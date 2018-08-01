Channel Islands Live: 31 July

Recent assessments found the best option for further facilities would be reclaiming land to the south of Longue Hougue. However, proposals have also been put forward to fill in the quarries, allowing three more years of waste storage between the two.
The States are now doing wildlife impact studies in the area. The government's proposals are subject to planning permission and being passed by politicians in the States Assembly.
The airline Flybe has said a route to Jersey would be considered if it was to expand its operations to a growing Heathrow Airport.
One-hundred children with special needs are enjoying a day out at the undefinedBattle of Flowers Funfair in St Helier.
The equipment at this year's event has been lowered especially to suit them.
The Battle of Flowers has grown to become one of the largest floral carnivals in Europe since it began more than a century ago as a one-off celebration to mark the coronation of King Edward VII.
Sandra Auckland, who is from the charity Variety Jersey, says the event really benefits the children...
A car fire on the Five Mile Road in St Ouen, Jersey, has been put out, fire crews have said.
However, islanders have been asked to avoid the area.
John Parkes, the land manager for the National Trust for Jersey, saw the blaze as it developed on Tuesday afternoon.
It [the car] is quite burnt out, but there are no flames and no smoke anymore. It’s very close to the pond just before you get to Kempt Tower. There is a lot of scorched marks around, the dry grass has clearly gone up. The car is looking a bit of a state.”
Mr Parkes also said no-one had been injured in the blaze.
The fire service has not commented on how the fire started.
Footage has emerged of a car on fire in St Ouen, Jersey.
It happened on the Five Mile Road, near to Big Verns Diner.
A spokesman for Jersey Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze has since been put out.
Emergency services are attending a car fire in Jersey.
The blaze is affecting the Five Mile Road in St Ouen.
Jersey Fire and Rescue Service has asked people to avoid the area.
Dartmouth gig rowers raise £14k in row to Guernsey
A group of gig rowers from Dartmouth have raised more than £14,000 so far by rowing from England to Guernsey.
A gig is a wooden boat built to a traditional Cornish design which is rowed by six people with a cox. Gig rowing has grown in popularity as a sport over the past decade, with clubs as far afield as the Netherlands, the USA, Ireland and Kuwait.
The Dartmouth Gig Club decided to tackle the 140 mile round journey to raising funds for the Children's Hospice South West.
The rowers set out with their support vessels on Thursday 26 July in challenging conditions, arriving 20 hours later in St Peter Port on Friday.
Stormy conditions delayed their return journey, which the team started on Tuesday at about 05:00. The team are due back in Dartmouth at about 21:00.
Rower Stan Bray, 73, said the team had to battle tough seas and seasickness in the first leg of their journey but he was "very proud" of his club and the amount raised.
Police have advised drone operators in Jersey flying them "illegally" close to the island's airport could cause "serious accidents".
Les Smallwood, a senior air traffic controller, says the incidents would have had to be serious for the pilots to report them.
Seeing a drone isn’t a big deal. But on these particular occasions pilots felt the proximity was a sufficient enough threat to report them. The threat ultimately is if they impact on an aircraft or if they ingest a drone through a jet engine."
From Monday the UK government introduced new rules that ban drone use within 1km of an airport or above 400ft.
Politicians did not 'fully understand issues' at crematorium
BBC Radio Guernsey
Funeral directors in Guernsey are backing a petition urging States members to rethink their decision to replace the island's crematorium.
Guernsey Funeral Director Jai Vaudin and Senior Funeral Director John Foster say other sites were not properly considered, and deputies did not "fully understand" the issues at the current site.
Mr Foster also claims the decision was "rushed" and made for cost reasons.
Elderly people wanting to attend their loved one's funeral have great difficulty getting to the chapel. Its fine to say 'oh you have the service somewhere else' and just the coffin will go up to the crematorium, but people don’t want that. I want to see the whole journey of that person, and they want a one-stop shop where you can go to the service have the committal, finish, they’re at ease."
The States of Guernsey has been approached for comment.
