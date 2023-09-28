BreakingWoman, 39, and university teacher killed in attack - police
Police have now revealed the ages of the two people killed in the shootings.
A 39-year-old woman and a
42-year-old teacher at Erasmus University were killed at two locations, they say.
Local police chief Fred Westerbeke told the news
conference that the 14-year-old daughter of the woman was also shot and is
seriously injured.
Suspect was student at university where shooting occurred
The suspect was a student at Erasmus University Medical Centre, where the shooting took place, police have said.
Motive not yet clear, chief prosecutor says
The motive of the attacker is not yet clear, the Dutch chief prosecutor has told the same press conference.
BreakingShootings caused at least two deaths - police
At least two people were killed in the shootings in Rotterdam, police have just said at a press conference.
Earlier, the city's police department said there had been several deaths but did not provide a figure. It remains unclear if anyone else was injured.
WATCH: Emergency services rush to medical centre
Here is some footage which reached us from the EVN news agency showing the scene outside the Erasmus Medical Center - where emergency services rushed after reports of an attack a short time ago.
What we know so far
The situation in Rotterdam is developing quickly, and many of the details remain unclear, but here's a round-up of what we know so far:
Deaths have been reported following twin shootings in Rotterdam just after 1400 local time, police say
The gunman opened fire at a home and at Rotterdam Medical
Centre, according to the city's police department
Fires then broke out at both locations
It is unclear how many people were hurt at each location, though police said they were still searching for victims or people who had barricaded themselves in the medical centre
Videos on social media show the police instructing students, some in medical gowns, to leave the scene as armed officers arrive
Separate footage captures a man dressed in camouflaged clothing been taken from the medical centre in handcuffs
Police have since confirmed a 32-year-old has been arrested in connection with the twin shootings
No motive has been given for the attack
Press conference in around 10 minutes' time
We're expecting a press conference at 18:45 local time (17:45 BST), with Rotterdam Mayor Aboutaleb as well as the Public Prosecution Service and the police.
We'll bring you updates from the conference when it begins.
Suspect was wearing combat clothing - police
Police had earlier said that the suspect may have been on a motorcycle, and was wearing combat clothes, has black hair, and was carrying a backpack, headphones and a handgun.
A 32-year-old suspect has since been taken into custody.
No second attacker suspected - Dutch media
Dutch police believe there was only one gunman involved in the attacks, Dutch media are reporting.
Medical personnel and armed forces pictured at Rotterdam Medical Centre
Photos show medical personnel running away from Erasmus Medical Centre - where one of the shootings is said to have taken place - and armed forces surrounding the building.
Medical centre urges public to stay away
The Erasmus Medical Center - identified by local police as the location of the second shooting - earlier posted an update on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"Due to various incidents, we currently ask you not to come to Erasmus MC," the post reads.
32-year-old arrested - Dutch police
Dutch police have said a 32-year-old resident was arrested at the Erasmus Medical Center in Rotterdam, suspected of being involved in both shooting incidents.
Shots fired in house and medical centre - police
Local media report that the attacker first opened fire in a house, injuring two people, before setting the building alight. A spokesperson for the Rotterdam Police said the suspect then made his way to a local hospital.
