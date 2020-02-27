LIVE: Future of Guernsey secondary education

A teachers' union is following the debate closely.

NASUWT has already made its support for the requete public as its members have raised "serious issues" with the plans and their concern over a "lack of meaningful consultation".

Chris Keates, acting general secretary of the union, said: "Members have repeatedly expressed a preference for a three-school model and any revisions to the proposals need to be thoroughly considered and planned, avoiding the mistakes of previous decisions being approved on the hoof without full details being available.

"Whatever the outcome of the debate, fundamental changes need to be made to the proposals currently on the table to restore the trust and confidence of teachers."

The NASUWT will study the outcome of the debate carefully and will also consult with members over the next steps. Depending on the outcome, all options will be on the table for discussion, including possible industrial action.

Ms Keates said: "These changes will lay the foundations for Guernsey’s secondary education system for many decades to come and it is of vital importance that they are got right in order to support the provision of the highest quality education for current and future generations of pupils and school staff."