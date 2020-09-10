Guernsey Battle of Britain Air Display 2020

Jim Dooley Copyright: Jim Dooley

Guernsey's air display celebrating 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain will open with a memorial flight from Hurricane and Spitfire planes.

Both planes have been painted to represent an aircraft flown in WW2, explained the RAF's Sqd Ldr Mark Discombe

He said: "For me the Battle of Britain Memorial Display is about reflection and remembrance.

"To think about what these aircraft did, turning the tide of the Second World War, the first defeat of Nazi Germany Luftwaffe in 1940.

Sqd Ldr Discombe said the display was not all about "noise and excitement", but to appreciate the planes beauty and "remember what sacrifices were made for our freedom".

He explained the ability to come to Guernsey, given the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, was "really exciting" because it's the first big display the planes had been able to do.