We do hope that ash trees which are tolerant or resistant of this disease can be found. Planting of new ash trees and allowing our mature trees to set seed is one way to encourage as much genetic variation in ash trees on the island and so increase our chance of finding a resistant strain. Until then, we would encourage the public to follow best practice to ensure that our ash trees and their associated wildlife can thrive on our island for as long as possible."
An experienced kayaker has warned islanders to be careful on the water, after he and his 13-year-old son were swept off their kayak and badly battered on rocks in the channel between Guernsey and Lihou island.
A man received hospital treatment for a face injury after a serious assault in a Jersey nightclub, according to police.
Officers said two men were involved in the "altercation", which happened at a bar inside The Royal Yacht nightclub.
It happened on Sunday at about 00:20. Police are appealing for witnesses.
Work to improve a school in Guernsey over the summer holidays will now run into the October half term, according to the States.
The major refurbishment works at La Mare De Carteret school in Castel include improvements to classrooms, replacing external doors, installing shelters and repairs to the fencing around the school's tennis courts. The work is thought to cost more than £700,000.
Deputy Matt Fallaize, President of the Committee for Education Sport and Culture, said the school had
suffered as a result of under-investment over a number of years.
A States of Guernsey spokesman said the majority of the work was ahead or on schedule but there had been delays with some of the improvements.
As is common with construction projects some issues have been identified since work began that were previously unknown. As such, a few jobs will need to be completed during the October half term. This includes replacing fitted worktop units in an art room and painting the gym hall."
A teaching union has called on Jersey secondary schools to come clean about the real reasons they have banned female students from wearing skirts.
Campaigners against shared space roads in the UK - including the father of a boy who died after being hit by a van on one in Jersey - say they have been successful in lobbying the government to re-think its plans.
Shared space schemes, where kerbs, road surface markings, designated crossing places and traffic signs are removed, have been introduced in many town centres across the British Isles, according to the government.
In 2016, three-year-old Clinton Pringle, from Scotland, was killed after he was hit by a van on Tunnel Street in St Helier. His father, Michael Pringle, said the road design was "confusing" for his son who would not have known "where to run" due to the lack of defined pavements.
Mental health will affect a quarter of people during their lives. The States of Jersey has committed to reforming and improving mental health services between 2016 and 2020. At this half way point, we will take stock, assess progress and see what more can be done. We want to hear from people who have accessed and used mental health services in Jersey."
Weather: Staying fine and sunny on Wednesday
BBC Weather
It will be a fine Tuesday evening with some late spells of sunshine. These will give way to some long clear periods through the night. Remaining dry with light and variable winds.
Minimum temperature: 12 to 15C (54 to 59F).
A fine day is in store on Wednesday. There will be plenty of sunshine all day with just a little patchy cloud. Winds will remain light and variable and it will turn pleasantly warm.
Maximum temperature: 17 to 20C (63 to 68F).
Further parts of a Jersey hotel could be demolished to make way for 123 flats.
Housing developer Dandara wants to develop a large part of the Hotel de France, in St Helier, following similar successful plans in the past.
Six years ago the hotel was given permission to turn its conference centre into a car park and office space - and to convert another wing into 51 flats.
Dandara plans to demolish the south wing of the hotel, including its dining hall, parking building and staff accommodation, to replacing it with flats.
The outline plans also include: "associated structures, services, parking and landscaping."
Filling two disused quarries in Guernsey with inert waste would be an "environmental disaster" according to an island politician.
The quarries, Guilleton and L'Epine in the Vale, are being considered as additional facilities to those at Longue Hogue south.
But Deputy Neil Inder says the quarries, which are filled in with water, have become "oases of wildlife" and he fears the habitats would be damaged for only a "short term gain".
The States of Guernsey claims more than 100,000 tonnes of waste is generated each year by local construction and demolition activity, excavations, and roads maintenance. Current waste disposal facilities are expected to be full by 2022, according to the States.
