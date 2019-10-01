Laxey and Dhoon primary schools are closed today amid flooding in the surrounding areas.
'Pupil safety' behind school closures, minister says
Landslide on Mountain Road
The Mountain Road has been hit by a landslide in the bad weather.
There have been reports of heavy rain, flooding and debris falling across the island.
There are reports of fast flowing water and huge pools developing.
Power cuts affect 150 houses in Laxey
Electricity supplies to 150 houses in flood-hit Laxey have been cut.
Police said the homes affected were in Glen Road.
Water rescue teams are still going from house to house to make sure nobody is left unaccounted for.
Police issue warning in Ramsey
Police have warned people in Ramsey to "be careful" after debris fell from a building in the torrential rain.
The affected areas is around North Shire Road.
Protect your properties if you can in Douglas, say police
The police have advised residents in Douglas to deploy any flood defences they may have.
Laxey cut off by flash floods
Police say the village of Laxey is essentially "closed" as floodwater continues to rush through it.
Glen Road between the upper and lower bridges has flooded severely.
Police have advised people to stay inside their homes on this road as it is "safer" than trying to leave.
Power supplies have also been cut.
Rescue teams going house to house
Water rescue teams are going house to house as they try to find people, police said.
Teams from the police, coastguards and fire service have been deployed to flood-hit Laxey.
They have already checked on a group of pensioners to make sure they are safe.
Major incident as severe flooding hits Laxey
Police on the Isle of Man have declared a major incident with people trapped in their homes due to severe flooding.
Here is what we know so far from the worst affected village of Laxey