Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey
Summary
- UK Brexit paper welcomed but 'more work to do', Channel Islands politicians say
- First couple in Jersey convert their civil partnership into a marriage
- Five days to go before Jersey is in a drought, but rain is forecast
- Guernsey primary school redevelopment plans 'have no bearing on secondary education'
- Jersey finance regulator issues digital coin guidelines
- Updates from 13 July 2018.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Police reminder about weekend roadworks across Guernsey
Millicent Cooke
BBC News Online
Brexit white paper welcomed – but 'more work to do'
Millicent Cooke
BBC News Online
The UK government has published its Brexit blueprint for the Channel Islands.
The long-awaited white paper outlines plans for the UK’s future relations with the EU, including specific arrangements for Jersey and Guernsey.
The White Paper suggests there will be:
Senior Channel Island politicians have welcomed the proposals.
Actor Henry Cavill apologises after #MeToo rape backlash
BBC Entertainment and Arts
Superman actor Henry Cavill has apologised for claiming that the #MeToo movement has left him scared to date women for fear of being "called a rapist".
In a statement, Cavill addressed the "confusion and misunderstanding" over his GQ interview.
"Insensitivity was absolutely not my intention", he continued, confirming he holds women in "the highest regard".
The Jersey-born British actor made the outspoken comments during an interview with GQ Australia, as part of his promotional activities for Mission Impossible: Fallout.
When asked how #MeToo affected him, Cavill said that while society "had to change" regarding the treatment of women, the altered landscape has left him feeling unsure about "chasing a woman".
The comments sparked both empathy and anger online. Many were quick to attack Cavill for his "absurd" views, but a number of men echoed Cavill's sense of confusion.
Guernsey set for school watchdog shakeup
Millicent Cooke
BBC News Online
Guernsey will be getting new school inspectors from September 2019.
UK education watchdog Ofsted will be taking over from Education Scotland, which pulled out of Guernsey and Alderney to focus its resources on Scotland.
Until then, schools will be inspected by private firm Terry Carr Consultancy using Eductation Scotland’s current guidelines.
Jersey Overseas Aid marks 50 years with stamps
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
The 50th anniversary of Jersey Overseas Aid, the government body that provides funds to projects around the world, is being marked by a set of stamps.
Issued by Jersey Post, the stamps show some of the good work the organisation has achieved.
Public property: Sell the poor performers
Jersey Evening Post
Underused and low-income States-owned buildings should be sold to the private sector to raise money for projects such as building a new hospital, a pressure group has said.
Alderney Airport operates on reduced hours
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
Alderney Airport has been forced to operate on reduced opening hours from Friday until Tuesday as a result of staff shortages.
It was originally announced at the end of June that the airport would operate from 08:00 until 12:00, and then 13:30 to 18:30 over the weekend.
Officials said flights would be moved to different times during the period, but warned a few would be cancelled and passengers would need to be rebooked.
Emergency medical evacuation flights out of Alderney are not affected.
Comments on Alderney money relationship 'a tired mantra'
BBC Radio Guernsey
Comments on the financial relationship Guernsey has with Alderney are repeating "a tired mantra" that the smaller island is costing Guernsey too much, according to a senior Alderney politician.
The comments were made by the States of Guernsey's Policy and Resources Committee, which said there should be a review of the 1948 agreement outlining the financial arrangements between the two islands.
Under it, the relationship of the islands' individual States are enshrined in law, including their financial workings.
James Dent, from the States of Alderney, said Alderney contributed a lot to the Bailiwick, with examples including the work of the Alderney Gambling Control Commission.
Moores £1m bar build ‘a vote of confidence'
Guernsey Press
The £1m redevelopment of a bar in the heart of St Peter Port is being described as a vote of confidence in Guernsey’s hospitality sector.
Finance regulator issues digital coin guidelines
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
Jersey's financial services regulator has issued new guidelines for companies wanting to use the island to raise money through digital currency.
There has been a sharp rise in companies using "Initial Coin Offerings" or ICOs to raise money for their business.
An ICO allows a company to issue a digital token, such as Bitcoin, that investors can purchase. That money goes to the company and, if the coin does well, the investor makes money.
It is an alternative to more traditional ways of raising money for a company, such as venture capitalism or stock options.
The Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC) has warned investors that ICOs can be volatile. It has made it easier for companies to register an ICO in the island while also ensuring protections are in place to avoid criminal activity.
It has not gone so far as to regulate ICOs, said it would impose minimum standards on the companies issuing them.
Primary school plans 'no bearing' on secondary education
BBC Radio Guernsey
The commitment to redevelop La Mare de Carteret Primary School has no bearing on the future of secondary education, according to the president of the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture.
Deputy Matt Fallaize said any news on which schools would be used for the proposed two-school model would come before the October half-term this year.
The redevelopment was announced on Thursday after a review found "primary education should continue at La Mare de Carteret".
Five days to go before Jersey is in a drought
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
There has been no rain in Jersey for 11 days, according to Jersey Met; but that isn't enough for the island to be in an official drought ... yet.
For that to happen, Jersey needs to go without rain until 10:00 on 18 July; although that is unlikely as Jersey Met has forecast rain for Sunday.
To be a "meteorological drought", there needs to be 15 consecutive days where none of them had more than 1mm of rainfall.
CI weather: Lots of sunshine
BBC Weather
Friday will be a dry and fine day with plenty of sunshine and just a little patchy cloud.
There will be a light north-easterly breeze.
Maximum temperature: 19 to 22C (66 to 72F).
Jersey:
Guernsey:
First couple to convert civil partnership into a marriage
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
Gary and Alan Burgess have become the first couple in Jersey to convert their civil partnership to a marriage following the introduction of same sex marriage laws on 1 July.
The couple had a civil partnership ceremony in March but have had their partnership converted to a marriage.
Gary Burgess said they were the first to sign the register and described it as "a proud moment".
Warning to drivers in St Martin ahead of school walk
Henry Cavill's #MeToo comments spark reactions on Twitter
The Huffington Post
Jersey-born actor and Superman star Henry Cavill has apologized for his remarks about the #MeToo movement in a GQ Australia interview that led to backlash on social media.
Guernsey to carry out insurance company review
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey's Financial Services Commission is to carry out a review of companies selling insurance in the Bailiwick.
The assessment, which is due to start later this summer, will look to establish whether customers are treated fairly.
Islanders are being asked to complete a quick survey before the end of this month to share their experiences of insurance companies.
Douglas Melville, Channel Islands Financial Ombudsman, said customers needed to ensure they fully understood policies before buying them.
Campaigners favour the Overdale site for hospital
Jersey Evening Post
Support is growing for the Overdale outpatients site to be fully reconsidered as a location for Jersey’s new hospital.
Alderney-Guernsey ferry route launching
BBC Radio Guernsey
The Spike Islander will undertake its maiden voyage on Friday morning, offering a new sea connection between Alderney and Guernsey.
The service is being run by the Alderney Shipping Company and is part of a 10-week trial.
Shipping Company managing director Bruno Kay-Mouat said the trial would determine how popular the route would be and how it would continue.
Up to 15 calls per day about 'problem seagulls'
BBC Radio Jersey
Up to 15 people a day have been contacting Jersey's animals shelter about problem seagulls.
The Jersey Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (JSPCA) said it had been inundated with calls about the creatures in recent weeks.
Laws protecting seagulls mean staff can only intervene if a bird is trapped, injured or ill.