Channel Islands Live: 27 July

While there will be some temporary inconvenience to users of the fort, I'm sure that everyone recognises the importance of the action being taken to protect them."
Agreement over nursing terms and conditions review
BBC Radio Guernsey
Agreement over the way a review of the terms and conditions for nurses, midwives and other health workers in Guernsey will work has been reached.
It was announced in May that Inspiring Leadership Network director, Dean Royles, had been appointed to the chair of the independent strategic review of the nursing and midwifery.
Discussions have taken place between Mr Royles, union officials and representatives from the States of Guernsey, resulting in the terms of reference for the review being agreed.
The review will cover all staff on health service terms, which includes nurses, midwives, allied health professionals as well as social workers in adult and community services.
Fort Regent toilets shut in asbestos scare
BBC Radio Jersey
The toilets and changing room at Fort Regent's gym have been closed after concerns an asbestos-related material has been found nearby.
Officials say tests are being done on the material, but it's not thought anyone has been exposed to it.
The material was found in an electrical cupboard, containing an air handling unit, earlier this week.
The unit, which circulates air as part of a ventilation system, was shut down to stop any potential spread, while the changing rooms and toilet it runs into were closed.
A number of other non-public areas have also been closed and this weekend two of the weight rooms will be cleared and sealed off after an inspection raised concerns bubbling paint in the area could expose asbestos as it peels away.
Officials say the fort is being extensively re-inspected and tested for asbestos but says there's no indication anyone has been exposed to the hazardous material.
St Sampson's fire: 'No risk' of water run-off
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
There is no risk of water run-off from a fire in St Sampson's entering Guernsey's largest reservoir, according to the fire service.
There were concerns that the water used to try to extinguish the fire at a recycling centre in Bulwer Avenue would leak into Longue Hougue reservoir.
Pierre Laine, from the Guernsey Fire and Rescue Service, said they spoke to all relevant agencies this morning - including Guernsey Water - to ensure water would run away from the reservoir and not enter the supply.
The owner of Guernsey Recycling, which has been the scene of a fire since 09:00, believes the blaze was caused by a lithium battery.
Alan Crowe says he will know more on Saturday when his people are allowed back on site, but says he's pleased nobody has been hurt in the fire.
He believes the battery may have been mixed in with other recycling.
Early indications are the source of the fire was perhaps a lithium battery contained within a load of waste electronic and electrical equipment that was dropped off by a third part earlier this morning
He said a full investigation would be carried out.
Firefighters likely to remain at blaze site until Saturday
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Guernsey's Fire and Rescue Service is likely to remain at a fire that broke out in St Sampson's until Saturday.
The thick black smoke that was pouring out of the blaze earlier has gone, but white smoke is still billowing from the recycling yard on Bulwer Avenue.
The amount of fire service staff on site has dropped from 19 to 16.
Jersey 'ahead of the curb' on blue badge guidelines
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
Jersey is "ahead of the curb" when it comes to issuing blue badge parking permits to people with hidden disabilities according to a States of Jersey spokesman.
It was announced in July that blue badge parking permits would be made available for people in England with "hidden disabilities" such as autism or mental health problems.
A States spokesman said badges in Jersey were available for people which "have a permanent and substantial disability which causes inability to walk or very considerable difficulty in walking" which could include people with hidden disabilities such as autism "where it causes very considerable difficulty when walking".
In a statement the States said blue badges were reviewed on a "case by case basis" and judged on merit where their disability could make it impossible to visit shops, public buildings or other places.
St Sampson's fire: Photos from around the Channel Islands
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
We've had photos from around the Channel Islands of the fire that broke out in St Sampson this morning.
Thick plumes of black smoke have been billowing out from the north of Guernsey all day, and are visible from miles away.
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at the Guernsey Recycling, in Bulwer Avenue, St Sampson.
The Fire and Rescue Service has urged people not to call them as crews are at the scene.
Dignity bags to replace bin bags for patients belongings
Special "dignity bags" are being made available for families of patients who die at Jersey's General Hospital or government run care homes.
The health service says it is not unusual for belongings to be given back to families in a plastic bag or bin liner and so this is a more sensitive solution.
The bags are being funded by the Chaplaincy Chapel Fund.
We hope the [butterfly] symbol will become widely recognised within the hospitals, Rosewood House and Sandybrook Nursing Home, as a sensitive way of highlighting to staff and visitors that someone is bereaved.
Battery blamed for recycling site blaze
About 20 firefighters spent two hours controlling the flames at Guernsey Recycling in St Sampson.Read more
Weather: Just the odd cloud (and hopefully no more smoke)
BBC Weather
Friday night will be dry with largely clear skies and just a few patches of cloud.
A humid night with a gentle northerly breeze.
Minimum Temperature: 14 to 17C (57 to 63F).
Saturday will be another dry day with plenty of sunshine and just the odd patch of cloud.
