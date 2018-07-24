Channel Islands Live: 23 July

It will be a dry night to come with clear spells.

It will be mild with only a gentle breeze, which will be variable in direction.

Minimum temperature: 14 to 17C (57 to 63F)

BBC

More dry and settled weather is in store for Tuesday.

There will be a little cloud at times but in general, plenty of warm sunshine as well.

Winds will remain light and mostly variable.

Maximum temperature: 19 to 22C (66 to 72F)