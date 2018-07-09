Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Green fund releases set of rules
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Guernsey's financial regulator has released the rules that a fund must comply with to be given approval from the new Guernsey Green Fund initiative.
The scheme has the objective of "seeking a return for investors whilst mitigating environmental damage".
Any fund that complies with the rules will be able to use the Guernsey Financial Services Commission's bespoke logo.
What are the rules?
At least 75% of any fund wanting to be known as a Guernsey Green Fund must meet the green criteria.
There are lots of different green categories of investment, including:
The remaining 25% must not lesson the overall objective of "mitigating environmental damage" or be one of the following investment types:
Fire in Torteval
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Emergency services are attending a fire in Torteval, Guernsey.
The public are being asked to avoid the area at Rue des Valniquets.
Acting head teachers announced for Guernsey schools
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Acting head teachers have been appointed at two of Guernsey's schools.
Kieran James has been appointed acting head teacher at the Grammar School and Sixth Form Centre following the appointment of Liz Coffey as executive head teacher.
Mr James is currently the director of sixth form studies and a deputy head teacher of the school.
Martin Haimes has been appointed acting head teacher of Les Beaucamps High School following Sophie Roughsedge's secondment to the education office.
Mr Haimes is also a deputy head teacher at the Grammar School.
Both teachers will start their new roles in September.
Watson through to Wimbledon QFs
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Heather Watson is through to the quarter-finals of Wimbledon 2018.
Watson and doubles partner Tatjana Maria have been given a walkover against their third-round opponents Christina McHale and Jelena Ostopenko.
It's not yet clear why the walkover was given, although it could be related to Ostapenko's progress in the singles draw as she is through to the quarter-finals after beating Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-6 (7-4) 6-0.
Call for marine autopsies to check for plastics
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
Autopsies should be carried out on seabirds and marine mammals to see what impact microplastics are having on their diet, according to a Guernsey ornithologist.
Chris Mourant, from Le Societe Guernesiaise, is calling for the move following a study that found the majority of Jersey's beaches were polluted with the plastic beads.
He said: "Any marine life that is found on our beaches dead, whether it be seabirds or mammals, we need to be doing an autopsy on them to make sure they are not dying of plastics around our seas because if they are we have a big problem."
Tying the knot under Jersey’s sunny skies
Jersey Evening Post
Newlyweds Jessica and Daniel Ferguson tied the knot at the weekend – making them one of the first couples to have an open-air wedding in Jersey.
First same-sex marriage held in Jersey
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
Jersey's first same-sex marriage was held at midday at the Registry Office in St Helier.
Superintendent Registrar, Claire Follain, says this is the first same-sex wedding under the new law. The couple have not been named.
Civil servants to leave Cyril Le Marquand House
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
Jersey's civil servants will be moving from Cyril Le Marquand House in St Helier to a temporary home later this year while they wait for a new building to be constructed.
The move was revealed in a report by chief executive Charlie Parker after his first six months in the job.
There is no information on the cost of the move or whether there will be any disruption to services.
Mr Parker said they were working on developing a modern, purpose-build government office building that would "consolidate and reduce the public sector estate".
He said it would release buildings currently used by the government for other purposes and be more cost effective.
The move will also see space created for ministers and States members, including a ministerial suite.
Jersey deputy wants 'big screen' for sport and culture
BBC Radio Jersey
Deputy Kevin Pamplin says the island should look into having a permanent big screen for events such as BBC Proms, World Cup and Wimbledon.
He is also trying to raise up to £8,000 to pay to bring a big screen over for the England Croatia semi-final game on Wednesday.
‘Early start will have no impact on those nearby’
Guernsey Press
Allowing waste contractors to access Longue Hougue earlier in the morning would have no adverse effects for those living in the vicinity, according to States’ Trading Assets.
Man 'seriously injured' at Out There Festival
BBC Radio Jersey
A man was "seriously injured" in a fight at a Jersey festival on Saturday night, police have said.
Officers say the fight happened between 20:00 and 21:00 on Saturday night outside the toilets near the drum and bass stage at Out There Festival.
The victim had to go to accident and emergency at the Jersey General Hospital suffering from injuries to his face and teeth.
The two men, who knew each other, were involved in the fight at the Val de la Mare event.
A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grave and criminal assault and has seen been released on bail.
Gliders flying with fireworks at Battle of Flowers
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
Aerial gliders flying with fireworks will form part of the grand finale at this year's Jersey Battle of Flowers.
The display will take place at the end of the moonlight parade in the skies over St Aubin's Bay.
