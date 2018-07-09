Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Guernsey's financial regulator has released the rules that a fund must comply with to be given approval from the new Guernsey Green Fund initiative.

The scheme has the objective of "seeking a return for investors whilst mitigating environmental damage".

Any fund that complies with the rules will be able to use the Guernsey Financial Services Commission's bespoke logo.

GFSC

What are the rules?

At least 75% of any fund wanting to be known as a Guernsey Green Fund must meet the green criteria.

There are lots of different green categories of investment, including:

Renewable energy

Lower-carbon and efficient energy generation

Energy efficiency

Agriculture, forestry and land-use

Non-energy greenhouse gas reductions

Waste and wastewater

Transport

Low carbon tech

Cross-cutting issues

The remaining 25% must not lesson the overall objective of "mitigating environmental damage" or be one of the following investment types: