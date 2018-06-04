Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Work to repair the wall at Vazon Bay begins today, as part of the capital programme to repair and upgrade Guernsey's coastal defences.

The work involves repointing the wall on both the seaward and landward sides of the area opposite La Grande Mare Hotel.

The States said it shouldn't affect traffic, although there's likely to be some impact on parking in the area.

There will be scaffolding on the seaward side of the wall at all times during the work, and people are being warned there's likely to be an increase in dust and noise in the area.

The coastal works at Vazon are estimated to take 28 weeks, but the States said it's being organised in a way that should enable free access on to the beach during the summer months.

The wall needed major repairs in 2014 after being breached during a storm.