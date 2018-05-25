Channel Islands Live: 21-25 May

A deputy and former deputy are backing option C in Guernsey's first referendum.

Option C is for one island-wide district to elect 10 island-wide deputies and a separate election across seven districts to elect the remaining 28.

Elections would held every four years with island-wide held before district elections.

Deputy John Gollop and Mr Rhoderick Matthews both served in the States when the conseiller system was in place - conseillers were elected island-wide and deputies on a parish basis.

Mr Gollop said he had previously fought for a return to this kind of system and thought full island-wide elections were a "more radical option, an all or nothing".

He said: "I believe the most sensible and pragmatic option for Guernsey is to go for change more gradually.

"The 10 would stand before the rest so it would give everyone the chance, if they wished, to go for island-wide.

"The point of an island-wide campaign is to see key issues, concerns and leadership to emerge and the winners of the island-wide campaign would hopefully have a leading role in a future assembly."

The referendum on 10 October includes five options and three groups have applied to campaign - their submission will be considered by a panel, which will rule on whether or not they will become the official campaign group.