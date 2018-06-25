Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  Updates from Monday 25 June until Friday 29 June 2018

Man in 50s dies in crash

BBC Radio Jersey

A man in his 50s has died in a car crash in Jersey.

Emergency services were called to La Pulente Hill at about 08:45 on Sunday.

It followed reports a silver Peugeot 307 travelling south, up the hill, had crashed.

No other vehicles were involved.

Specially trained officers are supporting the man's next of kin, police said.

