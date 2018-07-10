Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Weather: More sun with only a light breeze to offer relief
BBC Weather
This evening will start largely dry with clear periods.
Later tonight areas of cloud will tend to move in from the east. There will be a light northeasterly breeze.
Minimum Temperature: 12 to 15C (54 to 59F).
Overnight cloud will tend to clear away. It will then be generally dry with long sunny periods throughout the day.
There will be a light northeasterly breeze.
Maximum Temperature: 17 to 21C (63 to 70F).
Muratti 'legend' presented with GFC shirt on 100th birthday
A local footballing "legend" was presented with a Guernsey FC shirt to celebrate his 100th birthday.
Former GFC captain Sam Cochrane presented the shirt to centenarian Ernie Le Sauvage, who played in the Muratti during the 1950s, after the inter-island tournament's suspension during World War Two.
Cochrane said he was proud to present the shirt, and added it was one of his favourite off-field moments for the club.
Compulsory purchases 'a last resort' for Les Quennevais
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Compulsory purchase powers will be used if negotiations to buy three fields for a new secondary school in Jersey fall through.
States members have agreed to allow the government to force through a sale in St Brelade's so that the new Les Quennevais School can be built on fields near the airport.
A new offer has been made to the landowner after a planned deal was abandoned.
The Education Minister, Senator Tracey Vallois, said compulsory purchase would only be used as a "last resort".
Watson to play for second Wimbledon QF later
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Heather Watson will be playing for a place in another Wimbledon quarter-final this afternoon.
Watson and partner Henri Kontinen face Ivan Dodig and Latisha Chan for a place in the last eight of the mixed doubles tournament this evening.
The pair - who are due to be the fourth match on court three today - won the competition in 2016.
Their third round opponents are heavy favourites - Dodig and Chan are third seeds while Watson and Kontinen are 16th.
Watson has already made it through to the women's doubles quarter-finals with her partner Tatjana Maria, and will play Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova for a place in the semis.
Jersey will have a big screen for England semi-final
Ben Chapple
BBC News Online
The money to bring over the screen and set up the event in Marina Gardens, by Castle Quay, has come from public and private donations.
The alcohol-free event is aimed at families and there's room for up to 2,000 people.
The cost of transporting, erecting and running the big screen is £9,000 and extra donations have been spent on security, toilets and other related costs.
Donations include:
Alderney-Guernsey ferry to start on Friday
Ben Chapple
BBC News Online
Tickets for the 11-week trial of the service have gone on sale with the first sailing on Friday.
The twice daily sailings are being run by Alderney Shipping under the name The Little Ferry Company.
Twelve passengers can be carried on each of the hour-long sailings, seats can only be booked online and check in is 15 minutes before departure.
Imported tidal energy met a third of electricity needs
Ben Chapple
BBC News Online
Last year 33% of Guernsey's electricity demands was met by energy created by the tidal barrage across La Rance, in Brittany, France.
It was part of the energy imported via undersea cables running via Jersey that in 2017 met 86% of Guernsey's electricity needs.
The Rance Tidal Power Station, operated by EDF, opened in 1966 as the world’s first tidal power station.
The firm is investigating installing a second undersea cable running from Guernsey. Named GF1 it would run directly to France.
In 2013, a 10-year deal signed with EDF included supplying 30% of the island's electricity from low carbon hydroelectricity.
Island broadband speeds among fastest in world
Jersey Evening Post
Jersey has one of the fastest broadband speeds in the world, placing it above the United States, Japan and tech-specialist Estonia, according to a new international league table.
‘Don’t light bonfires if you don’t need to’
Guernsey Press
Islanders are being urged not to light bonfires unless it is absolutely necessary.
Call for stem cell donor to help 'childhood sweetheart'
BBC Radio Jersey
A Jersey woman is asking for stem cell donors to come forward to help save her childhood sweetheart.
Antonio Ferreira needs a transplant to save his life after being diagnosed with Sézary syndrome, an aggressive and rare blood cancer.
Doctors say his best chance of survival is to have a stem cell transplant taking cells from a healthy person, with the same tissue type, to replace and repair his own damaged cells.
The family is particularly encouraging people from Portugal and the Mediterranean to come forward as there's a shortage of stem cell donors from those backgrounds on the register.
Football clubs enjoy the benefits of England wins
Guernsey Press
Football fans will have plenty of places to watch England’s World Cup semi-final match – and local clubs have spoken of the grassroots benefit of the nation’s success.
Children 'more ready to learn' after pre-school scheme
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
There have been significant improvements in children's learning and development since free pre-school was introduced in Guernsey, according to the team assessing the impact of the scheme.
The first pupils to benefit from it are just completing their first year at primary school, and are being monitored by the States of Guernsey's Early Years Service.
