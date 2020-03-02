Future of Guernsey secondary education

Quote Message: Stopping the reforms now with no clear idea of which other structure should be adopted instead would be an abdication of leadership unprecedented in recent times... Stopping the reforms now with no clear idea of which other structure should be adopted instead would be an abdication of leadership unprecedented in recent times...

Quote Message: and would greatly disadvantage young people whose futures will not be secured by another round of weakness and indecision from their government." from Deputy Matt Fallaize and would greatly disadvantage young people whose futures will not be secured by another round of weakness and indecision from their government." Deputy Matt Fallaize

The president of the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture is introducing the committee's amendment, which continues the current plan along with a review of if more building space is required at the two chosen sites.

During his speech he noted the letter from nine senior educationalists, which said any further delays meant there "would be no winners".

It said: "We like everyone in our profession, the politicians and the wider community care deeply about the welfare and best interests of children, young people and students and keep them at the centre of our decision-making.

"Guernsey cannot continue to be paralysed by indecision."