produce information "in a balanced and neutral way".

The Director of the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) Mark Littlewood, was secretly recorded by Greenpeace saying it was "in the influencing game", and telling potential US donors it could get access to UK government ministers.

A Jersey Finance spokeswoman said it engaged the IEA at the end of 2017 and was not aware of any investigations, adding it did not disclose financial arrangements "as a matter of policy".

The organisation helped to finance and provided data for an IEA report entitled Offshore Bet: The benefits of capital mobility , which found offshore finance centres play "an important economic function".

As an educational charity the IEA is bound by UK charity law, and is now facing an "open regulatory compliance case" from the Charity Commission.

A commission spokeswoman said: "Educational charities can play an important role in informing the public. The law is clear however that they must do so in a balanced and neutral way.

"There are clear rules for charities regarding political activity that form a key part of both charity law and public expectations."