Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey
Summary
- Asian hornets in Guernsey 'here to stay'
- Nearly 1,500 watch England World Cup game on Jersey big screen
- ---- Big screen 'made possible through England World Cup success'
- Gift of £2.6m saves Victor Hugo's home
- Jersey fire engines to carry safety messages
- L'Ancresse rocks 'can't be recycled for groynes'
- Updates from 12 July 2018
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
La Mare de Carteret Primary to be 'redeveloped'
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Guernsey's Committee for Education, Sport and Culture has said it is "committed" to redeveloping La Mare de Carteret Primary School, and it intends to "accelerate the approval process for this project".
The future of the site has been in jeopardy for some time, with the adjoining high school still being at risk of closure when proposals for a two-school secondary model are released by the States of Guernsey later this year.
The committee said the cost of redeveloping La Mare de Carteret Primary School had previously been estimated at about £20m.
It said "enough work had been carried out" during the States' review of primary education to decide that "primary education should continue at La Mare de Carteret in a new purpose-built school."
Fire engines to carry safety messages
BBC Radio Jersey
Fire engines in Jersey have been covered with with new safety messages to make people more aware of the importance of staying safe.
The adverts give advice about not swimming after drinking, not cooking after a night out, and having fire alarms installed and checked.
They will be on the side of three front-line fire engines for the next three years.
Le Saux praises England football team
BBC Sport
The former Jersey and England footballer Graeme le Saux has praised the England team and its manager for its success in the world cup.
He was part of the panel that appointed Gareth Southgate to the job. He said it's a side for the future.
Big screen reaction: Social media
Rob England
BBC News Online
Football fans had a mixed reaction to the announcement on Tuesday that last night's England v Croatia semi-final clash would been screened outside in St Helier.
Although fans at the waterfront seemed to enjoy the atmosphere, in the lead up to the event others on social media were not convinced by the "conditions of entry" set out by the States, which included no alcohol, no ball games and no portable chairs.
Calls for more gas detectors after death
Oil spill in St Peter Port
Big screen reaction: 'I would have stayed on the sofa'
Rob England
BBC News Online
Jackie brought her son out to watch England v Croatia last night on the big screen in St Helier.
She said the outdoor event allowed them both to get out in the fresh air to watch the game.
St Johns Ambulance destroys hard drives in GDPR move
BBC Radio Guernsey
Thousands of data files were destroyed yesterday, as St John Emergency Service complied with the latest General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) law.
GDPR, which came into force in May, applies to all companies worldwide that process the personal data of EU citizens. It increased the rights of individuals in relation to their personal data and how it was used.
The process to destroy the files, which was undertaken by Galaxy CI for free, involved blasting the hard drives with electromagnetic waves, then shredding the storage device.
Galaxy Chairman Stuart Moseley said that organisations such as St John needed to be able to guarantee that such files were destroyed.
Nearly 1,500 watch England game on Jersey big screen
BBC Radio Jersey
Nearly 1,500 people watched England lose to Croatia in the World Cup semi-final on a big screen in Jersey.
The screen was organised at short notice for the St Helier Waterfront to show the game, and will be there for the third place knockout against Belgium on Saturday and the France v Croatia final on Sunday.
Deputy Kevin Pamplin, who led the charge to bring the screen to the island, said a lot of work went in to getting it into place and he hoped to bring it back for the Gotland Island Games in 2019.