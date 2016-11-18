Channel Islands Live: As it happened

Cleared of sexual assault: Steve Dewsnip's reaction
Ben Chapple
BBC News Online
After being cleared of sexual assault in a Wembley Stadium suite at Harrow Crown Court Steve Dewsnip said: "I am delighted that the jury saw the truth of the matter and returned a not guilty verdict.
"I have the utmost respect for women and would never dream of behaving in the way portrayed in court.
"This has also been a terrible ordeal for me, my partner, family and friends. I am thankful that my good name has now been restored and that I can now get on with my life."
Mr Bronx owner: 'An appeal would cost thousands'
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
The owner of "Mr Bronx" - the dog that the Jersey courts ruled as a dangerous Pit Bull yesterday - says appealing to the Royal Court would be a possibility, but says it would cost "thousands of pounds".
Jason Gomes says he's now in discussions with a local politician about the possibility of obtaining a licence for Mr Bronx.
He claims the real issue with dangerous dogs are dangerous owners.
We're very lucky to live in such a safe place, we don't have a dangerous dog problem, because there aren't dangerous owners in Jersey. There are lots of dogs in Jersey that look like Mr Bronx, and they're not doing any harm to anyone. I do have hope in being his owner again, I just don't know when it'll happen."
Steve Dewsnip, 49, was found not guilty of one count of sexual assault.
He had told the court : "I never held my hand over a girl’s bottom and did not touch anyone inappropriately or accidentally. What’s being suggested is totally beyond belief."
The jury took just 30 minutes to unanimously clear him of the allegation.
App scam targeting Christmas shoppers
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Channel Islanders are being warned that fake apps designed to target Christmas shoppers are trying to scam people out of their money.
Some of the apps appear in Google Play, and Apple's App Store, and are designed to look like popular brands - when really they're looking to steal your credit card data.
Ricky Magalhaes, head of security at tech firm Logicalis says mobile phone users need to be careful what they download.
The apps may ask you to supply your credit card details, and may ask you to log in using Facebook which then places you at risk as you will be handing over personal information. Google Play and the App Store use algorithms to try to keep malware out. These apps are correctly coded so don’t get picked up by the algorithms. The companies have people trying to detect and remove fake apps but they proliferate so quickly it’s a very difficult task."
Does the Church's involvement in probate give Guernsey a bad reputation?
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
The key issue for the Policy & Resources Committee - while reviewing the Ecclesiastical Court's responsibility for probate - is to establish whether the Church's involvement will put people off bringing their money to the island.
Probate involves the legal and financial formalities of handling the estate of someone who's died.
The Ecclesiastical Court charges a rate of 0.35%, which they say mainly goes towards the running of the court.
Policy & Resources wants to know whether the external view of this process affects the perception of Guernsey.
Weather: Rain to clear on Sunday
It will be another cold night with some further blustery showers which may still be heavy at times. Minimum Temperature: 6C (43F).
The showers will continue through tomorrow morning, though there should be some bright breaks in between.
It'll turn drier for a time in the afternoon before some very wet and windy weather spreads in later. Maximum Temperature: 10C (50F).
The wind and rain will clear early on Sunday to leave a mostly fine day.
It'll then be more settled early next week and largely dry with sunny spells, although perhaps with a spell of rain on Monday.
New facility for people suffering blackouts
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
A new service is available in Jersey for people who suffer from blackouts.
The new clinic is called T-LOC, which stands for transient loss of consciousness, and operates as a rapid assessment service run by specially trained nurses.
Half of the population will experience a blackout or collapse at some point in their life. Sometimes these episodes can be a warning sign of something more serious that needs urgent intervention. Rapid assessment by the right staff is essential."
Four criminal investigations into data offences last year
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
There were four criminal investigations into data protection offences in Jersey last year.
The figures are revealed in the island's information commissioner's annual report.
The commissioner, Emma Martins, said all of the cases were resolved without the need for prosecution.
Disability jobs charity chosen to run new recycling centre
Jersey Evening Post
The contract to manage a new household refuse and recycling centre has been awarded to a charity that helps Islanders with a disability to find employment.
Guernsey Raiders hit back injuries to backs
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Guernsey Raiders face an injury crisis in their backs ahead of their trip to struggling Westcliff in National Three London.
Head coach Jordan Reynolds is without 10 backs for the trip, but is hoping former Cornish Pirates and England youth international Luke Jones will be fit to return after more than a month out.
"We're hoping someone like Luke Jones can make the trip for us this weekend, which will help us out a lot," he told BBC Radio Guernsey.
"Forward pack-wise we're as strong as we can be, we're just lacking in some areas in the back line."
Children in Need: More bacon at Le Murier!
Children in Need
This class from Le Murier made £57 selling bacon sandwiches to their teachers!
Once Children in Need is over, I reckon there's a business in that...
Spread of norovirus prompts health warning
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
The spread of norovirus in Jersey has prompted the Health and Social Services Department to remind everyone what precautions to take if you think you might have it.
Dr Ivan Muscat, consultant microbiologist at Jersey General Hospital, said individuals with symptoms of norovirus infection should avoid visiting the hospital and other institutions, including food outlets, until their symptoms have gone.
Workers in catering and in health establishments should not return to work for 48 hours from the time of their last symptoms.
Patients moved after pipe bursts
BBC Radio Guernsey
A burst water pipe at Guernsey's Princess Elizabeth Hospital has led to patients being moved to other wards.
Water leaked down from the machine ward above Giffard Ward after the pipe burst this morning.
The Health and Social Care Committee apologised to the six patients affected by the "unavoidable works" and said staff were "busy rectifying the damage".
Children in Need: Fundraising at Highlands College
Children in Need
A great effort from Highlands College in Jersey, £270 raised!
Former Ireland Under-20 back McKinney has signed a contract until the end of the season at St Peter.
Ex-England Under-18 international Dolan, who can play at centre or on the wing, has agreed a short-term loan.
'We doubted ourselves as parents, but we've done nothing wrong'
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
The owners of a dog that has been confiscated in Jersey says that they "initially doubted themselves as parents", but have since realised they "have done nothing wrong".
Mr Bronx was originally imported in November last year as a puppy with no issues at customs, but was then confiscated in February, and is now kept by the animal shelter where the Gomes family are allowed to visit him for one hour each Saturday.
Once he was taken away, my wife and I started to question our responsibility as parents as they made us feel we'd done something wrong. We've since realised we've done nothing wrong."
Mr Bronx was seized by customs, and yesterday a court ruled that he is a pit bull - a banned breed in Jersey - something his owner Jason Gomes disputes.
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Salerie Corner: New road layout explained
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
On Thursday Salerie Corner is due to fully re-open with a fancy new road layout that's cost £80,000 to put in place.
Some people have criticised how much it has cost, while many road users have said it's going to lead to a much safer commute.
Either way, the changes have been made, and this is how it's going to work...
Financial surplus this year ‘is a possibility'
Guernsey Press
States finances could move into surplus this year, latest forecasts suggest.
