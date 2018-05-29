Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The head of the Channel Islands Co-op says developing on a plot of land in the Vale is unlikely in the short term, and would currently be "commercial suicide".

Colin Macleod says the company regrets purchasing the land at Leale's Yard in the Vale, which has had planning permission for 400 homes since 2016.

Mr Macleod says housing developers were unlikely to want to build on the site in the current economic climate, and the Co-op was not going to try and build the homes themselves - which shareholders understood.