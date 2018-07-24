Channel Islands Live: 23 July

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Summary

  1. Seven years for 'high risk' paeodophile
  2. Alderney ferry service 'had exceptional' first week
  3. Over 200 sign up for stem cell register
  4. Event-led tourism 'causing issues' for honorary police
  5. Updates for Monday 23 July 2018

Weather: Staying dry on Tuesday with sunny spells

David Braine

Weather Forecaster

It will be a dry night to come with clear spells.

It will be mild with only a gentle breeze, which will be variable in direction.

Minimum temperature: 14 to 17C (57 to 63F)

David Braine
BBC

More dry and settled weather is in store for Tuesday.

There will be a little cloud at times but in general, plenty of warm sunshine as well.

Winds will remain light and mostly variable.

Maximum temperature: 19 to 22C (66 to 72F)

'Seriously unwell' cruise passenger taken to Guernsey

BBC Radio Guernsey

A seriously unwell passenger aboard a visiting cruise ship was transferred to the Princess Elizabeth Hospital on Monday morning.

Oriana
St John Emergency Ambulance

The St John lifeboat responded just after 08:00. The man required urgent treatment for a serious medical condition.

The patient had initially been examined by medical crew aboard the Oriana cruise ship, but the decision was made to transfer the man to dry land for further assessment.

He was transported back to the harbour on the Flying Christine before being taken by road ambulance for further treatment.

States spent £8m on outside marketing agencies

BBC Radio Jersey

Jersey's government spent £8m on external communications and PR agencies between 2015 and 2017 according to a new report.

Government departments have 38 different contracts with marketing, PR and development companies. The £8m figure also includes web development.

In response to the communications report, departments have been told by the communications team to produce more favourable stories.

The report on how the government communicates with its workers and the public says its not getting its message across efficiently and has wasted money on projects without checking if they have been effective.

The spending was broken down as follows:

  • £3.5m in 2015
  • £2.7m in 2016
  • £1.8m in the first half of 2017.

More than 25 hedgehogs died during branchage

BBC Radio Jersey

More than 25 hedgehogs died during Jersey's summer branchage according to the head of the Constables Committee.

Constable Deidre Mezbourian says this has been the worst year for hedgehog injuries during the annual parish-wide hedgerow cutting.

She says she is considering setting up a group of vets and members of the environment department to increase publicity before the branchage in 2019.

Hedgehog
BBC

Plan for 'unified approach' to government communications

BBC Radio Jersey

The States of Jersey have been told to improve the way they communicate with their own workers and with the public following an audit of government communications.

Cyril Le Marquand House
BBC

It found there is "no common policy across departments", and nobody overseeing how the government gets its message across.

It found that each department has its own ways of getting in touch with people in the island but there is no single overview or person in charge of how this works or the overall message.

The report found there needs to be a unified approach, under a single communications unit, so that all departments can get their message across properly.

Seven years for 'high risk' paeodophile

BBC Channel Islands News

A man in his 40s has been jailed for seven years after being found guilty of making the "largest collection of indecent images" ever seen by the States of Jersey Police.

Jersey-born Jeremy Thomas Bourke, 42, was sentenced at the Jersey Royal Court after he admitted making indecent images of children and breaching restraining orders.

He was also given a 15-year restraining order preventing him from contacting or being alone with any female under the age of 16.

Jeremy Thomas Bourke
States of Jersey Police

More than 45,000 images of children were discovered across a variety of devices owned by Bourke.

The Royal Court heard he'd downloaded software to hide his internet use and to access the dark web, searching for paedophile websites and images.

In summing up Commissioner Julian Clyde Smith described Bourke as a "sophisticated computer user who posed a serious sexual threat to young members of the community".

In sentencing Bourke the commissioner added he was at high risk of re-offending.

States to invest £1m in Locate Guernsey

BBC Radio Guernsey

More than £1m of public money will be invested in Locate Guernsey over the next three years to attract new businesses to the island according to the president of Economic Development.

Deputy Charles Parkinson says Locate Guernsey has delivered more than 60 relocations to the island over the past three years with a combined value of £3m to the States.

The organisation says the money will help it attract more businesses and high net-worth individuals to the island in future.

