Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Guernsey housing development unlikely to happen soon
  2. Two-hour lunch breaks for politicians could be reviewed
  3. Charity sets sights on plastic free Around Island Walk
  4. 'Busy weekend' for the St Helier honorary police
  5. New Catholic dean to be announced 'in the next few weeks'
  6. Updates from Tuesday 29 May until Friday 1 June May 2018

Developing Leale's Yard now is 'commercial suicide'

BBC Radio Guernsey

The head of the Channel Islands Co-op says developing on a plot of land in the Vale is unlikely in the short term, and would currently be "commercial suicide".

Colin Macleod says the company regrets purchasing the land at Leale's Yard in the Vale, which has had planning permission for 400 homes since 2016.

Mr Macleod says housing developers were unlikely to want to build on the site in the current economic climate, and the Co-op was not going to try and build the homes themselves - which shareholders understood.

Our members do not expect us to take the sort of risk that developers take. We're not qualified to do it and they understand the economy doesn't represent too much in the way of encouragement right now."

Colin Macleod, CEO Channel Islands Co-op

Our weather watcher's bank holiday snaps

BBC Weather Watchers

With highs of 25C, it was a bank holiday weekend to remember in the Channel Islands.

Here are a few snaps from our weather watchers.

Les Creux
BBC
Les Creux in Jersey, taken by Leoville Lookout
St Peter Port
BBC
Sunrise over St Peter Port yesterday, courtesy of Chris Cumulus
Pleinmont
BBC
Taken by Brass, it's Pleinmont, Guernsey, yesterday

Low volunteer numbers leaves North Show in difficulty

BBC Radio Guernsey

Organisers of Guernsey's North Show says it will go ahead this year, but a lack of volunteers is causing "real problems".

The North Show
BBC

The show's committee is appealing for volunteers to get involved.

Vice president Dave Northrop said he didn't want to see one of the island's oldest shows "disappear" and working the event in August was about "giving back to the community".

"People who say there's not enough stuff to do, come and volunteer."

You can see our coverage of last years North Show here.

New Catholic dean to be announced 'in the next few weeks'

BBC Radio Jersey

The Catholic Dean of Jersey has said his successor will be announced in the next few weeks.

Monsignor Nicholas France is to retire in September.

He turned 75 last month and in accordance with church rules offered his resignation to the Bishop of Portsmouth.

Monsignor France said there would be a period of handover between himself and the new dean, as his successor adjusts to living in Jersey.

Monsignor Nicholas France
BBC

Cruise ship cancels Guernsey visit

Rob England

BBC News Online

Cruise liner the Queen Mary 2 has cancelled its stop off in St Peter Port, according to the States.

The ship would have carried 2,620 passengers on to Guernsey's shores - it's the fifth ship to cancel in May.

On the up side, Albert Pier is available for parking as normal.

Guernsey fund for public services put 'behind barrier'

BBC Radio Guernsey

Money earmarked for improving public services in Guernsey has been put behind "significant barriers", according to a deputy, and should be easier to access.

Deputy Emilie Yerby has called for a review into how cash from the Transformation and Transition Fund is given out.

The £23.3m fund was established in 2014 to help committees make changes to how public services are delivered in areas including health and education.

Deputy Yerby says only £3.4m has been spent so far and the States should "re-evaluate the criteria" for the fund, which is currently to be spent on "significant long-term transformation in the delivery of services, evidenced and measurable benefits, and a return on investment".

She has been joined by Deputy Tindall in lodging an amendment to the Policy and Resources Plan, to be debated by politicians on 5 June.

States encourages more plastic free events

BBC Radio Jersey

Jersey's Environment Department wants more island events to stop using plastic bottles of water.

plastic pollution
Getty Images

Organisers behind the Around Island Walk have announced four of their checkpoints will have large water containers with refillable bottles available, and are encouraging walkers to use those instead of single-use bottles.

Jane Burns, from the department, said it wants more events to take a similar approach, and whilst the island would never be "plastic free" it was important to cut down on the amount of single-use items used.

Yellow weather warning remains across Channel Islands

Twitter

View more on twitter

Watson eases into second round of French Open

BBC Sport

At the French Open tennis in Paris, Guernsey's Heather Watson is through to the 2nd round.

She beat France's Oceane Dodin in straights sets 6-3, 6-0 in just 62 minutes.

Watson, who arrived at Roland Garros having lost nine of her previous 10 matches, now plays either Belgium's 16th seed Elise Martens or the American Varvara Lepchenko as she tries to reach the 3rd round for the first time.

