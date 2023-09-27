Ship
Live

Irish authorities speak after dramatic drug ship raid

preview
167
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Watch live at the top of this page

    A media briefing is being held by the Revenue Customs Service, Naval Service and An Garda Síochána in relation to the detention of the Panamanian registered ship off the coast of the Republic of Ireland.

    It is suspected the ship, named MV Matthew, is involved in trafficking cocaine.

    Our coverage today won’t feature any text updates, but you can watch a stream of the briefing by clicking play above.

Back to top