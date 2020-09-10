Live

Guernsey Battle of Britain Air Display 2020

preview
  1. Air display opens with Battle of Britain memorial

    Spitfire AB910
    Copyright: Jim Dooley

    Guernsey's air display celebrating 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain will open with a memorial flight from Hurricane and Spitfire planes.

    Both planes have been painted to represent an aircraft flown in WW2, explained the RAF's Sqd Ldr Mark Discombe

    He said: "For me the Battle of Britain Memorial Display is about reflection and remembrance.

    "To think about what these aircraft did, turning the tide of the Second World War, the first defeat of Nazi Germany Luftwaffe in 1940.

    Hurricane LF363
    Copyright: Crown Copyright

    Sqd Ldr Discombe said the display was not all about "noise and excitement", but to appreciate the planes beauty and "remember what sacrifices were made for our freedom".

    He explained the ability to come to Guernsey, given the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, was "really exciting" because it's the first big display the planes had been able to do.

  2. Air Search to simulate rescue operation

    The Channel Islands Air Search plane is taking part in the Guernsey Battle of Britain Air Display.

    Their display, which involves dropping a smoke flare on a dummy in the sea, partially simulates their role in search and rescue.

    Chief officer John Fitzgerald said: "The actual flight itself is very similar to what we'd do on an active shout.

    "It's very difficult when somebody's in the water for anybody on the surface to see something because of the waves."

  3. 'Keep an eye out' for new Red Arrows manoeuvre

    Guernsey's 80th anniversary Battle of Britain air display will be the first full outing from the Red Arrows in the British Isles this year.

    Flt Lt Will Cambridge, also known as Red Two, said the team's lack of summer training in the Mediterranean had been difficult, forcing them to "persevere with the British weather".

    The Red Arrows
    Copyright: MOD

    Flt Lt Cambridge said: "We've had some displays that we think are about to happen and then they'd been cancelled, so it's been a very bitty summer for us.

    "We want to put this show on for the British public, so to do this display in Guernsey is going to be fantastic. Especially because it's the Battle of Britain 80th year."

    He added that islanders should keep an eye out for a new manoeuvre called Crossbow.

    "I won't spoil Red Six's thunder, but I'll wait and see if the crowd can spot which one that is."

    The Red Arrows
    Copyright: Guernsey Air Display

  4. Sunny skies for the Guernsey air display

    Guernsey's Battle of Britain Air Display is to take to the skies later.

    Here's the line-up:

    • 11.00 - Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (Spitfire and Hurricane)
    • 11.15 - The Blades
    • 11.33 - Channel Islands Air Search
    • 11.46 - Yakovlevs
    • 12.00 - Muscle Biplane
    • 12.15 - Fireflies
    • 12.31 - Catalina
    • 12.50 - Red Arrows