Locate Guernsey is currently looking to employ a new director following the news the current head, Andrew Carey, is to move to another role in the States later this year.

Dairy farmer 'trying not to panic' over lack of rain

BBC Radio Guernsey

A Guernsey dairy farmer says "he's trying not to panic" as a lack of rain and heatwave conditions continue in the island.

James Watts says there's hardly any grass left in the pastures and his cows are eating reserve silage.

Guernsey cow
BBC

Farmers across the island say they are "battling with the heatwave" as the hot weather has continued and feed stocks are low.

Mr Watts says he has installed large fans in his cow shed to keep his cattle cool.

While the Guernsey breed is hardy, and their light coats help them in the sun, they're not immune to hot conditions."

James WattsFarmer

Guernsey footballers respond to survey

BBC Sport

Guernsey footballers want better facilities, more mid-week games and better communication with officials, a recent survey has revealed.

The survey, by the Guernsey Football League management was requested by former Muratti captain and current North player, Sam Cochrane.

Sam Cochrane
BBC

People talk within club houses, players talk and there were a few things flying around that was good feedback and as players I thought it would be good to speak to those in charge and share feedback with them.

Sam Cochrane

Alderney ferry service 'had exceptional' first week

BBC Radio Guernsey

A new ferry service travelling between Alderney and Guernsey has had "an exceptionally good first week" according a shareholder in the operation.

The small, 12-seat vessel has been about 96% full throughout its first week of service between the two islands.

The Little Ferry Company is subsidised by the States of Alderney and will run for an 11-week trial period.

Bruno Kay Mouat from Alderney Shipping, says they're attracting a variety of passengers including tourists to Guernsey which have never been to the island before.

Event-led tourism 'causing issues' for honorary police

BBC Radio Jersey

A rise in the number of big events being held in Jersey could be having a negative effect on the island's honorary police force, according to a former chef de police.

At a recent meeting to discuss improvements to the volunteer service, it was suggested an increase in event-led tourism is having an impact on the volunteer police forces.

Triathlon
BBC

Each parish has its own honorary police force. Officers are elected by their peers in the community, are unpaid and are largely responsible for monitoring big community events.

Jersey's government is working to increase event-led tourism through encouraging local events as well as agreeing terms to bring big events to the island like the Super League Triathlon.

Isabella Lewis, a former chef de police for St Saviour, welcomed the extra events - but warned it will put strain on volunteers, especially as there are already recruitment issues in place.

Over 200 sign up for stem cell register

BBC Radio Jersey

More than 200 people have signed up to be a stem cell donor to see if they can help save the life of a Jersey resident with a rare cancer.

Antonio Ferreira needs a stem cell transplant - but his family aren't a match - and no-one on the current register is either.

Antonio Ferreira
Antonio Ferreira

The Anthony Nolan charity ran a registration event over the weekend for people to sign up to the donor register. Karen Archer from the organisation said the response had been amazing.

She said the details of all the donors will be checked to see whether they are a match for him.

Mr Ferreira's wife Osvalada said she was overwhelmed and very grateful to everyone who had signed up.

Sheep racing held on Sark

Newsround

You've probably heard of horse, greyhound and pigeons racing - but what about sheep?

You've heard of horse racing, but sheep?!

The annual sheep race on the Channel Island of Sark was held last weekend.

About 1,000 people come every year to watch as the sheep race with teddy bear jockeys tied to their backs.

The event takes place in a grassy field, and the animals are not forced to run to make sure they are not exploited.

All money raised goes to charity.

CI weather: Sunny spells with areas of cloud

BBC Weather

Generally fine this morning with sunny spells and some areas of cloud. It looks set to stay dry and settled this afternoon with some sunshine and just patches of cloud.

Feeling warm with gentle winds. Maximum temperature: 20 to 23°C (68 to 73°F).

Jersey

Jersey
BBC

Guernsey

Guernsey
bbc

Jersey chief police officer dies at 54

Jersey's Chief Police Officer Rob Bastable has died aged 54.

The States of Jersey Police said he died on Saturday after battling an illness for the past 18 months.

Mr Bastable had held the role of chief officer since July 2017. He leaves behind a wife and two sons.

