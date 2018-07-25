Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The States of Guernsey will need more input into the new Guernsey Eisteddfod committee according to one of its members.

At it's Annual General Meeting earlier in the year the entire Guernsey French Committee resigned.

A new committee has been set up to promote the native language, Guernesiaise, a form of Norman French.

Roy Sarre from the new committee says the goal was not just to save the Eisteddfod but the Guernesiaise language itself.