Medical staff leave the Erasmus MC Rotterdam hospital on Rochussenstraat, which has been cordoned off after two shooting incidents in Rotterdam, Netherlands, 28 September 2023.
At least two killed in Rotterdam shootings - police

Edited by Alex Therrien

  1. BreakingWoman, 39, and university teacher killed in attack - police

    Police have now revealed the ages of the two people killed in the shootings.

    A 39-year-old woman and a 42-year-old teacher at Erasmus University were killed at two locations, they say.

    Local police chief Fred Westerbeke told the news conference that the 14-year-old daughter of the woman was also shot and is seriously injured.

  2. Suspect was student at university where shooting occurred

    The suspect was a student at Erasmus University Medical Centre, where the shooting took place, police have said.

  3. Motive not yet clear, chief prosecutor says

    The motive of the attacker is not yet clear, the Dutch chief prosecutor has told the same press conference.

  4. BreakingShootings caused at least two deaths - police

    At least two people were killed in the shootings in Rotterdam, police have just said at a press conference.

    Earlier, the city's police department said there had been several deaths but did not provide a figure. It remains unclear if anyone else was injured.

  5. WATCH: Emergency services rush to medical centre

    Video caption: Watch: Police rush to scene of Rotterdam shooting

    Here is some footage which reached us from the EVN news agency showing the scene outside the Erasmus Medical Center - where emergency services rushed after reports of an attack a short time ago.

  6. What we know so far

    The situation in Rotterdam is developing quickly, and many of the details remain unclear, but here's a round-up of what we know so far:

    • Deaths have been reported following twin shootings in Rotterdam just after 1400 local time, police say
    • The gunman opened fire at a home and at Rotterdam Medical Centre, according to the city's police department
    • Fires then broke out at both locations
    • It is unclear how many people were hurt at each location, though police said they were still searching for victims or people who had barricaded themselves in the medical centre
    • Videos on social media show the police instructing students, some in medical gowns, to leave the scene as armed officers arrive
    • Separate footage captures a man dressed in camouflaged clothing been taken from the medical centre in handcuffs
    • Police have since confirmed a 32-year-old has been arrested in connection with the twin shootings
    • No motive has been given for the attack

  7. Press conference in around 10 minutes' time

    We're expecting a press conference at 18:45 local time (17:45 BST), with Rotterdam Mayor Aboutaleb as well as the Public Prosecution Service and the police.

    We'll bring you updates from the conference when it begins.

  8. Suspect was wearing combat clothing - police

    Police had earlier said that the suspect may have been on a motorcycle, and was wearing combat clothes, has black hair, and was carrying a backpack, headphones and a handgun.

    A 32-year-old suspect has since been taken into custody.

  9. No second attacker suspected - Dutch media

    Dutch police believe there was only one gunman involved in the attacks, Dutch media are reporting.

  10. Medical personnel and armed forces pictured at Rotterdam Medical Centre

    Photos show medical personnel running away from Erasmus Medical Centre - where one of the shootings is said to have taken place - and armed forces surrounding the building.

    Medical staff is seen running away as Erasmus MC Rotterdam hospital was cordoned off following a shooting
    Copyright: EPA
    Image caption: Medical staff leave the Erasmus MC Rotterdam hospital on Rochussenstraat
    Police officers from the special intervention service walk outside the Erasmus MC Rotterdam hospital, which has been cordoned off after two shooting incidents in Rotterdam
    Copyright: EPA
    Image caption: Police officers from the special intervention service walk outside the Erasmus MC Rotterdam hospital

  11. Medical centre urges public to stay away

    The Erasmus Medical Center - identified by local police as the location of the second shooting - earlier posted an update on X, formerly known as Twitter.

    "Due to various incidents, we currently ask you not to come to Erasmus MC," the post reads.

  12. 32-year-old arrested - Dutch police

    Dutch police have said a 32-year-old resident was arrested at the Erasmus Medical Center in Rotterdam, suspected of being involved in both shooting incidents.

  13. Shots fired in house and medical centre - police

    Local media report that the attacker first opened fire in a house, injuring two people, before setting the building alight. A spokesperson for the Rotterdam Police said the suspect then made his way to a local hospital.

  14. BreakingDeaths reported after twin shootings in Rotterdam

    Alex Therrien

    Live reporter

    Deaths have been reported following twin shootings in Rotterdam, authorities say.

    A gunman is said to have opened fire in a flat and then a medical centre in the Dutch city.

    This news is breaking and the situation is developing quickly.

    Stay with us for the latest updates.

