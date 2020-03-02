Future of Guernsey secondary education

Halting work on reforms 'disadvantages young people'
Stopping the reforms now with no clear idea of which other structure should be adopted instead would be an abdication of leadership unprecedented in recent times...
Stopping the reforms now with no clear idea of which other structure should be adopted instead would be an abdication of leadership unprecedented in recent times...
and would greatly disadvantage young people whose futures will not be secured by another round of weakness and indecision from their government." from Deputy Matt Fallaize
and would greatly disadvantage young people whose futures will not be secured by another round of weakness and indecision from their government."
The president of the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture is introducing the committee's amendment, which continues the current plan along with a review of if more building space is required at the two chosen sites.
During his speech he noted the letter from nine senior educationalists, which said any further delays meant there "would be no winners".
It said: "We like everyone in our profession, the politicians and the wider community care deeply about the welfare and best interests of children, young people and students and keep them at the centre of our decision-making.
"Guernsey cannot continue to be paralysed by indecision."
Four people awaiting results of coronavirus tests
Of the 63 tests carried out on people in Guernsey health authorities are "awaiting results on four cases and are working closely with the public health laboratory in the UK" said Deputy Heidi Soulsby.
In her speech she said she wanted to assure members and the public of the Bailiwick's preparedness.
She said specialists are meeting weekly to ensure and "informed and coordinated response particular to the Bailiwick's needs".
An order has also been signed to ensure anyone with coronavirus is subject to "compulsory notification and quarantine".
Mrs Soulsby said due to the "potential issues surrounding the cruise liner industry... further evidence based decision due ahead of the forthcoming season."
She said: "It is difficult to predict but we need to prepare for every eventuality."
Update on coronavirus before debate resumes
Deputy Heidi Soulsby, the President of Health and Social Care, is giving an update on the current situation.
What is the requete?
The seven deputies behind it are calling for the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture not to sign any contracts and halt work looking at bringing in the one school on two sites model.
They also want to task the committee with bringing a report back before the end of the current States term, which is 17 June 2020, comparing the approved plans with "other viable models of non-selective" education.
The committee chosen after the election would be tasked with producing a policy letter before the end of 2020 based on what the States agrees is the best model for secondary education.
The seven deputies are Andrea Dudley-Owen, John Gollop, Mary Lowe, Carl Meerveld, Rob Prow, Jeremy Smithies and Lester Queripel.
What amendments are left to debate?
After debate and voting on three amendments there are four more that could be laid.
If approved these would change the proposals in the "pause and review" requete.
In broad terms they would mean:
Add proposals for the rebuilding of La Mare de Carteret Primary School, update plans for the Guernsey Institute(combining the higher education offerings) or generally for post-16 education
Add a comprehensive travel plan to be worked up for each secondary school site
Ensure that a return to selection is excluded from any educational model being considered
Replace the propositions with motions to note already agreed decisions and commission a report into if further building space is required at the two sites
The last, which has been proposed by Deputies Richard Graham and Matt Fallaize, is due to be debated first.
Third day of education requete debate under way
So we're back and with a day and a half of debate already done there are still four amendments to consider before general debate on the requete begins.
