Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen has described a review begun by her committee's predecessors as "unusable".

In March 2020, the now education president spearheaded the successful "pause and review" campaign, which abandoned the previously agreed two-school model for education reform.

This effort was later abandoned by her committee, following a vote in the States earlier this year.

"Why would we continue with a review which not conducted in a way which would enable us to get the most objective view of the preferred options on offer," Mrs Dudley-Owen added.