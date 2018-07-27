Channel Islands Live: 26 July

People's Park 'should not be on agenda for new hospital'
BBC Radio Jersey
A St Helier deputy says it is not right the People's Park might be reconsidered as a site for Jersey's new hospital.
Deputy Richard Rondel says he will do all he can to prevent it being built there.
In 2016, the park was taken off the shortlist of sites following protests and a petition.
But now, it is back on the agenda - along with other sites including Overdale and St Saviour's Hospital.
Philip Staddon - the independent inspector leading a public inquiry into the plans - has agreed to a States request that alternative sites should be considered.
Cyril Le Marquand House could become housing
BBC Radio Jersey
The Jersey civil service headquarters at Cyril Le Marquand House could become housing for States employees, the head of the service has told a scrutiny panel.
Charlie Parker says no final decision has been made about the building but an announcement could be made soon about plans to move staff out of the building into a temporary facility while a purpose built government centre is created.
The States of Jersey has staff in a number of buildings across St Helier and Mr Parker said moving them into just three buildings could improve communications.
He said the new government headquarters could be in La Motte Street where the current social security offices are.
'Celebration of the sea' at Rocquaine in Guernsey
BBC Radio Guernsey
A celebration of the sea takes place next week at Rocquaine on Guernsey's West coast.
The annual regatta will see motor and sailing boat races, rowing and swimming competitions and a raft race.
There are also land-based activities including crab racing.
President of the committee, Jon Collenette, says despite being a one-day event a lot of work goes into it throughout the year.
Butterfly attraction planned for Lavender Farm
Sarah Scriven
News Editor, BBC Jersey
The new owners of the Jersey Lavender farm are adding a butterfly themed attraction to it.
It's one of the plans to grow the business at the farm in St Brelade that was owned by Alastair and Eleanor Christie for 35 years before selling it to the new owner Gary Hartland.
Mr Hartland said that alongside the working farm, gardens and lavender fields, there'll be a butterfly world which is described as a "natural environment for butterflies and wildlife".
Call to update Jersey's divorce laws
BBC Radio Jersey
A Jersey lawyer wants the States to press ahead with new laws allowing couples to divorce quickly with no blame on either side.
At the moment, if couples live apart for a year and neither disagrees, they can get a divorce after twelve months - or two years regardless of whether they both consent.
There are plans in the pipeline for so called no-fault divorces, where there would be no time limit if there was agreement from both parties.
Family lawyer Barbara Corbett had hoped for the changes when the States brought in new laws on same-sex marriage.
She said: "For me it seemed sensible to do the whole lot at one time but because it was going to extend the process [of changing the marriage law] the States at that time wanted to change the marriage laws first then get divorce on the books later, but it is something that needs to be desperately looked at."
Civil service head claims £1m in savings
Jersey's top civil servant has told a scrutiny panel he's already saved taxpayers £1m by making the States more efficient.
Charlie Parker says his "one government" project, which aims to reduce the number of public sector staff members doing the same job, has made the savings.
He told the scrutiny panel he'll be able to make millions more in savings as the project moves forward.
He said while it would be "wholly inappropriate" to give a definite figure at this stage, more detail will be made available "in the autumn".
Senator Kristina Moore, the head of the panel, said she will be making sure what is promised is delivered.
More play parks in Jersey are having "heat warning signs" put up, asking parents to check whether equipment is too hot for children to use.
Infrastructure Minister, Deputy Kevin Lewis, said in hot weather the slides and swings can become hot enough to burn children's skin.
He said it wasn't to cause panic but they wanted to make parents think before letting a child on to a hot surface. He said the signs would be in the four parks administered by the Department for Infrastructure.
Jersey Met is forecasting temperatures could reach a peak of 28C (82.4F) in the next few days.
When we've had this prolonged hot spell which is really wonderful, some of the equipment gets a little hot so we are asking parents to put their hand on the equipment to make sure it is cool to the touch before children use it.
It will be warm and humid with long sunny periods and a few patches of cloud. However, there is the slight risk of a sharp shower developing later.