Feeling pleasantly warm with just a gentle northerly breeze.
Maximum Temperature: 19 to 24C (66 to 75F).
'Altercation' outside Guernsey pub
BBC Radio Guernsey
About 02:00 on Friday, 3rd August, an altercation occurred between a man and a woman outside of the Prince of Wales Pub, Smith Street, St. Peter Port, say Guernsey Police.
Anyone with any information is being asked to contact the force on 01481 725111 or through Crime Stoppers Anonymous on 0800 555 111.
Appeal for witness to Mont Arrive crash
BBC Radio Guernsey
Two cars were involved in the crash at the filter and junction of Mont Arrive, Rouge Rue, Amherst and Maurepas Road at about 10:00 on Thursday.
A blue Mazda and a blue Hyundai were involved and there were no injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Guernsey Police on 01481 725111 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Shark spotted by Guernsey fishermen
John Fernandez
BBC Radio Guernsey
The porbeagle shark, also known as mackerel sharks or porgies was spotted in L'Ancresse Bay.
The sighting has been confirmed by marine wildlife experts. The species is relatively common in Guernsey waters and looks similar to a great white.
Porbeagles mainly eat mackerel, squid and herring, live in cooler waters, have a distinctive white mark on their dorsal fin and are endangered in many parts of the world.
Electricity company to push electric car usage
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's only electricity company hopes to make it easier for people to use electric cars in the island by putting more charging points in place.
Jersey Electricity says it is looking at putting charging points for cars on street lights across the island.
The States of Jersey is a majority shareholder in the Jersey Electricity Company.
Ian Wilson, energy solutions manager, says the company hopes to make electric cars much more attractive to drivers.
Minister welcomes 'decisive action' over asbestos
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
Jersey's Infrastructure Minister, Deputy Kevin Lewis has thanked the team at Fort Regent for their "decisive precautionary action" over asbestos concerns at the site.
Toilets, changing rooms and non-public areas at the Fort in St Helier have been closed due to suspected asbestos.
Reservoir taken out of supply as a 'precaution'
Ben Chapple
BBC News Online
Guernsey Water said some "small debris" believed to be soot from the fire had landed in the reservoir but had been dealt with.
"We can reassure islanders that there is no impact on the drinking water," said Margaret McGuinness, the water quality risk manager.
She said: "With incidents such as this obviously the first priority is to protect life and then property. From Guernsey Water's perspective, the next priority is protection of the water supply.
"We are fortunate that in this instance the Longue Hougue Reservoir appears to have escaped a serious pollution incident, in part due to the protection installed within the recycling yard.
"Nevertheless, as a precaution we made a very early decision to take Longue Hougue offline, and we are now awaiting the results of some samples before bringing the supply back on."
Use of airport tender 'did not affect flights'
Cause of fire believed to be lithium battery
John Fernandez
BBC Radio Guernsey
The owner of Guernsey Recycling, which has been the scene of a fire since 09:00, believes the blaze was caused by a lithium battery.
Alan Crowe says he will know more on Saturday when his people are allowed back on site, but says he's pleased nobody has been hurt in the fire.
He believes the battery may have been mixed in with other recycling.
He said a full investigation would be carried out.
Firefighters likely to remain at blaze site until Saturday
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Guernsey's Fire and Rescue Service is likely to remain at a fire that broke out in St Sampson's until Saturday.
The thick black smoke that was pouring out of the blaze earlier has gone, but white smoke is still billowing from the recycling yard on Bulwer Avenue.
The amount of fire service staff on site has dropped from 19 to 16.
A crash tender from Guernsey Airport was drafted in earlier to relieve pressure on the service, and help staff cover the rest of the island.
Smoke hugging coastline
Ben Chapple
BBC News Online
The smoke from the fire at Guernsey Recycling is hugging the shoreline of Guernsey, Sark and Herm.
Firefighters have the blaze, which broke out at about 09:00, under control.
Airport tender leaves scene of fire
John Fernandez
BBC Radio Guernsey
After aiding its town fire service colleagues in tackling the blaze at Guernsey Recycling the appliance has returned to the airport.
‘We played catch, never thinking grenade was real’
Jersey Evening Post
Old mattresses, battered furniture and worn-out fridges are the typical items picked up by house clearance companies but James Oliver collected a live hand grenade dating back to the World War One.
Jersey 'ahead of the curb' on blue badge guidelines
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
Jersey is "ahead of the curb" when it comes to issuing blue badge parking permits to people with hidden disabilities according to a States of Jersey spokesman.
It was announced in July that blue badge parking permits would be made available for people in England with "hidden disabilities" such as autism or mental health problems.
A States spokesman said badges in Jersey were available for people which "have a permanent and substantial disability which causes inability to walk or very considerable difficulty in walking" which could include people with hidden disabilities such as autism "where it causes very considerable difficulty when walking".
