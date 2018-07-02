Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A new report clams that social work done by Jersey's churches and faith groups was worth more than £2m to the economy last year.

A recent survey by the Cinnamon Network - a network of churches, social enterprises and charities which work in local communities - measured how much community projects contributed to island life and how many people they helped.

More than 60 local churches and faith groups were asked about the work they did in the community, including how many hours their volunteers did.

The survey found the groups supported 66,000 people of all ages, and ran more than 350 individual projects each year. It also found volunteers gave 112,000 hours each year to help.

Those behind the survey said they hoped it would help the States of Jersey and the wider community better understand what the groups do, and help them work together.