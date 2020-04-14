Live

Guernsey updates on coronavirus

Half hourly news bulletins on BBC Radio Guernsey and on BBC One at 18:30 and 22:30.

All times stated are UK

  1. Rainbow ambulance born out of shortages

    Rebecca Thorn

    BBC News Online

    Rainbow ambulance with words #GuernseyTogether and together we are stronger painted on
    Copyright: St John Ambulance Guernsey

    A large rainbow has been painted on a St John ambulance after its reflective strips became unavailable as a result of the coronavirus.

    The Guernsey ambulance received its makeover when the usual green and yellow battenberg strips could no longer be sourced from the UK.

    Homes across the Channel Islands have been displaying rainbows in their windows to cheer up passers by.

    The painting was done free of charge by local company Dowding Signs.

    Chief ambulance officer Mark Mapp said he hoped it would "raise people's spirits" and "give everyone some hope".

