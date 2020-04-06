Patient in 80s is island's third coronavirus-related death
Patient in 80s is island's third coronavirus-related death
"I am very sorry to report that a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 sadly passed away over the weekend. The patient was in their 80s," said Guernsey's director of Public Health.
Dr Nicola Brink said: "I offer my sincere condolences to their family and friends and ask that their privacy is respected at this extremely sad time."
She said: "This announcement will inevitably concern the community as it confirms the stark reality that, for some this virus is extremely dangerous, even if for the majority it causes relatively mild symptoms."
Recovered up to 27 as total cases rises above 150
There are 154 confirmed cases in Guernsey after more than 1,000 test results.
Currently 84 tests remain outstanding and 27 people have recovered from the virus.