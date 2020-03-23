Live

Guernsey updates on coronavirus

Half hourly news bulletins on BBC Radio Guernsey and on BBC One at 18:30 and 22:30.

  1. Sark Shipping suspends passenger sailings

    Sark Shipping has suspended its passenger sailings until further notice.

    The firm will continue to provide freight runs.

    A spokeswoman apologised for any inconvenience this may cause and said further information would be posted on the company's website when it becomes available.

  2. Islanders urged to shop 'responsibly'

    Rebecca Thorn

    BBC News Online

    The States of Guernsey is calling on people to "behave responsibly" while shopping in the island.

    It said the experience was "unnecessarily fraught for many on Saturday" with "too many people buying more than they need", on top of a "delayed freight delivery".

    Deputy Gavin St Pier, Chairman of the Civil Contingencies Authority, assured supply chains remained "strong" and "secure".

    The States added "not nearly enough" people were practising social distancing.

    "Shoppers must give each other space and are asked to be patient when retailers put measures in place such as opening fewer tills," a statement read.

    Mr St Pier said: "We are implementing proportionate measures to meet the Bailiwick’s needs at each stage of this disease and to safeguard our community.

    "We do not want to take draconian steps, but we have already shown that we will do so when needed and we will have no hesitation in doing so again if we have to."

    Quote Message: The biggest cause of temporary shortages of supplies at this stage is our own collective behaviour. Everyone buying more than necessary, needs to just get a grip and not be so selfish." from Deputy Gavin St Pier Chairman of the Civil Contingencies Authority
    Deputy Gavin St PierChairman of the Civil Contingencies Authority

  4. How are people helping each other during the outbreak?

    It's hard to ignore stories of shop shelves being emptied by panic buyers - who really needs so much toilet roll? - and social distancing advice being ignored, but the outbreak is also bringing the best out in some people.

    BBC News has been looking back at just some of the positive stories from the past week.

  6. Coronavirus: Number of confirmed cases rises to 20

    Over the weekend the number of Coronavirus cases in the Bailiwick of Guernsey rose from two to 20.

    As yet all cases are in Guernsey and involve people who have travelled to the island from infected areas.

