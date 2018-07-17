Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Jersey CM to explain policy plans to scrutiny panel
Chris Rayner
BBC Radio Jersey Political Reporter
Jersey's chief minister will be asked to explain how his plans to set up groups of politicians to work on policy areas will work, after fears they could undermine the scrutiny process.
Senator John Le Fondré is due to appear before the Corporate Services Panel later.
Like other chief ministers before him, Senator Le Fondré has reached out to backbench politicians, asking them to get involved in policy decisions, but it's ruffled feathers among those whose job is to hold the government to account.
Part of the Corporate Services Panel's remit is to look at draft policies, legislation or matters of public importance relating to the work of the chief minister.
The Chairwoman, Senator Kristina Moore, has written to Senator Le Fondré and asked how his policy development boards will work.
She said instead of meeting the aim of making the government more inclusive, the opposite is happening.
Driver 'verbally abused' in St Helier
Rob England
BBC News Online
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man on a motorbike was "verbally abusive" towards a driver, and drove "without due care and attention" in Jersey.
Officers said the man was wearing a red helmet and riding a black "scrambler style" motorbike.
It started at the Minden Place traffic lights in St Helier on Sunday at about 09:30, but continued on to Bath Street, David Place, Stopford Road, Midvale Road and Rouge Bouillon.
Police said the focus of the man's attention "was on the other road user".
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Jersey CM to explain policy plans to scrutiny panel
Chris Rayner
BBC Radio Jersey Political Reporter
Jersey's chief minister will be asked to explain how his plans to set up groups of politicians to work on policy areas will work, after fears they could undermine the scrutiny process.
Senator John Le Fondré is due to appear before the Corporate Services Panel later.
Like other chief ministers before him, Senator Le Fondré has reached out to backbench politicians, asking them to get involved in policy decisions, but it's ruffled feathers among those whose job is to hold the government to account.
Part of the Corporate Services Panel's remit is to look at draft policies, legislation or matters of public importance relating to the work of the chief minister.
The Chairwoman, Senator Kristina Moore, has written to Senator Le Fondré and asked how his policy development boards will work.
She said instead of meeting the aim of making the government more inclusive, the opposite is happening.
Driver 'verbally abused' in St Helier
Rob England
BBC News Online
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man on a motorbike was "verbally abusive" towards a driver, and drove "without due care and attention" in Jersey.
Officers said the man was wearing a red helmet and riding a black "scrambler style" motorbike.
It started at the Minden Place traffic lights in St Helier on Sunday at about 09:30, but continued on to Bath Street, David Place, Stopford Road, Midvale Road and Rouge Bouillon.
Police said the focus of the man's attention "was on the other road user".
Your views on speed limits
We've been sent a lot of comments about the news that the States of Guernsey want to reduce 81 roads to 25mph.
It's fair to say it has been mostly negative so far...
Peter: This will create more problems - both safety and health - than it's worth. The slower you go, the more clogged your engine gets, the more nasty gasses it emits.
Lesley: Strongly disagree.
Phil: Fuel usage up, that means more tax paid indirectly.
Andy: Nonsense. It’s just more fine collection attempts. It takes long enough to get round this place as it is. Idiots.
Martyn: More people standing in court for speeding 28 mph.
There are a few positive comments though...
Tina: I’m happy with driving 25 mph anywhere to be honest. I feel safe at this speed.
Lord Bistua Nuova on Twitter: Not a day too soon!
Large cattle feeder stolen from field
Rob England
BBC News Online
An 8ft (2.4m) galvanised steel cattle feeder was taken from a field in Guernsey, police say.
It happened between 2-11 July in a field on La Rue de Giroutette, St Saviour.
A police spokesman said: "Due to the size and weight of the cattle feeder it would have taken a large vehicle and possibly lifting equipment to remove it."
Officers are looking to speak to anyone who may have been in the area when it was taken, or any drivers who may have seen it being moved.
Jersey to make free smear tests island-wide
Josephine Baker
BBC Radio Jersey, Reporter
Women in Jersey will be able to get a free smear test from their doctor from August.
The island started giving free smear tests at a family health centre in June and it's now being rolled out across all GP surgeries.
In Jersey, one or two women a year die of cervical cancer, but it can be prevented if women keep up with regular appointments.
Cervical screening in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland is free to women under the NHS.
A doctor at the Island Medical Centre said making it free allows women to have their smear test when it's due, without having to worry about the cost, which can be as high as £62.
Depending on their age, women should get a smear test every three to five years.
Open skies may lead to 'fewer flights'
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Removing Guernsey's airline licensing system may result in fewer flights to the island, according to the CEO of Aurigny.
In a letter to deputies, Mark Darby cites the example of the Isle of Man, which he said has suffered from reduced connectivity since it took away route licensing.
Airlines in Guernsey are strictly licensed by the States of Guernsey in an attempt to keep consistent routes and service levels, but that could soon change.
The Committee for Economic Development released a policy letter which aims to protect the Gatwick and Alderney routes while opening up the rest to competition.
However, the "open skies" approach has been criticised by the States-owned airline Aurigny and Blue Islands.
Blue Islands' Chairman Derek Coates has previously described the suggestion of moving towards an open skies policy as "highly perilous and destructive".
Speed limits: Take a look at the new zones
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Guernsey's speed limits are under review - and the environment committee wants to reduce 81 roads to 25mph.
Let us take you on a tour round the island...