Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

This evening will start largely dry with clear periods.

Later tonight areas of cloud will tend to move in from the east. There will be a light northeasterly breeze.

Minimum Temperature: 12 to 15C (54 to 59F).

BBC

Overnight cloud will tend to clear away. It will then be generally dry with long sunny periods throughout the day.

There will be a light northeasterly breeze.

Maximum Temperature: 17 to 21C (63 to 70F).