Channel Islands Live: 19 July

Guernsey's government has voted to deregulate the airline industry, adopting an "open skies" approach.

While all airlines operating in and out of the island would have previously needed a licence to do so, they can now run routes without going through the process.

But which airlines could operate in Guernsey?

Currently only four airlines run in and out of the island

Aurigny (States-owned)

Blue Islands

Flybe

Waves (Services suspended until September)

One airline that runs out of Jersey - but not Guernsey - is easyJet.

We asked them whether they would now consider running services in Guernsey.

Flying to and from Guernsey continues to be an operational challenge for easyJet, however we continue to review commercial and operational opportunities and we will work with the airport should there be an opportunity in the future. Statement easyJet