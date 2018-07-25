Channel Islands Live: 24 July

Summary
- Hospital staff 'need better protection' from abuse
- Water births suspended at Jersey General Hospital
- Princess Elizabeth Hospital to be redesigned
- Parents of still born children to get memorial grant
- Guernsey's tax transparency rating upgraded
- Updates for Tuesday 24 July 2018
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
How do you build a Stone Age home?
Evening weather: Quite a warm night
BBC Weather
Tonight is expected to remain dry with predominantly clear skies and nothing more than a little patchy cloud.
It will again be a warm night.
Minimum Temperature: 13C to 16C
Jersey
Guernsey
Astronomy Club open up for lunar eclipse
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
The Jersey Astronomy Club is holding an event at Le Hocq Tower in St Clement on Friday to make it easier for people to experience the lunar eclipse.
Neil Mahrer from the club says it will be a "very unusual lunar eclipse". He said a normal lunar eclipse happens when the moon goes into earth's shadow and gradually goes from its usual bright full moon to a deep blood red.
He said: "This time the moon will be in full eclipse when it rises over the horizon. The moon and its colour may not be very visible immediately as the sky will still be quite bright."
He said they would be bringing a variety of telescopes and binoculars for people to experience the eclipse.
Mr Mahrer added people should also be able to see Jupiter, Saturn and Mars will be visible later in the evening.
Aurigny hopes reducing children's fares will help families
BBC Radio Guernsey
Aurigny's Commercial Director hopes reductions to childrens' fares across all routes will allow more parents to use the airline.
Under the changes, infants under the age of two will fly free, although customers will still have to pay tax on the transaction. All other child fares will be reduced by 15%.
Malcolm Coupar from the government owned airline, says many parents are limited to travelling at expensive peak times and so by making a change to the fares they can help families at the busiest times of the year.
Trust buys St Catherine's land to protect it
BBC Radio Jersey
The National Trust for Jersey has bought a field in the hope of protecting the character of the land and preserve the open space for future generations.
A benefactor, who has not been named, came forward to help the trust buy the agricultural land on the coast near St Catherine for about £112,000.
Initially the fields will be rented out as "they are good potato growing land" according to Charles Alluto from the Trust.
Man punched on roundabout during rush hour
BBC Radio Jersey
A man was punched by another pedestrian on a roundabout in Jersey, police have said.
It happened by the St Helier underpass at rush hour on Tuesday.
States of Jersey Police want to hear from anyone who saw the assault which happened at about 08:45.
Officers say a number of people were in the area at the time, and may have seen what happened.
Hospital 'takes attacks on staff very seriously'
BBC Radio Jersey
A spokesman for Jersey's General Hospital says it "takes attacks on its staff very seriously" after a Freedom of Information request revealed there had been 191 incidents since 2016.
A Jersey nurses union leader says there's a zero tolerance policy on abuse at the hospital but it's not being enforced properly.
A spokesman for the hospital says all incidents are taken seriously and investigated.
Water births suspended at Jersey General Hospital
Josephine Baker
BBC Radio Jersey, Reporter
Water births at the maternity unit of Jersey's General Hospital have been suspended while a review is carried out.
Safety concerns were raised after a small number of recent water births ended with babies needing extra care after they were born, according to the States.
A spokesman said while it may not be connected to the water birth method, they are investigating and have stopped water births for the time being.
Women who were expecting to have a water birth have been advised. The Maternity Unit said it would expect to resume arrangements after the review had finished, although a timescale has not been given.
Guernsey's Chalmers picked for GB athletics squad
Jack Murley
Channel Islands Sports Producer
Guernsey’s Cameron Chalmers has been selected for the British squad for the European Athletics Championships in Berlin next month.
He’s been named as part of the 4 x 400 metres relay team for the event.
The 102 person squad is the largest British Athletics has ever sent to a major championship.
States communications reform 'could be problematic'
BBC Radio Jersey
The editor of a Jersey online newspaper says changes to the way the States of Jersey communicates could become "difficult and problematic" if they are aimed at protecting reputations.
It comes after a report found government PR officials wasted money on projects without checking if they have been effective.
The report said there needs to be a unified approach to public relations across all states departments.
James Filleul from Bailiwick Express say he agrees the government needs to change the way it gets the messages across but wants the changes to lead to a more open, transparent and accessible communication system.
The head of communications for the States says a new policy on public relations won't amount to censorship.
Stephen Hardwick, Director of Communications, says the media shouldn't be able to approach various civil servants about stories, because "that could confuse the government's message".
