Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A bus route in Guernsey has been dubbed uneconomical by an island politician due to the subsidy it receives from the States.

The P2 service, run by CT Plus, connects St Peter Port with Princess Elizabeth Hospital, Les Bourgs hospice, L'Aumone surgery and the Bridge.

Deputy David De Lisle said he had seen no evidence the service, which receives a £13 per passenger per journey subsidy, has changed since concerns were raised about it last year. He has called for it to be discontinued.

He said although he was not fully against subsidising bus routes, the P2 service was "losing heavily" and increasing overall costs.

Guernsey's Committee for Environment and Infrastructure said the P2 route "provides an important community role".