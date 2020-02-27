LIVE: Future of Guernsey secondary education

All options including industrial action 'on the table'
A teachers' union is following the debate closely.
NASUWT has already made its support for the requete public as its members have raised "serious issues" with the plans and their concern over a "lack of meaningful consultation".
Chris Keates, acting general secretary of the union, said: "Members have repeatedly expressed a preference for a three-school model and any
revisions to the proposals need to be thoroughly considered and planned,
avoiding the mistakes of previous decisions being approved on the hoof without
full details being available.
"Whatever
the outcome of the debate, fundamental changes need to be made to the proposals
currently on the table to restore the trust and confidence of teachers."
The NASUWT will study the outcome of the debate carefully and will also consult with members over the next steps. Depending on the outcome, all options will be on the table for discussion, including possible industrial action.
The NASUWT will study the outcome of the debate carefully and will also consult with members over the next steps. Depending on the outcome, all options will be on the table for discussion, including possible industrial action."
Ms Keates said: "These changes will lay the foundations for Guernsey’s secondary education system for many decades to come and it is of vital importance that they are got right in order to support the provision of the highest quality education for current and future generations of pupils and school staff."
What are the six amendments?
Other deputies have put forward other proposals, which if approved would modify those put forward. In simple terms they are:
Replace the propositions with re-affirmations of the already approved strategy and funding
Add proposals for the rebuilding of La Mare de Carteret Primary School, update plans for the Guernsey Institute(combining the higher education offerings) or generally for post-16 education
Add a comprehensive travel plan to be worked up for each secondary school site
Ensure that a return to selection is excluded from any educational model being considered
Replace the propositions with motions to note already agreed decisions and commission a report into if further building space is required at the two sites
To reverse previously made decisions, approve a three-school model and the creation of the Guernsey Institute with plans for such to come back before the States in 2020
Failure to review will have 'multiple consequences'
"[If we] continue to allow the plans to push ahead without a review we face multiple consequences," Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen, the leading requete signatory, has told the States.
She said as well as continued public and professional opposition and possible industrial action from staff it could lead to difficulty attracting new staff to the islands.
She said: ""At this time we're not listening to the talented individuals we already have in situ.
"To doggedly continue with the plan that has attracted such wide scale and deep dissatisfaction is not good for Guernsey."
What is the one-school on two sites model?
In simple terms it is:
One organisation delivering education for 11-18 year olds
Based on the sites of the current Les Beaucamps and St Sampson’s High Schools
The number of students on each site will rise from about 650 to 1,400
Guernsey Institute to combine College of Further Education, the Institute of Health and Social Care Studies and the GTA University Centre at Les Ozouets, St Peter Port
The budget has been set at about £157m
Why has it been placed?
In their requete, which is a political petition, the seven deputies said it follows the release of the building plans and the following reaction from the public, unions and teaching staff.
They say "serious inadequacies" have been highlighted with a number of areas including traffic management, transition plans, building space and sports facilities.
The seven deputies behind it are calling for the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture not to sign any contracts and halt work looking at bringing in the one school on two sites model.
They also want to task the committee with bringing a report back before the end of the current States term, which is 17 June 2020, comparing the approved plans with“other viable models of non-selective” education.
The committee chosen after the election would be tasked with producing a policy letter before the end of 2020 based on what the States agrees is the best model for secondary education.
The seven deputies are Andrea Dudley-Owen, John Gollop, Mary Lowe, Carl Meerveld, Rob Prow, Jeremy Smithies and Lester Queripel.
Where are we?
Plans and £157m of funding for the one school over two sites model for secondary education have been approved by the States of Guernsey.
As progress has been made in defining how that model would work in reality more information has been released by the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture.
Public workshops held last summer into the plans saw little public engagement but information released in September received a different response.
More than 5,500 people have signed a petition against the one school model, about 2,500 people took part in a protest march along St Peter Port’s seafront and 150 people chanting“pause and review” were outside the Royal Court building ahead of the start of this week’s States meeting.
Debate begins on call to halt work on secondary education
Politicians have begun to discuss stopping work on the one school across two sites model.
Read their full reasoning here.
Politicians have begun to discuss stopping work on the one school across two sites model.