Jackie Donald, events director, said: “They last performed for us in 2016 as part of the finale and anyone who was lucky enough to see them will no doubt agree that the team bring a real wow factor and are a guaranteed crowd pleaser."
Jail warning to men who broke into pub
Jersey Evening Post
Two men who broke into a pub and downed drinks have been warned that they face jail.
Mikus Alps: Still no cause of death
BBC Radio Guernsey
Police in Guernsey are still waiting for the result of a second post-mortem examination on Mikus Alps, the Latvian national whose remains were found in a burnt out car at Petit Bot in January.
Police have yet to confirm his cause of death, despite one post-mortem examination already taking place. They have confirmed the remains found in the car were his.
Guernsey's head of law enforcement, Patrick Rice, says organising forensic examinations of this nature can be a lengthy process as they are reliant on colleagues in the UK to carry out the specialist work needed.
The second post-mortem has been completed and Guernsey Police are waiting on a report before making an announcement.
Parish increases parking fine rate by £10
BBC Radio Jersey
Drivers caught parking on yellow lines in Jersey's capital will be fined £40 after an increase by the Parish of St Helier.
The fine was £30 up until June but the parish decided to increase the fine to discourage illegal parking.
It also applies to drivers who stay longer than they've paid for or are allowed in a public parking space.
The fine for parking on a pavement or in a disabled bay is £100.
Wind warning issued for Jersey
BBC Weather
Farmers seek certainty over Brexit position
Jersey Evening Post
The UK government needs to complete a Brexit deal soon so that agricultural businesses no longer suffer from uncertainty over future trade and immigration arrangements, the Jersey Farmers’ Union president has said.
Deputy pushes for World Cup big screen
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
A Jersey deputy is hoping to organise a big screen in St Helier to allow islanders to "gather together" to watch the World Cup semi-final game between England and Croatia on Wednesday.
Deputy Kevin Pamplin, who was elected in May, said "it would be great to have a public place for islanders to watch together". However he needs to find up to £8,000 to cover the cost and is currently trying to find sponsors.
He said he thinks there is merit in having a permanent big screen in the island to show big sporting and cultural events in future.
The Peninsula Hotel in Guernsey has been showing the World Cup on their big screen to large audiences. It's also being shown on large public screens across the UK, which is what gave Deputy Pamplin the idea.
Sunday 'warmest day in over a year' in Jersey
BBC Weather
Sunday was the warmest day in Jersey for over a year according to the Jersey Met office.
Temperatures reached 29.6c at the Maison St Louis forecast station on Sunday afternoon.
Schools 'allowing PE kit' due to high temperature
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
A number of primary and secondary schools in Jersey are allowing pupils to come to school in their PE kit because of high temperatures forecast later.
All four States secondary schools and a number of primary schools have posted warnings on their Facebook pages about the weather and have said pupils can come to school in official school PE kits.
Teachers have also warned parents to ensure children come with sun cream, hats and plenty of water.
Jersey Met say temperatures could reach 29C with a UV of eight.
Fat Rascal restaurant reopens after fire
BBC Radio Guernsey
The Fat Rascal restaurant in St Peter Port has reopened three months after closing due to a fire.
It was the second blaze at the restaurant in two months, which caused serious internal damage to the premises.
Cheshire home staff cycle 290 miles without moving
BBC Radio Guernsey
Residents and staff at the Guernsey Cheshire Home have ridden the distance from Guernsey to the original Cheshire Home in Hampshire and back again in three days.
The ride was part of an "epic week" to raise money for the home.
They challenged themselves to complete the 290 miles (476km) over the space of a week using stationary bikes and a moto-med, which allows assisted cycling with the arms or legs.
The home provides residential, day and respite care for people living with serious physical disabilities.
Student discovers microplastics on Jersey beaches
BBC Radio Jersey
A research student from Jersey has discovered microplastics on beaches across the island.
Adam Dallas Chapman studied sand samples from 10 beaches and found tiny fragments of plastic on each one.
He says he will now analyse his findings to see if he can work out where the microplastics come from.
CI weather: Dry with lots of sunshine
BBC Weather
Today will be dry with lots of sunshine although high cloud may turn the sunshine a little hazy at times later on.
Feeling warm with a gentle north-easterly breeze. Maximum temperature: 23 to 26°C (73 to 79°F).
Jersey
Guernsey
Asian hornets turn ‘double agents’
Jersey Evening Post
A Jersey beekeeper has taken a new approach to gaining intelligence on the little-known lives of Asian hornets – by breeding a nest of ‘double agents’.