Heather Watson
Getty Images
Heather Watson took one hour and three minutes to beat Oceane Dodin (right)

"I came out a bit nervy and once I got that out of me I was on fire and played really well," Watson told BBC Sport. "That's the best I've served in a match for a long time.

"Serving out was tough because it was raining and you could feel it getting harder. You want to get it done but also not rush.

"When you're trying to serve and you've got rain going into your eyes it is tough, plus she stepped up her game."

More on this story:

Dolphins, puffins and seals

Guernsey Press

An amateur photographer has captured pictures of some of the best sea wildlife the Channel Islands have to offer.

Two-hour lunch breaks for politicians could be reviewed

BBC Radio Guernsey

Politicians taking two-hour lunch breaks in Guernsey are facing scrutiny from their peers, who say this should be cut down to 90 minutes.

A proposal will be made by the States Assembly and Constitution Committee, despite one if its members Deputy Mark Dorey voting against the idea.

Deputy Peter Roffey, who heads up the committee, said a shorter lunch break is more in keeping with the modern world.

I know a lot of States members do have meetings during the lunch time, the two hours isn't necessarily over a five course lunch. [But] we believe, on balance, an hour and a half is plenty."

Deputy Peter Roffey

Roman Abramovich 'eligible to be Israeli citizen'

Rob England

BBC News Online

The Russian-Jewish billionaire owner of Chelsea Football Club, Roman Abramovich, has flown to Tel Aviv after being found eligible for Israeli citizenship.

The Sunday Times Rich List recently put Roman Abramovich at the top of the Channel Islands section, saying sources had confirmed he had been granted, but had not yet accepted high value residency status in Jersey.

UK immigration officials told the BBC that he was interviewed last week at the Israeli embassy in Moscow. He has faced delays in renewing his visa.

The delay in issuing him a new one comes amid increased diplomatic tensions between London and Moscow after the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in Salisbury.

His spokesman would not comment on reports citizenship had been granted.

Mr Abramovich, 51, would be the richest person in Israel.

Roman Abramovich
Reuters

More on this story:

Charity sets sights on plastic free Around Island Walk

BBC Radio Jersey

Walkers at this year's State Street Around Island Walk in Jersey will be encouraged to drink from re-usable bottles instead of relying on throw away plastic ones.

Water bottles
Getty Images

It is one of Jersey's largest fundraising events and organisers want to reduce the amount of plastic it uses by having large water containers available at four checkpoints for people to fill up from.

The event raises money for the JSPCA, Air Training Cadets and Abbeyfield Jersey, which usually receive between £15,000 - £20,000 per year.

The Rotary Club de la Manche, which organise the event, say a large amount of plastic is used with between 800 to 1,000 people attempting the 48 mile course on 23 June.

The checkpoints with the water tanks will be at St Catherine's, Les Fountaines, Le Braye and St Aubin. It is hoped, if successful, the number of water tanks will increase to include more checkpoints.

In 2017 an entrant finished the walk in 07:42:26.

'Busy weekend' for the St Helier honorary police

Twitter

View more on twitter

‘Unlikely any of 20 plans for growth will happen by 2020’

Guernsey Press

It is "very unlikely" any of the 20 actions outlined by Economic Development to promote financial growth in Guernsey will come to fruition in the lifetime of this States, the committee president told attendees at the most recent Institute of Directors’ lunch.

Jail for repeat offender who used racist language

Jersey Evening Post

A repeat offender who made racist comments on Liberation Day has been jailed for six weeks.

Leale's Yard development unlikely to happen soon

BBC Radio Guernsey

The purchase of land for a housing development in Guernsey may have been a mistake, according to the Channel Island's Co-operative.

Speaking after the release of the Co-op's Annual Report, it admitted progress with the development of Leale's Yard, in the Vale, was unlikely to happen anytime soon.

In August 2016 plans for the construction of more than 400 homes at the site were approved, but development has not yet started.

Despite this, Colin McCleod says his company will not give up on the area but added with house prices falling, the weak state of the construction industry and revelations from a recent housing report - which said Guernsey needed fewer houses than previously planned for - the site was not an attractive proposition yet for developers.

Leale's Yard
BBC

More on this story:

Cloudy with some thundery rain

BBC Weather

Mostly cloudy this morning with some showery rain, which could be heavy and thundery.

There will then be spells of sunshine through the afternoon, but also the risk of the odd shower.

Maximum temperature: 16 to 19C (61 to 66F).

Jersey:

weather
BBC

Guernsey:

weather
BBC

Yellow wind warning in place across the islands

Hayley Westcott

BBC News Online

There is currently a yellow weather warning in place for wind across the islands.

Winds of force six are expected.

weather warning
STATES OF JERSEY

