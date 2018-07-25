Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
- Airline pulling winter flights 'won't lead to reduction'
- Play park 'serious burns' warning in Jersey
- More Jersey buildings could require carbon monoxide detectors
- Volunteers in Jersey have been using Stone Age tools and techniques to build a longhouse
Evening weather: Mostly clear skies and a warm night
Tonight looks set to remain dry with mostly clear skies and perhaps just a few patches of cloud drifting in at times.
Quite a warm night.
Minimum Temperature: 13 to 16C (55 to 61F)
Jersey
Guernsey
States input needed in Eisteddfod plans
BBC Radio Guernsey
The States of Guernsey will need more input into the new Guernsey Eisteddfod committee according to one of its members.
At it's Annual General Meeting earlier in the year the entire Guernsey French Committee resigned.
A new committee has been set up to promote the native language, Guernesiaise, a form of Norman French.
Roy Sarre from the new committee says the goal was not just to save the Eisteddfod but the Guernesiaise language itself.
Hospital staff get assaulted and abused, figures show
Jersey Evening Post
Hospital staff are being subjected to harassment and violence – including being physically assaulted, racially abused and threatened with weapons – on a weekly basis, according to figures released to the JEP.
Parish hands out cotton bags to reduce plastic
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
Parish officials in St John are encouraging people to avoid using plastic bags by giving away 1000 recyclable cotton ones.
Constable Chris Taylor says a donation for the bags would be welcome but the main aim is to reduce the use of plastic.
He says this is the first step towards making the parish plastic free.
Guernsey airport could be expanded under new business plan
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey's airport could be expanded as part of a new four year business plan according to the island's director of ports.
The goal of the new plan to increase footfall through the building and raise more money through non-aeronautical methods, according to Colin Le Ray.
He said: "Although we've had a business plan before, the new one is more focused on its duration. It is to give us a commercial focus to enable us to take decisions at staff level and decisions with the board to enable us to achieve some goals."
The four key goals are:
Plan for new electricity substation in St Helier
BBC Radio Jersey
A new electricity substation could be built at Cheapside in St Helier on the corner of Kensington Place under plans by the Infrastructure Department.
Jersey Electricity says it is needed to provide power to homes, businesses and the existing Jersey General Hospital.
The only power company in the island says the areas's existing substation is inside the Stafford Hotel on Kensington Place but the location is "extremely inconvenient".
A spokesman says it is difficult to maintain and "virtually impossible" to replace to a good standard and so plans have been put forward to build a new one.
Jersey Elecricity says a new substation would mean a more resilient supply of power in the area and that it is independent of the £466m hospital redevelopment project.
Doctors warn over insurance claims
Guernsey Press
Doctors have warned about the ‘devastating impact’ a £238m Jersey court battle might have on health service delivery across the Channel Islands and the associated consequences for business and society.
Faldouet Dolmen to be fenced off in protection move
BBC Radio Jersey
Permanent fencing could be put around one of Jersey's best known historic sites.
An increase in visitors to the Faldouet Dolmen in St Martin has caused erosion to some of the banks surrounding the monument, according to the Societe Jersiais.
Nicky Westward, President of La Societe Jersiais's Archaeology Section, says she hopes the measures won't put people off visiting the site.
John Carter from Jersey Heritage says it's difficult to find a balance between allowing public access to a site and preserving it properly.
Apartments plan for New Street garage site
BBC Radio Jersey
Part of a former garage in St Helier could be demolished and replaced with new flats, if Jersey's planning committee agrees.
The owners of the site in New Street have put forward plans to convert an office into two flats and demolish the rear of the building, and replace it with 12 new apartments.
There are already four flats within the building. This would mean a final total of 18 residential units on the site.
Designers say a new façade and entrance would be created on New Street, and all flats would have balconies or private 'amenity spaces'.
