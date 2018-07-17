Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Jersey's chief minister will be asked to explain how his plans to set up groups of politicians to work on policy areas will work, after fears they could undermine the scrutiny process.

Senator John Le Fondré is due to appear before the Corporate Services Panel later.

Like other chief ministers before him, Senator Le Fondré has reached out to backbench politicians, asking them to get involved in policy decisions, but it's ruffled feathers among those whose job is to hold the government to account.

Part of the Corporate Services Panel's remit is to look at draft policies, legislation or matters of public importance relating to the work of the chief minister.

The Chairwoman, Senator Kristina Moore, has written to Senator Le Fondré and asked how his policy development boards will work.

She said instead of meeting the aim of making the government more inclusive, the opposite is happening.