Recent assessments found the best option for further facilities would be reclaiming land to the south of Longue Hougue. However, proposals have also been put forward to fill in the quarries, allowing three more years of waste storage between the two.
The States are now doing wildlife impact studies in the area. The government's proposals are subject to planning permission and being passed by politicians in the States Assembly.
The airline Flybe has said a route to Jersey would be considered if it was to expand its operations to a growing Heathrow Airport.
In June MPs backed controversial plans to build a third runway at the London airport, with the government winning a key vote in the House of Commons.
The airline is currently seeking clarity from the UK government about air travel after the country leaves the European Union.
Considering the implications of Brexit on the industry, Flybe says as nearly three quarters of its business is domestic - including the Channel Islands - they are less at risk of disruption than other carriers.
A spokesman for the airline said "consistent demand" for routes and "support" from the government and tourism industry were factors in planning new air links.
There were no serious injuries in a crash involving two cars next to the Camp Du Roi traffic lights, Vale, Guernsey.
Emergency services continue to deal with the incident.
Emergency services were kept busy on Monday after five road incidents took place within a matter of hours.
One-hundred children with special needs are enjoying a day out at the undefinedBattle of Flowers Funfair in St Helier.
The equipment at this year's event has been lowered especially to suit them.
The Battle of Flowers has grown to become one of the largest floral carnivals in Europe since it began more than a century ago as a one-off celebration to mark the coronation of King Edward VII.
Sandra Auckland, who is from the charity Variety Jersey, says the event really benefits the children...
A car fire on the Five Mile Road in St Ouen, Jersey, has been put out, fire crews have said.
However, islanders have been asked to avoid the area.
John Parkes, the land manager for the National Trust for Jersey, saw the blaze as it developed on Tuesday afternoon.
Mr Parkes also said no-one had been injured in the blaze.
The fire service has not commented on how the fire started.
Footage has emerged of a car on fire in St Ouen, Jersey.
It happened on the Five Mile Road, near to Big Verns Diner.
A spokesman for Jersey Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze has since been put out.
Emergency services are attending a car fire in Jersey.
The blaze is affecting the Five Mile Road in St Ouen.
Jersey Fire and Rescue Service has asked people to avoid the area.
A group of gig rowers from Dartmouth have raised more than £14,000 so far by rowing from England to Guernsey.
A gig is a wooden boat built to a traditional Cornish design which is rowed by six people with a cox. Gig rowing has grown in popularity as a sport over the past decade, with clubs as far afield as the Netherlands, the USA, Ireland and Kuwait.
The Dartmouth Gig Club decided to tackle the 140 mile round journey to raising funds for the Children's Hospice South West.
The rowers set out with their support vessels on Thursday 26 July in challenging conditions, arriving 20 hours later in St Peter Port on Friday.
Stormy conditions delayed their return journey, which the team started on Tuesday at about 05:00. The team are due back in Dartmouth at about 21:00.
Rower Stan Bray, 73, said the team had to battle tough seas and seasickness in the first leg of their journey but he was "very proud" of his club and the amount raised.
Police have advised drone operators in Jersey flying them "illegally" close to the island's airport could cause "serious accidents".
A commercial passenger plane and a large corporate jet both had "near-misses" with drones flying close to Jersey's airfield recently, according to Ports of Jersey.
It is currently an offence to fly a drone within two nautical miles of the airport or higher than 400ft (121m) without permission from the island's air traffic control.
Les Smallwood, a senior air traffic controller, says the incidents would have had to be serious for the pilots to report them.
From Monday the UK government introduced new rules that ban drone use within 1km of an airport or above 400ft.
Funeral directors in Guernsey are backing a petition urging States members to rethink their decision to replace the island's crematorium.
Politicians decided to keep the same site at Le Foulon, in St Peter Port, which is estimated to cost about £4m rather than move it to a different site.
Guernsey Funeral Director Jai Vaudin and Senior Funeral Director John Foster say other sites were not properly considered, and deputies did not "fully understand" the issues at the current site.
Mr Foster also claims the decision was "rushed" and made for cost reasons.
