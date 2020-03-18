The States has published a list of exemptions to enable "critical" workers to travel to the Bailiwick.

Guernsey's ban on "non-essential travel" began on Thursday, which requires anyone entering the island to self-isolate for two weeks.

People involved in any critical work will be exempt from the 14 day mandatory self isolation period unless they exhibit new or recent symptoms associated with coronavirus.

These symptoms are respiratory or flu-like symptoms, including a persistent cough, shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches or headaches.

Business will be required to apply to the Population Management Office or directly to the government officials in charge of defining what constitutes a critical worker .

The exemptions for "critical" workers include:

People directly involved in maintaining and protecting air and sea links

Those directly involved in maintaining and protecting "critical national infrastructure"

Emergency service workers

Those involved in delivering "good administration of justice"

Education professionals delivering "critical activity" in schools

People ensuring " business continuity" or "business recovery"

People maintaining "financial stability and resilience"

Anyone "involved in ensuring the safety and stability" of Alderney

The States said: "Such travel is necessary to support and protect the Islands’ connectivity, critical national infrastructure, the safety and security of the Bailiwick, and essential public services including education and medical provisions."