Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A man in his 50s has died in a car crash in Jersey. Emergency services were called to La Pulente Hill at about 08:45 on Sunday. It followed reports a silver Peugeot 307 travelling south, up the hill, had crashed. No other vehicles were involved. Specially trained officers are supporting the man's next of kin, police said.
