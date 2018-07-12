Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Guernsey's Committee for Education, Sport and Culture has said it is "committed" to redeveloping La Mare de Carteret Primary School, and it intends to "accelerate the approval process for this project".

The future of the site has been in jeopardy for some time, with the adjoining high school still being at risk of closure when proposals for a two-school secondary model are released by the States of Guernsey later this year.

Brian Green

The committee said the cost of redeveloping La Mare de Carteret Primary School had previously been estimated at about £20m.

It said "enough work had been carried out" during the States' review of primary education to decide that "primary education should continue at La Mare de Carteret in a new purpose-built school."