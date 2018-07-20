Channel Islands Live: 19 July
- Jersey migration policy scrapped by ministers
- 'No concerns' over water supplies in Guernsey despite lack of rain
- Aurigny: Open skies 'grounded on hope and optimism'
- Retirement age could be extended for honorary police
- Updates for 19 July 2018.
Open skies: Who will fly to Guernsey?
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Guernsey's government has voted to deregulate the airline industry, adopting an "open skies" approach.
While all airlines operating in and out of the island would have previously needed a licence to do so, they can now run routes without going through the process.
But which airlines could operate in Guernsey?
Currently only four airlines run in and out of the island
One airline that runs out of Jersey - but not Guernsey - is easyJet.
We asked them whether they would now consider running services in Guernsey.
Teachers raise 'serious concerns' over Ofsted plans
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
Teaching unions in Guernsey have raised "serious concerns" over plans to have Ofsted (the UK government Office for Standards in Education) inspect island schools from next year.
The Committee for Education, Sport and Culture in Guernsey have announced schools and colleges in Guernsey and Alderney will be inspected from September 2019.
Andy Woolley, South West regional Secretary of the National Education Union (NEU) said: "It is completely wrong that this announcement was made without consultation with the unions representing teachers, lecturers and support staff."
The union expressed "genuine concerns" about how the Ofsted system has "distorted learning and achievement" in English schools and urged the States to look at alternative inspection systems like the ones used in Wales, Isle of Man and Jersey.
Open skies: Guernsey Airport to 'fully assess' decision
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Guernsey Airport will "fully assess" the government's decision to adopt an "open skies" policy in the island.
The States voted - by 22 votes to 14 - to deregulate Guernsey's airline industry, meaning new operators would not need to gain a licence to fly in and out of the island.
Aurigny: Open skies 'grounded on hope and optimism'
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Guernsey's decision to adopt an "open skies" policy is "grounded on hope and optimism" according to the Aurigny.
The States-owned airline has opposed the deregulation proposals since they were released by the Committee for Economic Development.
The States of Guernsey voted through the plans through by 22 votes to 14.
Sprinklers fitted to Guernsey high rise flats
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
Guernsey's only high rise apartment building has been fitted with sprinklers as a safety measure in response to concerns raised after the Grenfell Tower tragedy in London.
The Guernsey Housing Association worked with local company Domestic Sprinklers to complete the 12 week project at Cour du Parc flats.
The association says the building already has smoke and heat detectors, a smoke extraction system, fire extinguishers and fire doors.
'Open skies' policy agreed for Guernsey
Guernsey's airline industry has been deregulated after a new policy was agreed by local government.Read more
Warning issued after screws found on cycle path
'I was hallucinating due to lack of sleep'
Guernsey Press
Hallucinations and sleep deprivation were not enough to make Dave Birch give up on his charity sailing challenge.
'Up to a year' before Jersey gets migration policy
BBC Radio Jersey
It could be another year before Jersey has a migration policy in place according to the island's chief minister.
Senator John Le Fondre scrapped the previous migration policy plan, which was due to be debated in September.
The last government's plan included time-limited work permits and criminal record checks for immigrants.
He said it was not suitable in the uncertainty over Brexit and other economic problems.
Companies 'charging more' due to rising costs
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey companies say they are having to charge more to make up for the rising cost of doing business in the island.
A recent survey by the states showed that although they are trading more, companies are having to spend more on essentials such as raw materials and rent.
Eliot Lincoln from the Chamber of Commerce says as costs rise, it's the customers who suffer.
Baker’s tall order for the bride’s big day
Jersey Evening Post
A jigsaw, a drill, nuts, bolts and a long steel rod are not what most people would think were the tools of the trade for a cakemaker...
Open skies policy approved by States
Simon Fairclough
Guernsey Political Reporter
Guernsey's politicians have voted in favour of adopting an Open Skies policy for the island.