Just a gentle breeze. Maximum temperature: 21 to 24°C (70 to 75°F).
Jersey
Guernsey
Locate Guernsey 'responsible for 60 relocations'
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey's Economic Development president says Locate Guernsey was responsible for 60 relocations to the island since it was formed.
Deputy Charles Parkinson's comments come as the States-funded organisation, which works to attract new businesses and high net worth individuals to the island, has secured £1m of government investment for the next three years.
It was originally launched in 2016 as a three-year pilot and has responsibility for promoting Guernsey as a place to live and a location for businesses to establish themselves.
He said: "They are certainly very active in the market but they also have a much bigger budget and it would be unfair to expect our agency in the first few years to attract the same level of success they are achieving."
More deaths than births in Guernsey, says report
BBC Radio Guernsey
The number of deaths in Guernsey overtook the number of births last year.
It was revealed in the latest quarterly population, employment and earning bulletin on Wednesday.
From the first quarter of 2017, 75 more people died in Guernsey than those born.
The 65 to 84 age category saw an increase, as other age groups plummeted.
However, the island's total population has remained at a similar level for two years.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Weather: Warm and dry tonight
BBC Weather
Tonight looks set to see clear periods and it will stay mostly dry. However, there is still the potential for the odd thundery shower to drift up from the south. A warm night.
Minimum Temperature: 15 to 18C (59 to 64F)
Tomorrow is expected to continue mostly dry with some warm sunshine. However, it is expected to cloud over somewhat through the afternoon with the possibility of the odd shower.
Maximum Temperature: 20 to 23C (68 to 73F)
Stevenage sign striker Guthrie
Stevenage sign former Colchester United forward Kurtis Guthrie on a free transfer.Read more
First defibrillator for St Andrews
Hayden Atkins
Reporter, BBC Radio Guernsey
The first defibrillator has been installed in the parish of St Andrews today.
It's been attached to the side of the Guernsey Rangers clubhouse where free lessons on how to use it will also be arranged in due course.
Zoe Lihou, President of the Guernsey Rangers football team said: "Hopefully we will never have to use it but it's there and one day, it could save a life".
Holiday village plans rejected
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's environment minister has rejected plans for a holiday village in St Lawrence - partly because he didn't want to set an example for building on green zone land.
Deputy John Young refused permission for the 27 unit development despite a planning inspector saying it should go ahead.
There had been a public inquiry into the matter - but Deputy Young said the development would have too much of an affect on its surroundings.
Jersey Reds scrap matchday programme
Championship side Jersey Reds become the first professional rugby side in the UK to scrap printed matchday programmes.Read more
People's Park 'should not be on agenda for new hospital'
BBC Radio Jersey
A St Helier deputy says it is not right the People's Park might be reconsidered as a site for Jersey's new hospital.
Deputy Richard Rondel says he will do all he can to prevent it being built there.
In 2016, the park was taken off the shortlist of sites following protests and a petition.
But now, it is back on the agenda - along with other sites including Overdale and St Saviour's Hospital.
Philip Staddon - the independent inspector leading a public inquiry into the plans - has agreed to a States request that alternative sites should be considered.
Cyril Le Marquand House could become housing
BBC Radio Jersey
The Jersey civil service headquarters at Cyril Le Marquand House could become housing for States employees, the head of the service has told a scrutiny panel.
Charlie Parker says no final decision has been made about the building but an announcement could be made soon about plans to move staff out of the building into a temporary facility while a purpose built government centre is created.
The States of Jersey has staff in a number of buildings across St Helier and Mr Parker said moving them into just three buildings could improve communications.
He said the new government headquarters could be in La Motte Street where the current social security offices are.
'Celebration of the sea' at Rocquaine in Guernsey
BBC Radio Guernsey
A celebration of the sea takes place next week at Rocquaine on Guernsey's West coast.
The annual regatta will see motor and sailing boat races, rowing and swimming competitions and a raft race.
There are also land-based activities including crab racing.
