Channel Islands Live: 31 July

Filling two disused quarries in Guernsey with inert waste would be an "environmental disaster" according to an island politician.

The quarries, Guilleton and L'Epine in the Vale, are being considered as additional facilities to those at Longue Hogue south.

BBC Guilleton (left) and L'Epine (right) quarry sites in the Vale

But Deputy Neil Inder says the quarries, which are filled in with water, have become "oases of wildlife" and he fears the habitats would be damaged for only a "short term gain".

The States of Guernsey claims more than 100,000 tonnes of waste is generated each year by local construction and demolition activity, excavations, and roads maintenance. Current waste disposal facilities are expected to be full by 2022, according to the States.

Recent assessments found the best option for further facilities would be reclaiming land to the south of Longue Hougue. However, proposals have also been put forward to fill in the quarries, allowing three more years of waste storage between the two.

The States are now doing wildlife impact studies in the area. The government's proposals are subject to planning permission and being passed by politicians in the States Assembly.