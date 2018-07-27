Channel Islands Live: 27 July

The toilets and changing room at Fort Regent's gym have been closed after concerns an asbestos-related material has been found nearby.

Officials say tests are being done on the material, but it's not thought anyone has been exposed to it.

BBC

The material was found in an electrical cupboard, containing an air handling unit, earlier this week.

The unit, which circulates air as part of a ventilation system, was shut down to stop any potential spread, while the changing rooms and toilet it runs into were closed.

A number of other non-public areas have also been closed and this weekend two of the weight rooms will be cleared and sealed off after an inspection raised concerns bubbling paint in the area could expose asbestos as it peels away.

Officials say the fort is being extensively re-inspected and tested for asbestos but says there's no indication anyone has been exposed to the hazardous material.