Islanders who were in Jersey during the occupation have began to arrive ahead of the parade and Liberation service at 10:30 BST.
BBC Jersey political reporter Freddie Miller said there was a steady stream of young cadets - dressed in camouflage and other military uniforms - making their way through St Helier, towards the Royal Square.
Later, as drums beat and wind instruments play, they will be amongst the people who march to Liberation Square, following the conclusion of this morning's special States sitting.
La Ronde Concert Band has also begun playing music alongside the Jersey Festival Choir in the build up.
Access to the Weighbridge is now blocked, and buses arriving in town are parking at the bottom of Pier Road.
Call to brave the weather and show 'Jersey spirit'
Jersey's Bailiff Sir Timothy Le Cocq said despite the fog and chance of a shower, he hoped islanders could "keep calm and carry on".
He said: "Well, I suppose we can call it the wartime spirit, I actually would refer to it as the Jersey spirit.
"We've always been a resilient people, a bit of weather has not normally put us off, I just ask people to dress accordingly and to take care as they move across what might be slippery pavements and surfaces."
Celebrations to go ahead despite weather concerns
Guernsey's Liberation Day starts with siren
The air raid siren at the top of Victoria Tower sounded at 09:00 BST to mark Liberation Day across the island.
The siren is the last operational one in the island after the rest were decommissioned in 2010 and it was retained for use on public events.
Liberation events planned across the day in Jersey
Islanders will be coming together to mark and celebrate the 78th anniversary of the end of the German Occupation during World War Two.
A traditional breakfast was held for occupation survivors, evacuees and deportees at the town hall, and people have been invited to head to Liberation Square for the parade and Liberation service at 10:30 BST.
The chief minister will make a statement in Jersey's States Assembly at 10:30 BST, after which members of the government will head to Liberation Square.
An afternoon tea and raffle will be held at the town hall from 15:00 BST, and families of forced workers during the occupation will come together at the Westmount war memorial to lay wreaths and flowers.
Music and celebrations will be held at Weighbridge Square during the afternoon.
Marking liberation in the other islands
While events are happening in Jersey and Guernsey to mark Liberation Day it is all quiet in Sark and Alderney.
Sark was liberated a day later than Jersey and Guernsey on 10 May so the island will marks the anniversary on Wednesday.
Alderney residents returned later in the year - this is marked on Homecoming Day on 15 December.
Jersey events go ahead despite weather concerns
Jersey's bailiff hopes islanders will be able to enjoy Liberation Day - despite the weather.
Sir Timothy Le Cocq looked at weather reports at 06:00 BST to decide if the traditional events could go ahead.
Despite the fog and chance of a shower, he said the parade and service in Liberation Square should happen as planned.
The bailiff urged those heading out to be prepared for the weather and wear some warm and waterproof clothes.
Welcome to our coverage of Liberation Day 2023
While the weather currently isn't the best - fog and drizzle - across the islands plenty of events are due to be held to mark 78 years of freedom.
On this day in 1945, five years of occupation ended in Guernsey and Jersey.