In a statement the States said blue badges were reviewed on a "case by case basis" and judged on merit where their disability could make it impossible to visit shops, public buildings or other places.
St Sampson's fire: Photos from around the Channel Islands
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
We've had photos from around the Channel Islands of the fire that broke out in St Sampson this morning.
Thick plumes of black smoke have been billowing out from the north of Guernsey all day, and are visible from miles away.
Vale Castle
St Peter Port
Herm
Guernsey Airport
Jersey Airport
Crews tackle blaze in recycling centre
Smoke 'does not contain chemicals'
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Guernsey's Environmental Health says the smoke from the fire in St Sampson "does not contain chemicals".
They've advised anyone who lives in the area to stay inside and close all doors and windows.
Airport fire engine to help tackle blaze
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Guernsey Airport has sent one of their fire engines to help tackle the blaze at Guernsey Recycling in St Sampson.
The truck was accompanied by a police escort.
Norman Piette closes due to smoke from fire
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Construction firm Norman Piette has closed for the afternoon due to the large firm in St Sampson.
The company has sent its employees home due to worries over smoke inhalation.
Large parts of the site are open to the elements.
Large Guernsey fire 'active but contained'
Fire crews remain at the site of a large fire in Guernsey.
Nineteen firefighters are tackling the blaze at Guernsey Recycling.
Firefighters likely to be at blaze site 'all day'
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
A large fire in Guernsey is now under control but the smoke - which can be seen all the way from Jersey - is still billowing down Bulwer Avenue and towards St Peter Port.
Nineteen firefighters are currently at Guernsey Recycling.
Pierre Laine, from Guernsey Fire and Rescue, said they're likely to be there all day...
Islanders advised to stay inside
Ben Chapple
BBC News Online
Anyone effected by the smoke from the fire in St Sampson is being asked to stay inside their property and close their doors and windows.
The warning comes from Guernsey's Environmental Health.
Firefighters bring 'substantial fire' under control
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
Firefighters in Guernsey have brought a "substantial fire" at Guernsey Recycling, on Bulwer Avenue, under control but could be on site for the rest of the day.
A spokesman for Guernsey Police said: "Our advice to businesses in the area is to stay indoors for the time being until the smoke clears a bit more."
Bulwer Avenue has been closed from the junction of Grande Maison Road to the bridge and the Guernsey Recycling Centre has also been closed.
Thick black smoke is still rising into the air and has been seen from Herm and Jersey. Earlier small bangs could be heard coming from the fire.
Police have been managing crowds of people who have congregated near the bridge to watch the fire.
St Sampson's fire: The view from Jersey
Rob England
BBC News Online
A large fire in St Sampson, Guernsey, can been seen 23 miles (37km) away from the air traffic control tower at Jersey Airport.
Fire plume reaches St Martin's Point
Ben Chapple
BBC News Online
The smoke from the large fire off Bulwer Avenue has drifted down the east coast of the island.
Fire service battles giant blaze in St Sampson's
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Bulwer Avenue closed due to large fire
Bulwer Avenue in St Sampson has been closed in both directions due to the fire at Guernsey Recycling, according to Guernsey Fire and Rescue.
The fire was thought to have started in a container.
Guernsey Recycling has also been closed as a precaution.
St Sampson fire: Traffic diverted in the area
Parking pay app back up and running
Waste centre closed due to fire
Turntable ladder deployed to large blaze
The Guernsey Fire and Rescue turntable ladder has been deployed to the large fire at a recycling site in St Sampson.
It joins four other fire engines at the scene which are tackling the blaze involving electrical equipment in a container.
No casualties have been reported and there has been no impact on traffic.
Two more fire engines join St Sampson's fire fight
Ben Chapple
BBC News Online
Two more fire engines have been deployed to the fire at the Guernsey Recycling in St Sampson - bringing the total to four.
Stop go boards are in place along Bulwer Avenue to control the traffic.
Electrical equipment container on fire
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey firefighters are tackling a large fire at the Guernsey Recycling on Bulwer Avenue.
The emergency services say a container of electrical equipment is on fire.
No casualties have been reported.
Officers say there's no impact on traffic in the area, but air traffic control has been notified as the large plumes of smoke could interfere with the flight path of aircraft.
Jersey parking app 'having a moment'
BreakingFire at recycling centre in Guernsey
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at the Guernsey Recycling, in Bulwer Avenue, St Sampson.
The Fire and Rescue Service has urged people not to call them as crews are at the scene.
Dignity bags to replace bin bags for patients belongings
Special "dignity bags" are being made available for families of patients who die at Jersey's General Hospital or government run care homes.
The health service says it is not unusual for belongings to be given back to families in a plastic bag or bin liner and so this is a more sensitive solution.
The bags are being funded by the Chaplaincy Chapel Fund.