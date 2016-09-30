Channel Islands Live: As it happened

Summary
- Guernsey housing development plans rejected
- Death of former deputy Jacqui Huet
- Staff at a care charity in Jersey are facing pay cuts and new contracts
- Deputies have a few more hours to submit any amendments to the Island Development Plan which will shape Guernsey's future
- Popular pushangs: More children getting on their bikes
- St Aubin's ammonia claims are 'scaremongering'
- More news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00 on Monday
By Chris Quevatre
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Politicians vote to stay late and finish the finance debate
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
Politicians in Jersey have spent four days debating a financial plan that sets out the economic direction for the island over the next three years.
They have looked at a number of amendments to the council of ministers Medium Term Financial Plan and are now debating the overall plan itself.
At 17:30 BST on Friday members voted to continue into the evening to finish the debate rather than sit again on Saturday or next week. Deputy Judy Martin warned members this could mean them staying until up to 22:00 BST.
Miles Davis
BBC News Online
Lottery tickets on sale
BBC Radio Jersey
Tickets for the 2016 Christmas lottery will be available from tomorrow with all proceeds going to local good causes.
Lottery proceeds in Jersey in 2015 amounted to £453,996 and were distributed by the Association of Jersey Charities.
Uncertainty over care charity funding
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
There is uncertainty surrounding how much funding the States plans to cut from a charity which provides care services to islanders in their own homes.
Yesterday the charity - Family Nursing & Home Care - announced it had been hit with a surprise £430,000 cut this year and told all funding would be withdrawn in January.
Health minister, Senator Andrew Green, said the cuts were being exaggerated.
Family Nursing & Home Care said the charity still wasn't clear on the size of the cuts and would welcome more information from the health department.
Les Blanches development rejected
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey's Development Planning Authority (DPA) has rejected the development of 26 houses on agricultural fields at Les Blanches in St Martins by two votes to one.
DPA President John Gollop said he reluctantly voted for the application, but his fellow members Dawn Tindall and Victoria Oliver opposed the plans.
A petition opposing the building work and containing the signatures of more than 1,000 islanders was handed to the DPA back in July.
School buses affected from Monday
BBC Radio Guernsey
One to read before the school run on Monday...
HSSD: 'Decisions on services remain with FNHC'
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
The Health and Social Services Department in Jersey say Family Nursing and Home Care - which had it's home care subsidy scrapped in the States yesterday - has found it difficult to come to terms with the new changes to the market.
They say they have been engaged in discussion with FNHC since the start of 2014, and it would be wrong to give the impression that this is a recent development.
Pilot who lied to police is jailed for three months
Guernsey Press
A Blue Islands' pilot was jailed for three months yesterday for a course of criminal conduct spanning several months.
On your bikes, get set...
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
We've already heard today about more children in Guernsey choosing "greener" travel choices on the way to school, and now pupils in Jersey are being encouraged to do the same.
It's time to get some oil on the chain of your bike, or perhaps organise a walking bus, because from this Monday it's Green Travel Fortnight.
Primary schools will record their daily green travel, and the greenest schools can win a recycled scooter pod.
So if you're planning next week's school run, here's the points system...
Jersey's Health and Social Services Department says care charity funding is 'not fair'
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Jersey's Health and Social Services Department (HSSD) say the subsidy given to Family Nursing and Home Care (FNHC) is "not fair", as it allows them to charge a lower price.
It was decided yesterday to scrap the subsidy, as it allows the FNHC to charge £11 per hour, where other operators have to charge nearly twice as much.
The introduction of the long-term care scheme in 2014 was intended to encourage Islanders with long-term care needs to stay in their own homes for as long as possible.
HSSD say they will continue to provide FNHC with funding of over £7m a year – over 80% of its overall funding.
Chief Executive of FNHC, Julie Gafoor, has said the decision to scrap the home care subsidy will affect customer charges and staff conditions.
Beach restrictions lifted tomorrow
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
From tomorrow, Guernsey's summer dog restriction laws no longer apply.
From 1 May until 30 September dogs are not allowed on many beaches including Fermain, Petit Bot and L'Eree, but during the winter months, these regulations are no longer in effect.
Jersey's Nick Taylor crowned World Squash Masters Champion
Jersey's Nick Taylor has been crowned World Squash Masters Champion in the over-45's category.
He beat South Africa's Michael Tootill 13-11, 11-3, 11-5 in 31 minutes.
Guernsey Beer Festival kicks off tomorrow
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
This might be a regular sight for some people on a Friday afternoon, but this particular tent full of beer is for the Guernsey Beer Festival, which takes place this weekend.
As part of the Guernsey Food Festival, the event is hosted in Market Square.
It's almost reminiscent of that other beer festival in Munich...
DPA president says there's a 'greater need for social housing'
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
President of the Development Planning Authority Deputy John Gollop says he voted for the unsuccessful planning application to build 26 homes at Les Blanches in St Martins because there is "a greater need for social housing" than there is agricultural land.
Deputies voted against the proposal by a margin of 2 votes to 1.
Deputy Victoria Oliver said she voted against the development because it would set a precedent.
Deputy Dawn Tindall also voted against the application...
Death of former Deputy Jacqui Huet
BBC Radio Jersey
Jacqui Huet was a Jersey deputy from 1993 until 2008.
Between 2001 and 2005 she was President of the Committee of Overseas Aid, and was Assistant Minister of Transport and Technical services between 2005 and 2008.
She stood for the States again in 2008 but was unsuccessful.
BreakingFormer St Helier Deputy Jacqui Huet dies
BBC Radio Jersey
Les Blanches developers may appeal rejection
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
The applicants of the proposed development on Les Blanches in St Martin's say they may appeal the decision of the Development Planning Authority.
Politicians on the DPA have rejected the development of 26 houses on agricultural fields by two votes to one.
Tony Grange, of Island Development Limited says he's weighing up his options on an appeal.
Weather: Risk of showers increasing
Bee Tucker
BBC Weather
We hang on to the sunshine and showers through the rest of the day although some are likely to become more frequent, with a risk of thunder too. Maximum Temperature: 17C (63F).
New waste charges being debated
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
After four days of debate, Jersey's States is currently discussing the latest part of the medium term financial plan.
It includes new charges for health and commercial waste and what the government says is a programme of investing in schools and health services.
A number of States members have asked the Council of Ministers to provide more details about the impact new charges will have.