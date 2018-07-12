Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Summary

  1. Asian hornets in Guernsey 'here to stay'
  2. Nearly 1,500 watch England World Cup game on Jersey big screen
  3. ---- Big screen 'made possible through England World Cup success'
  4. Gift of £2.6m saves Victor Hugo's home
  5. Jersey fire engines to carry safety messages
  6. L'Ancresse rocks 'can't be recycled for groynes'
  7. Updates from 12 July 2018

La Mare de Carteret Primary to be 'redeveloped'

Chris Quevatre

BBC News Online

Guernsey's Committee for Education, Sport and Culture has said it is "committed" to redeveloping La Mare de Carteret Primary School, and it intends to "accelerate the approval process for this project".

The future of the site has been in jeopardy for some time, with the adjoining high school still being at risk of closure when proposals for a two-school secondary model are released by the States of Guernsey later this year.

La Mare de Carteret
Brian Green

The committee said the cost of redeveloping La Mare de Carteret Primary School had previously been estimated at about £20m.

It said "enough work had been carried out" during the States' review of primary education to decide that "primary education should continue at La Mare de Carteret in a new purpose-built school."

Fire engines to carry safety messages

BBC Radio Jersey

Fire engines in Jersey have been covered with with new safety messages to make people more aware of the importance of staying safe.

The adverts give advice about not swimming after drinking, not cooking after a night out, and having fire alarms installed and checked.

They will be on the side of three front-line fire engines for the next three years.

Station Commander Ryan Hall and Jim Purkiss
Jersey Fire and Rescue

Le Saux praises England football team

BBC Sport

The former Jersey and England footballer Graeme le Saux has praised the England team and its manager for its success in the world cup.

He was part of the panel that appointed Gareth Southgate to the job. He said it's a side for the future.

They are a very young squad. Deep down I never felt we were necessarily capable of winning this tournament. There were teams that were slightly better than us, slightly more developed in that cycle and that quality. We've got something to aim for now as a nation."

Graeme le SauxFormer England footballer

Big screen reaction: Social media

Rob England

BBC News Online

Football fans had a mixed reaction to the announcement on Tuesday that last night's England v Croatia semi-final clash would been screened outside in St Helier.

Although fans at the waterfront seemed to enjoy the atmosphere, in the lead up to the event others on social media were not convinced by the "conditions of entry" set out by the States, which included no alcohol, no ball games and no portable chairs.

Sounds like a barrel of laughs. No thanks, going [to] the local."

Andy Chapman

I’m excited and I’m happy my kids are coming to join in on the fun too."

Jade Payn

Ridiculous. People [are] suppose to celebrate this day, and you offer nothing. No this, no that."

Lukasz Wawrzyczek

First semi-final at a World Cup for 30 years and you guys put on the most boring event in the UK. Even Guernsey allowed alcohol at their viewings of the games."

Ross Crenan

Great idea for families and people wanting to watch in a quiet, safe & friendly environment. Thanks to the people that suggested it and to those who turned it round so quickly."

Elizabeth Inns

You wanted the big screen now you are moaning! If families want to go there for a picnic and enjoy the atmosphere they can. What’s wrong with that?"

Anoushka Horgan

Calls for more gas detectors after death

Gas detector could have saved my husband, wife says
A widow says her husband would still be alive if carbon monoxide detectors had been installed.

Oil spill in St Peter Port

Twitter

Big screen reaction: 'I would have stayed on the sofa'

Rob England

BBC News Online

Jackie brought her son out to watch England v Croatia last night on the big screen in St Helier.

She said the outdoor event allowed them both to get out in the fresh air to watch the game.

Jackie Davis
BBC

There are so many people and it’s a great family atmosphere as well. You can sit back and enjoy the game on the big screen, and enjoy the sunshine, and not have to sit in a house or a pub. I probably would have stayed on the sofa and watched it on the telly at home. I’ve got a little boy who's five and it’s nice to bring him outside so he can have fun with his mates."

Jackie Davis

St Johns Ambulance destroys hard drives in GDPR move

BBC Radio Guernsey

Thousands of data files were destroyed yesterday, as St John Emergency Service complied with the latest General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) law.

GDPR, which came into force in May, applies to all companies worldwide that process the personal data of EU citizens. It increased the rights of individuals in relation to their personal data and how it was used.

The process to destroy the files, which was undertaken by Galaxy CI for free, involved blasting the hard drives with electromagnetic waves, then shredding the storage device.

Galaxy Chairman Stuart Moseley said that organisations such as St John needed to be able to guarantee that such files were destroyed.

Nearly 1,500 watch England game on Jersey big screen

BBC Radio Jersey

Nearly 1,500 people watched England lose to Croatia in the World Cup semi-final on a big screen in Jersey.

The screen was organised at short notice for the St Helier Waterfront to show the game, and will be there for the third place knockout against Belgium on Saturday and the France v Croatia final on Sunday.

Deputy Kevin Pamplin, who led the charge to bring the screen to the island, said a lot of work went in to getting it into place and he hoped to bring it back for the Gotland Island Games in 2019.

