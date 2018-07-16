Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A bus route in Guernsey has been dubbed uneconomical by an island politician due to the subsidy it receives from the States.
The P2 service, run by CT Plus, connects St Peter Port with Princess Elizabeth Hospital, Les Bourgs hospice, L'Aumone surgery and the Bridge.
Deputy David De Lisle said he had seen no evidence the service, which receives a £13 per passenger per journey subsidy, has changed since concerns were raised about it last year. He has called for it to be discontinued.
He said although he was not fully against subsidising bus routes, the P2 service was "losing heavily" and increasing overall costs.
Guernsey's Committee for Environment and Infrastructure said the P2 route "provides an important community role".
Shopkeeper looks to new development for footfall rise
BBC Radio Jersey
A housing development in St Helier is hoped to provide more footfall to the east side of town, according to a shop owner.
It comes as Jersey celebrates St Helier Day.
Rachel Concannon, who owns a textile shop, said trade would increase when people moved in to flats at the site of the former Metropole Hotel on nearby Roseville Street.
Three years ago Jersey's States aimed to breathe new life into the eastern side of town.
We’ve got quite a few new shops opening and it’s really quite vibrant. The Metropole Hotel was a shame - we were really sad to see that [close]. But actually the new build is coming to fruition, and I believe people are going to be moving in there very soon so that will bring more footfall into the area.”
