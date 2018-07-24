Channel Islands Live: 23 July

James Watts says there's hardly any grass left in the pastures and his cows are eating reserve silage.
Farmers across the island say they are "battling with the heatwave" as the hot weather has continued and feed stocks are low.
Mr Watts says he has installed large fans in his cow shed to keep his cattle cool.
While the Guernsey breed is hardy, and their light coats help them in the sun, they're not immune to hot conditions."
Guernsey footballers respond to survey
BBC Sport
Guernsey footballers want better facilities, more mid-week games and better communication with officials, a recent survey has revealed.
The survey, by the Guernsey Football League management was requested by former Muratti captain and current North player, Sam Cochrane.
People talk within club houses, players talk and there were a few things flying around that was good feedback and as players I thought it would be good to speak to those in charge and share feedback with them.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Weather: Staying dry on Tuesday with sunny spells
David Braine
Weather Forecaster
It will be a dry night to come with clear spells.
It will be mild with only a gentle breeze, which will be variable in direction.
Minimum temperature: 14 to 17C (57 to 63F)
More dry and settled weather is in store for Tuesday.
There will be a little cloud at times but in general, plenty of warm sunshine as well.
Winds will remain light and mostly variable.
Maximum temperature: 19 to 22C (66 to 72F)
'Seriously unwell' cruise passenger taken to Guernsey
BBC Radio Guernsey
A seriously unwell passenger aboard a visiting cruise ship was transferred to the Princess Elizabeth Hospital on Monday morning.
The St John lifeboat responded just after 08:00. The man required urgent treatment for a serious medical condition.
The patient had initially been examined by medical crew aboard the Oriana cruise ship, but the decision was made to transfer the man to dry land for further assessment.
He was transported back to the harbour on the Flying Christine before being taken by road ambulance for further treatment.
States spent £8m on outside marketing agencies
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's government spent £8m on external communications and PR agencies between 2015 and 2017 according to a new report.
Government departments have 38 different contracts with marketing, PR and development companies. The £8m figure also includes web development.
In response to the communications report, departments have been told by the communications team to produce more favourable stories.
The report on how the government communicates with its workers and the public says its not getting its message across efficiently and has wasted money on projects without checking if they have been effective.
The spending was broken down as follows:
More than 25 hedgehogs died during branchage
BBC Radio Jersey
More than 25 hedgehogs died during Jersey's summer branchage according to the head of the Constables Committee.
Constable Deidre Mezbourian says this has been the worst year for hedgehog injuries during the annual parish-wide hedgerow cutting.
She says she is considering setting up a group of vets and members of the environment department to increase publicity before the branchage in 2019.
Plan for 'unified approach' to government communications
BBC Radio Jersey
The States of Jersey have been told to improve the way they communicate with their own workers and with the public following an audit of government communications.
It found there is "no common policy across departments", and nobody overseeing how the government gets its message across.
It found that each department has its own ways of getting in touch with people in the island but there is no single overview or person in charge of how this works or the overall message.
The report found there needs to be a unified approach, under a single communications unit, so that all departments can get their message across properly.
Seven years for 'high risk' paeodophile
BBC Channel Islands News
A man in his 40s has been jailed for seven years after being found guilty of making the "largest collection of indecent images" ever seen by the States of Jersey Police.
Jersey-born Jeremy Thomas Bourke, 42, was sentenced at the Jersey Royal Court after he admitted making indecent images of children and breaching restraining orders.
He was also given a 15-year restraining order preventing him from contacting or being alone with any female under the age of 16.
More than 45,000 images of children were discovered across a variety of devices owned by Bourke.
The Royal Court heard he'd downloaded software to hide his internet use and to access the dark web, searching for paedophile websites and images.
In summing up Commissioner Julian Clyde Smith described Bourke as a "sophisticated computer user who posed a serious sexual threat to young members of the community".
In sentencing Bourke the commissioner added he was at high risk of re-offending.
States to invest £1m in Locate Guernsey
BBC Radio Guernsey
More than £1m of public money will be invested in Locate Guernsey over the next three years to attract new businesses to the island according to the president of Economic Development.
Deputy Charles Parkinson says Locate Guernsey has delivered more than 60 relocations to the island over the past three years with a combined value of £3m to the States.
The organisation says the money will help it attract more businesses and high net-worth individuals to the island in future.
Locate Guernsey is currently looking to employ a new director following the news the current head, Andrew Carey, is to move to another role in the States later this year.
