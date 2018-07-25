Channel Islands Live: 24 July

The Jersey Astronomy Club is holding an event at Le Hocq Tower in St Clement on Friday to make it easier for people to experience the lunar eclipse.

Neil Mahrer from the club says it will be a "very unusual lunar eclipse". He said a normal lunar eclipse happens when the moon goes into earth's shadow and gradually goes from its usual bright full moon to a deep blood red.

He said: "This time the moon will be in full eclipse when it rises over the horizon. The moon and its colour may not be very visible immediately as the sky will still be quite bright."

He said they would be bringing a variety of telescopes and binoculars for people to experience the eclipse.

Mr Mahrer added people should also be able to see Jupiter, Saturn and Mars will be visible later in the evening.