Channel Islands Live: As it happened

Politicians in Jersey have spent four days debating a financial plan that sets out the economic direction for the island over the next three years.

BBC

They have looked at a number of amendments to the council of ministers Medium Term Financial Plan and are now debating the overall plan itself.

At 17:30 BST on Friday members voted to continue into the evening to finish the debate rather than sit again on Saturday or next week. Deputy Judy Martin warned members this could mean them staying until up to 22:00 BST.