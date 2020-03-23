The States of Guernsey is calling on people to "behave responsibly" while shopping in the island.

It said the experience was "unnecessarily fraught for many on Saturday" with "too many people buying more than they need", on top of a "delayed freight delivery".

Deputy Gavin St Pier, Chairman of the Civil Contingencies Authority, assured supply chains remained "strong" and "secure".

The States added "not nearly enough" people were practising social distancing.

"Shoppers must give each other space and are asked to be patient when retailers put measures in place such as opening fewer tills," a statement read.

Mr St Pier said: "We are implementing proportionate measures to meet the Bailiwick’s needs at each stage of this disease and to safeguard our community.

"We do not want to take draconian steps, but we have already shown that we will do so when needed and we will have no hesitation in doing so again if we have to."