‘Very old’ L’Ancresse kiosk scores one star for hygiene
Guernsey Press
Old infrastructure and a busy weekend led to a one-star food hygiene rating for L’Ancresse kiosk, according to its tenant.
Hospital inquiry to consider alternative sites
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
An independent inquiry into the location of Jersey's new hospital can look at alternative sites after a change to its terms of reference.
The inspector, Philip Stadden has been tasked with focusing on the current plans for the £466m hospital, but politicians agreed to ask him to consider alternative sites.
Politicians voted to build the new hospital on the same site as the existing Jersey General Hospital but expanding into nearby streets.
Mr Stadden says he will consider alternative sites as it may be relevant to the current planning application but it would be "high level, planning based and proportionate".
He said: "There is merit in giving some consideration to the issue of alternative sites and the extended terms of reference are helpful in this respect."
Farmers union to educate members on hedgehog preservation
BBC Radio Jersey
The president of Jersey Farmers Union says it will try to persuade its members to take more care after 25 hedgehogs died during Jersey's summer branchage.
Deidre Mezbourian, the head of the Constables Committee, says this has been the worst year for hedgehog injuries during the annual parish-wide cutting of hedgerows.
Union president, Peter Le Maistre, says he has a letter from the hedgehog preservation group and will work to educate its members.
Play park 'serious burns' warning
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
Parents are being urged to "touch play equipment and safety surfaces" in parks in Jersey to make sure they aren't too hot for children.
A note, posted on the entrance to the play area in Howard Davis Park in St Helier, warned the surface could get hot enough to cause "serious burn injuries".
Jersey Met say temperatures will reach 25C (77F) later and up to 29C (84F) on Thursday.
Bonfires to blame for St Brelade furze fires
BBC Radio Jersey
Bonfires caused two furze fires in the west of Jersey on Tuesday night.
Firefighters were called at about 21:00 to an area between St Brelade's Bay and Ouaisne over reports of smoke.
There were two fires burning in disused German bunkers, and embers were falling on to the gorse nearby. Later they went back to the same area, where another bonfire had spread to surrounding gorse and grass.
Watch commander Andy Gallie has asked people not to light bonfires because of the exceptionally dry conditions. He says it could cause extensive damage to the natural environment.
Grassland and gorse fires are often called furze fires in Jersey.
More places could require carbon monoxide detectors
BBC Radio Jersey
All public buildings including care homes, schools and pubs as well as new rented home could be required to have a carbon monoxide detector under changes to the Jersey planning law.
Currently, the only places there must be an alarm are new and older homes, when a new heating appliance such as a boiler is installed.
Environment Minister, Deputy John Young says the relevant laws will be updated in the next few months.
Airline pulling winter flights 'won't lead to reduction'
BBC Radio Guernsey
A local airline's decision to pull some winter flights will not lead to a reduction in flight frequency according to the politician responsible for tourism in Guernsey.
Politicians voted to open up the island skies to competition rather than require airlines to have a licence to operate on specific routes. They have protected the Gatwick and Alderney routes.
Blue Islands says the risk of an open skies policy is seasonal cherry picking during summer months will undermine the year-round viability of existing high frequency services that islanders rely on.
A spokesman said it will review the viability of selected off peak winter flights on certain days.
Deputy Dawn Tindall says routes like Manchester will attract new airlines to the island to fill the gap. She wouldn't say which airlines were looking to fly into Guernsey.
How do you build a Stone Age home?
Red Arrows to return for Jersey International Air Display
Jersey Evening Post
The Red Arrows, two supersonic Swedish Air Force fighter jets, a Spitfire and a Hurricane have been announced as just some of the aircraft due to perform in this year’s Jersey International Air Display.
CI weather: Fine day with plenty of sunshine
BBC Weather
Today will be a dry and fine day with plenty of warm sunshine and nothing more than a little patchy cloud. There will be a light to moderate northerly wind.
Maximum temperature: 19 to 22°C (66 to 72°F).