President of the committee, Jon Collenette, says despite being a one-day event a lot of work goes into it throughout the year.
Butterfly attraction planned for Lavender Farm
Sarah Scriven
News Editor, BBC Jersey
The new owners of the Jersey Lavender farm are adding a butterfly themed attraction to it.
It's one of the plans to grow the business at the farm in St Brelade that was owned by Alastair and Eleanor Christie for 35 years before selling it to the new owner Gary Hartland.
Mr Hartland said that alongside the working farm, gardens and lavender fields, there'll be a butterfly world which is described as a "natural environment for butterflies and wildlife".
Call to update Jersey's divorce laws
BBC Radio Jersey
A Jersey lawyer wants the States to press ahead with new laws allowing couples to divorce quickly with no blame on either side.
At the moment, if couples live apart for a year and neither disagrees, they can get a divorce after twelve months - or two years regardless of whether they both consent.
There are plans in the pipeline for so called no-fault divorces, where there would be no time limit if there was agreement from both parties.
Family lawyer Barbara Corbett had hoped for the changes when the States brought in new laws on same-sex marriage.
She said: "For me it seemed sensible to do the whole lot at one time but because it was going to extend the process [of changing the marriage law] the States at that time wanted to change the marriage laws first then get divorce on the books later, but it is something that needs to be desperately looked at."
Civil service head claims £1m in savings
Jersey's top civil servant has told a scrutiny panel he's already saved taxpayers £1m by making the States more efficient.
Charlie Parker says his "one government" project, which aims to reduce the number of public sector staff members doing the same job, has made the savings.
He told the scrutiny panel he'll be able to make millions more in savings as the project moves forward.
He said while it would be "wholly inappropriate" to give a definite figure at this stage, more detail will be made available "in the autumn".
Senator Kristina Moore, the head of the panel, said she will be making sure what is promised is delivered.
Different hospital sites ‘will be considered’
Jersey Evening Post
Alternative sites for the new hospital will be considered as part of a planning inquiry, it's been confirmed.
Battle of Flowers organisers tweak show classes
Guernsey Press
Changes are being made to this year’s Battle of Flowers competition.
Four parks to get 'heat warning' signs
BBC Radio Jersey
More play parks in Jersey are having "heat warning signs" put up, asking parents to check whether equipment is too hot for children to use.
Infrastructure Minister, Deputy Kevin Lewis, said in hot weather the slides and swings can become hot enough to burn children's skin.
He said it wasn't to cause panic but they wanted to make parents think before letting a child on to a hot surface. He said the signs would be in the four parks administered by the Department for Infrastructure.
Jersey Met is forecasting temperatures could reach a peak of 28C (82.4F) in the next few days.
CI weather: Warm, humid with sunny periods
BBC Weather
It will be warm and humid with long sunny periods and a few patches of cloud. However, there is the slight risk of a sharp shower developing later.
Just a gentle breeze. Maximum temperature: 21 to 24°C (70 to 75°F).
Jersey
Guernsey
Locate Guernsey 'responsible for 60 relocations'
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey's Economic Development president says Locate Guernsey was responsible for 60 relocations to the island since it was formed.
Deputy Charles Parkinson's comments come as the States-funded organisation, which works to attract new businesses and high net worth individuals to the island, has secured £1m of government investment for the next three years.
It was originally launched in 2016 as a three-year pilot and has responsibility for promoting Guernsey as a place to live and a location for businesses to establish themselves.
He said: "They are certainly very active in the market but they also have a much bigger budget and it would be unfair to expect our agency in the first few years to attract the same level of success they are achieving."
More deaths than births in Guernsey, says report
BBC Radio Guernsey
The number of deaths in Guernsey overtook the number of births last year.
It was revealed in the latest quarterly population, employment and earning bulletin on Wednesday.
From the first quarter of 2017, 75 more people died in Guernsey than those born.
The 65 to 84 age category saw an increase, as other age groups plummeted.
However, the island's total population has remained at a similar level for two years.