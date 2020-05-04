Members of the liberating forces due to visit Guernsey as part of the 75th anniversary celebrations have received letters of thanks from the Lieutenant Governor Sir Ian Corder.

Six veterans from Force 135 had expressed an interest at being present at the commemorative events on 9 May, however, events will now be held virtually due to public health restrictions under the coronavirus pandemic.

Office of the Lieutenant Governor Copyright: Office of the Lieutenant Governor

Among the veterans were Stuart Snow, a former member of the Royal Navy who now lives in Australia, and Joe Coreless, a former Royal Marine from South Wales who also saw action as a landing craft coxswain on D-Day.

The Lieutenant Governor sent each of the veterans a personal letter, enclosing a commemorative badge, to thank them on behalf of islanders for the part they played 75 years ago.

A spokesman said it would have been “particularly poignant” for them to attend and expressed sadness the “current pandemic has ruled that out”.

He added: “His Excellency has already received a reply from one of the veterans, who lives in the Wirral and served in the Royal Navy during the Second World War, to pass on his thanks for the 75th anniversary badge.”