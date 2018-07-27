Channel Islands Live: 26 July

A Jersey lawyer wants the States to press ahead with new laws allowing couples to divorce quickly with no blame on either side.

At the moment, if couples live apart for a year and neither disagrees, they can get a divorce after twelve months - or two years regardless of whether they both consent.

There are plans in the pipeline for so called no-fault divorces, where there would be no time limit if there was agreement from both parties.

Family lawyer Barbara Corbett had hoped for the changes when the States brought in new laws on same-sex marriage.

She said: "For me it seemed sensible to do the whole lot at one time but because it was going to extend the process [of changing the marriage law] the States at that time wanted to change the marriage laws first then get divorce on the books later, but it is something that needs to be desperately looked at."