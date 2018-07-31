Channel Islands Live: 30 July

A panel has been tasked with investigating whether men are paid more than women in Jersey's civil service.

The Gender Pay Gap Review Panel will also look at why there is a high proportion of men in the top jobs.

There is currently no equal pay legislation in Jersey and employers are not required to publish information on their gender pay gap, according to the panel.

Currently 86.7% of directors are male, as well as 66.9% of senior managers - whilst 63% of the overall public sector workforce is female.

The panel's chair, Deputy Louise Doublet said it is important to know if there is a pay gap in the island so the States can come up with policies to tackle it.

