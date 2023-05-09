BBC Copyright: BBC Islanders who lived through during the occupation are ready for the celebrations Image caption: Islanders who lived through during the occupation are ready for the celebrations

Islanders who were in Jersey during the occupation have began to arrive ahead of the parade and Liberation service at 10:30 BST.

BBC Jersey political reporter Freddie Miller said there was a steady stream of young cadets - dressed in camouflage and other military uniforms - making their way through St Helier, towards the Royal Square.

La Ronde Concert Band and Jersey Festival Choir are performing as part of the celebrations

Later, as drums beat and wind instruments play, they will be amongst the people who march to Liberation Square, following the conclusion of this morning's special States sitting.

La Ronde Concert Band has also begun playing music alongside the Jersey Festival Choir in the build up.

Access to the Weighbridge is now blocked , and buses arriving in town are parking at the bottom of Pier Road.