Aurigny cuts fares for all under-16s by 15%
Guernsey Press
Aurigny has sought to position itself as the ‘family friendly’ airline with long-term price cuts for all children under-16.
Rubbish walks with mother 'the perfect pick-me-up'
Jersey Evening Post
Amid a global drive to clean up the planet one St Martin’s School pupil has made it his mission to pick up every piece of litter he sees around the island.
Dairy farmer 'trying not to panic' over lack of rain
BBC Radio Guernsey
A Guernsey dairy farmer says "he's trying not to panic" as a lack of rain and heatwave conditions continue in the island.
James Watts says there's hardly any grass left in the pastures and his cows are eating reserve silage.
Farmers across the island say they are "battling with the heatwave" as the hot weather has continued and feed stocks are low.
Mr Watts says he has installed large fans in his cow shed to keep his cattle cool.
Guernsey footballers respond to survey
BBC Sport
Guernsey footballers want better facilities, more mid-week games and better communication with officials, a recent survey has revealed.
The survey, by the Guernsey Football League management was requested by former Muratti captain and current North player, Sam Cochrane.
Error means lawyers pay zero parish rates
Guernsey Press
Advocates with offices in St Peter Port paid zero parish owner’s rates this year.
Alderney ferry service 'had exceptional' first week
BBC Radio Guernsey
A new ferry service travelling between Alderney and Guernsey has had "an exceptionally good first week" according a shareholder in the operation.
The small, 12-seat vessel has been about 96% full throughout its first week of service between the two islands.
The Little Ferry Company is subsidised by the States of Alderney and will run for an 11-week trial period.
Bruno Kay Mouat from Alderney Shipping, says they're attracting a variety of passengers including tourists to Guernsey which have never been to the island before.
Waves owes close to £20,000 in tax
Guernsey Press
Guernsey-owned airline Waves has been given two weeks to pay nearly £20,000 in outstanding income tax.
Event-led tourism 'causing issues' for honorary police
BBC Radio Jersey
A rise in the number of big events being held in Jersey could be having a negative effect on the island's honorary police force, according to a former chef de police.
At a recent meeting to discuss improvements to the volunteer service, it was suggested an increase in event-led tourism is having an impact on the volunteer police forces.
Each parish has its own honorary police force. Officers are elected by their peers in the community, are unpaid and are largely responsible for monitoring big community events.
Jersey's government is working to increase event-led tourism through encouraging local events as well as agreeing terms to bring big events to the island like the Super League Triathlon.
Isabella Lewis, a former chef de police for St Saviour, welcomed the extra events - but warned it will put strain on volunteers, especially as there are already recruitment issues in place.
Over 200 sign up for stem cell register
BBC Radio Jersey
More than 200 people have signed up to be a stem cell donor to see if they can help save the life of a Jersey resident with a rare cancer.
Antonio Ferreira needs a stem cell transplant - but his family aren't a match - and no-one on the current register is either.
The Anthony Nolan charity ran a registration event over the weekend for people to sign up to the donor register. Karen Archer from the organisation said the response had been amazing.
She said the details of all the donors will be checked to see whether they are a match for him.
Mr Ferreira's wife Osvalada said she was overwhelmed and very grateful to everyone who had signed up.
Sheep racing held on Sark
Newsround
You've probably heard of horse, greyhound and pigeons racing - but what about sheep?
The annual sheep race on the Channel Island of Sark was held last weekend.
About 1,000 people come every year to watch as the sheep race with teddy bear jockeys tied to their backs.
The event takes place in a grassy field, and the animals are not forced to run to make sure they are not exploited.
All money raised goes to charity.
Soap maker cleans up for Alzheimer’s
Jersey Evening Post
A 10-year-old girl has raised hundreds of pounds for Jersey Alzheimer’s Association by selling homemade soaps and bath bombs after learning her grandfather has been diagnosed with dementia.
CI weather: Sunny spells with areas of cloud
BBC Weather
Generally fine this morning with sunny spells and some areas of cloud. It looks set to stay dry and settled this afternoon with some sunshine and just patches of cloud.
Feeling warm with gentle winds. Maximum temperature: 20 to 23°C (68 to 73°F).
Jersey
Guernsey
Jersey chief police officer dies at 54
Jersey's Chief Police Officer Rob Bastable has died aged 54.
The States of Jersey Police said he died on Saturday after battling an illness for the past 18 months.
Mr Bastable had held the role of chief officer since July 2017. He leaves behind a wife and two sons.