This means that airlines serving all routes apart from Guernsey-Alderney and Guernsey-Gatwick, which have been designated as lifeline routes, will be exempt from the need to hold a local air transport licence.
Chamber of Commerce 'welcomes' migration plan scrapping
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's Chamber of Commerce has welcomed the news that the government of Jersey has decided to scrap a planned new migration policy.
A spokesman for the chamber says there is too much uncertainty in the economic climate to impose the policy as it stands.
The chamber says while they welcome the scrapping of the previous policy it was not a signal to "do nothing" and it expects the States to do something to help recruit and retain staff in the island.
Fort Regent cable car station to be demolished
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
The former cable car station at Fort Regent in St Helier will be demolished this year.
The cable cars connected Snow Hill to the Fort Regent Leisure Centre and operated from 1970 to 1991.
The States of Jersey has appointed demolition company DB Cummins to complete the £866,000 project.
It's the first ministerial decision of new Infrastructure Minister, Deputy Kevin Lewis, who said it "would contribute towards the removal of this increasingly dangerous structure."
Retirement age could be extended for honorary police
BBC Radio Jersey
Honorary police officers could be allowed to stay in the job for longer in future under proposals by the head of the St Helier force.
Currently honorary police officers have to be between 20 and 69 years old to serve but St Helier Centenier Danny Sacaife wants the retirement age to be extended.
This is in part to help with recruitment for the honorary police force. Each island has its own dedicated force and centeniers are elected by their peers. they are also the only people who can charge someone arrested by the paid States of Jersey Police force.
St Helier Centenier Danny Scaife says if changes are agreed, they will need to be approved by the States.
Driver unhurt after car 'run off the road'
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
The driver of a car that "run off the road" at La Moye in Jersey escaped unharmed.
Firefighters were called at 03:30 on Thursday to the corner of La Moye School in St Brelade.
Officers say the driver was able to free himself, was unhurt and there was very little damage to the car.
Jersey Fire and Rescue Service made the vehicle safe and have handed the incident over to the States of Jersey Police who are investigating.
'No concerns' over water supplies in Guernsey
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
There are "no concerns" over water supplies in Guernsey, with stores 93.3% full according to Guernsey Water.
Operations manager John Holt says islanders certainly shouldn't be wasting water, but he's not concerned about supplies.
The news comes as Guernsey is expected to enter "absolute drought" later - something Jersey went into on Wednesday.
However, Jersey reservoirs are 83.3% full and Jersey Water says there are no concerns over supply issues.
Guernsey Water said demand in June was less than in 2017. The peak was on 25 June when 15.5 millilitres of water was supplied. It added it was not unusual and usage was higher on two occasions in June 2017.
The peak so far this year was 16.9 millilitres on 8 July but it is some way below the July record of 23.5 millilitres from 2002.
Jersey migration policy scrapped by ministers
Freddie Miller
Broadcast Journalist BBC Radio Jersey
A proposed migration policy for Jersey, aimed at limiting the number of people who can move to the island for work, has been scrapped by the Council of Ministers.
The plan was drawn up by the last government and included the introduction of time-limited work permits and criminal record checks for new migrants. It was due to be debated in September.
The Chamber of Commerce and Institute of Directors spoke out against the plan when it was introduced, calling for any decision on migration to be delayed until after Brexit.
Chief Minister Senator John Le Fondre says more consultation is needed and a new board will be set up to speak to people who would be affected by the migration policy.
Cyclist hurt in crash with car
Guernsey Press
A cyclist was taken to hospital after being involved in a crash in Guernsey.
Fatal collision at sea: Battle over compensation renews
Jersey Evening Post
A battle over compensation following a fatal collision between a Condor ferry and a fishing boat seven years ago has reignited in the French legal system.
Weather: Fine and dry with spells of hazy sunshine
Emily Wood
BBC Weather
It will be a bright start with plenty of hazy sunshine.
That will lead to a fine day with further spells of hazy sunshine.
There will be light northerly winds.
Maximum temperature: 18 to 21C (64 to 70F).