Change in media policy 'about getting the message across'
BBC Radio Jersey
The new Director of Communications for the States of Jersey, Stephen Hardwick, says a new policy is about ensuring there is a consistent message from the government.
A report written in November 2017 criticised the States on the way it communicated with workers, the public and the media.
Arkansas thanks ship agents for helping cruise passenger
Guernsey Press
A local cruise ship handling agent has received recognition from the US state of Arkansas.
Parents of still born children to get memorial grant
BBC Radio Guernsey
The parents of still born children in Guernsey will receive a bereavement grant from the States of Guernsey.
The £612 is designed to help with the cost of things like memorials according to Deputy Michelle Le Clerc, President of Employment and Social Security.
Jayne White from the Ivy Trust charity says that she's pleased with the decision as it means that still born children will have recognition.
Ms Le Clerc said there are only about six still births each year in the island.
She said: "It can be a difficult time for families. It is a small amount of our budget and we felt it was very, very worthwhile."
National Trust for Jersey buys St Catherine's field
Freddie Miller
Broadcast Journalist BBC Radio Jersey
A benefactor has helped the National Trust for Jersey buy agricultural land on the coast near St Catherine.
Infrastructure Minister, Deputy Kevin Lewis, says the trust's offer for the land provided the best value for the community.
The trust says it intends to protect the site, its character and to maintain access wherever possible.
It said: "It's heartening the States of Jersey recognises the importance of working with the National Trust to permanently protect our coastline for the benefit of the island."
Princess Elizabeth Hospital bed capacity has exceeded 95%
Guernsey Press
Ten operations have been postponed so far this month as the hospital experiences an unseasonably high demand for beds.
Criticism of schools’ decision to bring in skirt ban
Jersey Evening Post
Criticism is growing of the skirt ban adopted in three of Jersey’s States schools, with a senior politician and education commentator both questioning the policy.
New running track to be built at Guernsey Prison
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey Prison will be getting a new running track according to the States.
Currently there is an outdoor football pitch and a gym facility at Les Nicolles to allow prisoners to exercise.
The States of Guernsey has appealed for companies interested in building the track to come forward - the deadline is the end of September.
Musicians to perform alongside Battle of Flowers
BBC Radio Jersey
Local and visiting musicians will perform along Victoria Avenue as part of the 2018 Jersey Battle of Flowers.
The annual floral carnival happens on Thursday 9 August with the moonlight parade on Friday 10 August with 24 floats built by parishes, individuals and organisations making their way up and down Victoria Avenue, joined by bands and dancers.
Organisers say there will be a little gig in Lower Park after the day parade. A number of acts will also perform before the moonlight parade the following day.
Hospital staff 'need better protection' from abuse
BBC Radio Jersey
Staff need better protection from patient abuse at Jersey's hospital, a nurses union leader has told the BBC.
There have been 191 incidents of harassment, violence and abuse from patients towards hospital staff between January 2016 and March 2018, a Freedom of Information request has revealed.
Hospital officials say there is a zero tolerance policy on abuse already in place, but Kenny McNeil of the Royal College of Nursing says it's not being enforced properly.
The health department has been asked for a response.
OECD upgrades Guernsey's tax transparency rating
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey's tax system has become more transparent according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).
Two years ago Guernsey was rated as "largely compliant" by the OECD but that has now been upgraded to "compliant".
The organisation looks at the availability of tax information in different jurisdictions and says the new rating brings Guernsey in line with the other Crown Dependencies.
Leading Guernsey politician, Deputy Gavin St Pier says the new rating is "very welcome."
Princess Elizabeth Hospital to be redesigned
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey's Princess Elizabeth Hospital is to be completely redesigned according to Health and Social Care.
The States of Guernsey is looking for companies to analyse how the building could change and improve before commissioning plans or working out a budget.
The building, which has been around since the 1930s was described as "not exactly fit for purpose" by health officials.
Health and Social Care officials say they don't know how much the project will cost but expect it will take up to a decade to complete.
CI weather: Warm sunshine and mostly clear skies
BBC Weather
It will be fine and dry with periods of sunshine, and it will feel warm and humid again.
A few patches of cloud around too, particularly this morning. A gentle breeze. Maximum temperature: 18 to 21°C (64 to 70°F).
Jersey
Guernsey
Children’s Service cover-up claimed by whistleblower
Jersey Evening Post
A 'culture of fear’ is preventing staff at Jersey’s Children’s Service from speaking out about multiple problems and failings, including the way the case of a physically abused child was handled, according to a whistleblower.