Four year olds currently get 15 free hours during term time the year before they start school.
Kate Hynes from St Martin's Primary School said children are starting off school in Guernsey more curious and ready to learn and settling in more easily since the scheme was introduced.
More than 800 people 'actively seeking work'
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
There were 180 fewer people looking for work in Jersey this year than in the same time in 2017.
As of 30 June there were 820 people "actively seeking work" in Jersey, which includes 190 who have been looking for work for more than a year.
There were also 280 people classified as "underemployed", so engaged in some form of paid employment but still actively seeking work.
Of those "actively seeking work" 88% were receiving income support. This is up from 74% in 2014.
It’s going to get cooler
Guernsey Press
Temperatures reached 26.7C at the beginning of this week and are due to remain in the low 20s up to the weekend.
Corbie predicts a win for France
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
Jersey's own psychic tortoise, Corbiere, more commonly known as Corbie, has predicted a win for France against Belgium in the World Cup semi-final.
He's had a rocky record since the quarter finals. He wrongly predicted Russia would beat Croatia. He also predicted Brazil would beat France.
Delay to mail after 'technical fault'
Waitrose 'won't close' Guernsey stores
BBC Radio Guernsey
The supermarket chain Waitrose will not be closing any stores in Guernsey.
Rumours circulated that the company may look to close stores locally after the chain announced last month it would be closing stores in the UK.
The closures came after a warning from Waitrose owner John Lewis that profits will be "close to zero".
Chief executive defends extension of his authority
Jersey Evening Post
States Chief Executive Charlie Parker has defended the extension of his authority over the entire civil service in an official report on his first six months in the job.
All Jersey schools could become 'rights respecting'
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
All schools in Jersey could become "rights respecting schools", an award given by Unicef to primary and secondary schools that "create safe and inspiring places to learn".
The move is being supported by Jersey's Children's Commissioner, Deborah McMillan. She says: "The benefits of the Rights Respecting Schools Award aren’t just felt by pupils, but by the wider school community as a whole.
"By supporting all schools in Jersey to go through this programme, there is the scope for this to have a profound impact on our island’s children."
Grouville Primary School is the first island school to go through the accreditation process and hope to achieve their gold award in December.
New board to debate new hospital location
Josephine Baker
BBC Radio Jersey, Reporter
A board has been set up to investigate how the location of Jersey's new hospital was decided.
It will be chaired by Constable Christopher Taylor and will include ministers, assistant ministers, and other members of the States Assembly.
The board will consider how members reached the decision not to use other sites, such as People's Park, St Saviour's Hospital, and the Waterfront.
Jersey's Chief Minister John Le Fondré said the island had to make sure one of the most important decisions in a generation "is the right one".
The board will have to report back to Senator Le Fondre with their advice in October.
There's a public inquiry on 17 September which is expected to last for up to a week.
Major fire at Hauteville in Guernsey on Monday night
BBC Radio Guernsey
There was a major fire on the top floor of an apartment building in the Hauteville area of St Peter Port on Monday night.
Roads were closed around the building but have since been re-opened.
No-one was injured in the apartment fire but St John Ambulance Service provided water to the firefighters.
Guernsey's emergency services were called to the fire at about 21:30. It's not yet known how the fire started.
Airlines call for landing fees to be dropped
John Fernandez
BBC Radio Guernsey
Two of Guernsey's airlines are calling on the States to waive landing fees at the airport.
Blue Island's CEO Rob Veron has reiterated calls from the company's chairman Derek Coates to drop the charges.
Now, the pressure on the States is growing, with Aurigny Chairman Andrew Haining saying that £21 out of an average £150 return fare to Gatwick goes on landing fees to Guernsey.
The Guernsey International Business Association Chairman David Oxburgh is also backing the idea.
However, with landing fees contributing heavily to keeping the airport in the black financially, it's going to take a lot of pressure for this policy to change.
The BBC has approached the States Trading Supervisory Board for a reply.
CI weather: Dry day with sunshine
BBC Weather
This morning, any mist patches will lift to leave it dry with plenty of sunshine.
This afternoon, further sunshine likely with just a little patchy cloud. A gentle to moderate easterly wind. Maximum temperature: 18 to 21°C (64 to 70°F).
Warning issued over hot weather
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Guernsey's director of public health has issued a hot weather warning.
Dr Nicola Brink said it's important islanders keep an eye on those who are finding the current conditions challenging.
She said the elderly, the very young and people with underlying health problems, like a breathing or cardiac complaint, could find the weather affects them.
She's urging everyone to keep out of the sun between 11:00 and 15:00 and to walk in the shade where possible.
Clothing should be lightweight and loose, and if you're going into the sea to cool down you should apply sun cream.
Dr Brink said closing the curtains on rooms that receive full sunlight can help keep homes cool.