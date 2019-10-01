Laxey flooding
Live

Flooding hits Isle of Man village

  1. 'Pupil safety' behind school closures, minister says

    Laxey and Dhoon primary schools are closed today amid flooding in the surrounding areas.

    Flooding in Laxey
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: Two schools in the east of the island have been closed

  2. Landslide on Mountain Road

    The Mountain Road has been hit by a landslide in the bad weather.

    landslide
    Copyright: Isle of Man Police

    There have been reports of heavy rain, flooding and debris falling across the island.

    There are reports of fast flowing water and huge pools developing.

  3. Power cuts affect 150 houses in Laxey

    Electricity supplies to 150 houses in flood-hit Laxey have been cut.

    Laxey
    Copyright: Isle of Man Police

    Police said the homes affected were in Glen Road.

    Water rescue teams are still going from house to house to make sure nobody is left unaccounted for.

  4. Police issue warning in Ramsey

    Police have warned people in Ramsey to "be careful" after debris fell from a building in the torrential rain.

    The affected areas is around North Shire Road.

  5. Protect your properties if you can in Douglas, say police

    The police have advised residents in Douglas to deploy any flood defences they may have.

  6. Laxey cut off by flash floods

    Police say the village of Laxey is essentially "closed" as floodwater continues to rush through it.

    Laxey
    Copyright: Isle of Man Police

    Glen Road between the upper and lower bridges has flooded severely.

    Police have advised people to stay inside their homes on this road as it is "safer" than trying to leave.

    Power supplies have also been cut.

  7. Rescue teams going house to house

    Water rescue teams are going house to house as they try to find people, police said.

    flooding
    Copyright: Isle of Man Police

    Teams from the police, coastguards and fire service have been deployed to flood-hit Laxey.

    They have already checked on a group of pensioners to make sure they are safe.

  8. Major incident as severe flooding hits Laxey

    Police on the Isle of Man have declared a major incident with people trapped in their homes due to severe flooding.

    flooding
    Copyright: Isle of Man Police

    Here is what we know so far from the worst affected village of Laxey

    • People trapped in their homes for at least three hours
    • Police advise those trapped to "go upstairs and await rescue"
    • Several vehicles have been washed away
    • Fast water rescue teams have been deployed
    • A rescue helicopter has been sent
    • Two schools and roads closed
