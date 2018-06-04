Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Work to repair the wall at Vazon Bay begins today, as part of the capital programme to repair and upgrade Guernsey's coastal defences.
The work involves repointing the wall on both the seaward and landward sides of the area opposite La Grande Mare Hotel.
The States said it shouldn't affect traffic, although there's likely to be some impact on parking in the area.
There will be scaffolding on the seaward side of the wall at all times during the work, and people are being warned there's likely to be an increase in dust and noise in the area.
The coastal works at Vazon are estimated to take 28 weeks, but the States said it's being organised in a way that should enable free access on to the beach during the summer months.
The wall needed major repairs in 2014 after being breached during a storm.
UK reciprocal health agreement could be back on table
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Guernsey's politicians have been contacted by the UK government to try and establish a reciprocal health agreement.
The lack of a current agreement since 2009 means islanders travelling to the UK have not been covered by the NHS, and English tourists in Guernsey have also had to pay for any healthcare problems while on holiday.
Many elderly islanders have complained that - because there's no health agreement - they either can't obtain travel insurance, or that the premiums are prohibitively high
President of the Committee for Employment and Social Security, Michelle Le Clerc, said the UK are looking at reciprocal agreements as part of the work on Brexit work.
Red sky at night...
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Turkish delight?
I can never remember the rhyme, but there was a stunning sunset in Guernsey last night.
Check out this photo from Chris Cumulus...
Meanwhile in Jersey, Dramallama snapped this photo...
Lifeboat tows yacht back to harbour
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Guernsey's lifeboat was in action last night to help a yacht in trouble off Icart Bay.
All electrical power had been lost, and those on board were unable to restart the engine and didn't feel confident they'd be able to sail back to St Peter Port.
The Spirit of Guernsey was able to assist after receiving the call - towing the boat back to St Peter Port shortly after 18:00.
Today's weather: Jersey
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
There could be a bit of sun in Jersey today, but it's mainly looking like cloud.
Today's weather: Guernsey
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
It's looking like a cloudy day in Guernsey, with a chance of thunder later.
Power out at L'Islet
There is currently a power cut in the L'Islet area in Guernsey.
Engineers are on site to try and fix the problem, but there's no estimated time for repairs at the moment.
Jersey's new chief minister to be selected
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's next chief minister will be decided later.
Two politicians, Senator Ian Gorst, the island's current chief minister, and Senator John Le Fondre - have put themselves forward for the role.
Lots will be drawn to decide which candidate will address the Assembly first, with each one speaking for up to 10 minutes, followed by up to an hour of questions for members.
It will be up to their colleagues to decide which one will take on the responsibilities of the island's most senior politician, using the electronic voting system.
You can listen to the States sitting live on BBC Radio Jersey here.