St John Ambulance Guernsey Copyright: St John Ambulance Guernsey

A large rainbow has been painted on a St John ambulance after its reflective strips became unavailable as a result of the coronavirus.

The Guernsey ambulance received its makeover when the usual green and yellow battenberg strips could no longer be sourced from the UK.

Homes across the Channel Islands have been displaying rainbows in their windows to cheer up passers by.

The painting was done free of charge by local company Dowding Signs.

Chief ambulance officer Mark Mapp said he hoped it would "raise people's spirits" and "give everyone some hope".