The States of Guernsey has been approached for comment.
An incurable disease which can kill ash trees within two years has been confirmed in Guernsey, according to the States.
Recent tests found ash dieback disease at seven sites in the island, which experts now believe is irreversibly established.
Surveys for the fungus which prompts the disease have been conducted since 2012, but no symptoms have been seen until now, according to the States.
Julia Henney, the States' biodiversity education officer, said the arrival of the disease was "sad news" for the island.
She said given its presence in the UK and France it was "not likely that we could withstand it indefinitely".
More information of the symptoms of ash dieback can be found here.
A distraught father is pleading for the return of two silk flower wreaths after they were stolen from his daughter’s grave.
Staffing levels in security services at Guernsey Airport has led to delays in passengers passing through to the departure lounge, a spokesman has said.
On Monday, flights were delayed by the issue, prompting the airport to apologise for the inconvenience to passengers.
However, head of aviation services, Ashley Nicholas, said the safety of passengers was the "highest priority" and security procedures could not be "relaxed".
"We would ask passengers due to travel this week to allow plenty of time to get through security, so any impact of delays in the security process can be kept to a minimum," he added.
An airport spokesman said it was working with its security contractor, G4S, on the issue.
An experienced kayaker has warned islanders to be careful on the water, after he and his 13-year-old son were swept off their kayak and badly battered on rocks in the channel between Guernsey and Lihou island.
A man received hospital treatment for a face injury after a serious assault in a Jersey nightclub, according to police.
Officers said two men were involved in the "altercation", which happened at a bar inside The Royal Yacht nightclub.
It happened on Sunday at about 00:20. Police are appealing for witnesses.
Work to improve a school in Guernsey over the summer holidays will now run into the October half term, according to the States.
The major refurbishment works at La Mare De Carteret school in Castel include improvements to classrooms, replacing external doors, installing shelters and repairs to the fencing around the school's tennis courts. The work is thought to cost more than £700,000.
When the States agreed to fund the renovation Deputy Matt Fallaize, President of the Committee for Education Sport and Culture, said the school had suffered as a result of under-investment over a number of years.
A States of Guernsey spokesman said the majority of the work was ahead or on schedule but there had been delays with some of the improvements.
A teaching union has called on Jersey secondary schools to come clean about the real reasons they have banned female students from wearing skirts.
A circumnavigation of Guernsey has been completed by stand-up paddle-boarders Fred O’Nillon and Alex Fuller.
Campaigners against shared space roads in the UK - including the father of a boy who died after being hit by a van on one in Jersey - say they have been successful in lobbying the government to re-think its plans.
The Department for Transport has recommended local authorities "pause" the development of the roads while they review their guidance.
Shared space schemes, where kerbs, road surface markings, designated crossing places and traffic signs are removed, have been introduced in many town centres across the British Isles, according to the government.
In 2016, three-year-old Clinton Pringle, from Scotland, was killed after he was hit by a van on Tunnel Street in St Helier. His father, Michael Pringle, said the road design was "confusing" for his son who would not have known "where to run" due to the lack of defined pavements.
The driver of the vehicle, Rebekah Le Gal, who admitted causing death by careless driving, was given a suspended jail sentence of eight months.
Mental health services in Jersey are to be reviewed by a group of politicians.
The Health and Social Security Panel says it wants to look at why so many people with mental health problems end up in the island's criminal justice system.
Deputy Mary Le Hegarat, who is leading the review, said across her 25-year career in the police she saw many people with mental health issues in custody.
The review will also look at adult and youth services, facilities, waiting lists and best practices from other places, according to the States.
Deputy Le Hegarat said the review, with feedback from service users, was important to see what progress had been made since the States' mental health strategy was launched in 2015.
The odd early shower is possible but in general, this morning will be dry across the Channel Islands with periods of sunshine.
This afternoon, it will continue to be dry with pleasantly warm sunny spells and light south-westerly winds.
Maximum temperature: 17 to 20C (63 to 68F).
